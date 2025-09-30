 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Destiny 2 Megabonk Hollow Knight Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20191725 Edited 30 September 2025 – 17:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix fire command not checking correct positions for creep or entities
  • Fix for left over range circles when roots are no longer present
  • Fix for creep leaking from gaps in certain scenarios
  • Demolish doesn't count as destruction for a sub objective
  • Building grid tweak to avoid occasional misalignment when previewing a building
  • Fix for slightly off tile texture on grid
  • UI fix for drop down menus needing to be clicked twice
  • Fix for harvesting SFX playing before the first Harvester was built
  • Sound effects for events (e.g. Sand Storm)
  • Sound effects for creeping Calyx species
  • General sound effects / audio polish pass
  • Art pass on maps

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3734241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link