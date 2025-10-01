 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20191777 Edited 1 October 2025 – 14:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Entire new Science Campaign. No written recipes, just 7 unknown substances and 16 possible results.
- New document book graphic.
- Fixed bug with mixture duplication after putting and getting from storage.
- Other bug fixes.

