- Fix fire command not checking correct positions for creep or entities
- Fix for left over range circles when roots are no longer present
- Fix for creep leaking from gaps in certain scenarios
- Demolish doesn't count as destruction for a sub objective
- Building grid tweak to avoid occasional misalignment when previewing a building
- Fix for slightly off tile texture on grid
- UI fix for drop down menus needing to be clicked twice
- Fix for harvesting SFX playing before the first Harvester was built
- Sound effects for events (e.g. Sand Storm)
- Sound effects for creeping Calyx species
- General sound effects / audio polish pass
- Art pass on maps
Calyx Playtest 0.0.4.1
