THIS UPDATE REQUIRES TO START A NEW GAME



Added

- New racetrack generation system (WIP)

- A system that imports racetracks from the community created spreadsheet



Improved

- Added main gameplay music

- Added sound effects for: horse buying, hiring staff, sponsorship and constructing facilities

- Balance to horse valuation

- Make standing times tables have better and more relevant information

- Make standing stable staff tables have less cryptic headers

- In medical area more descriptive texts if tables are empty

- When pressing new in the menu, added close view to the menu panel

- Tooltips for skills

- Changed autofill to give a bit more % for their demand, as it's was in some scenarios under their demand

- In horse details, add awards tab

- Sidebar now highlight on what page you are for better UX

- Improved betting generation

- Shows the parimutuel odds after bets have been generated

- Next race simulates to your horse(s)' race or one you have betted on



Fixed

- Other's betting activity no longer appearing in your social events

- No longer generating duplicates of social events

- Shows the currency value correctly in social events

- Person's work history table links to the stable

- Notebook and Simulation UI sounds added back

- Trying to fix race registartion for CPU, where they can't do same day registrations and also have a 14 day cooldown

- Race scene should now work with all aspect ratios

- Fixed showing default top bar values for a split second after simming

- Simulate button's tooltip changes depending on the action

- Panel that would open up when clicking a horse in auction preview, was a bit bugged with the ranges, this is now fixed and overall made the panel better

- Grades being reversed in some views like racing pre-view, race results etc.

- Removed category from company and faciltiies tab, as it was not really relevant for the player

- Stable option prefix and suffix for foals, does not add spaces anymore. This way the player can also add a suffix or prefix that is connected to the horse name

- In stable options, when typing money, the button now updates with the value to make it easier to see how much is moved

- Bug not being able to upgrade medical area

- Negotiation breach of contract value being sticky, even if you turned it off it effected negotations

- Main menu dropdowns have own header labels

- Description formatting respecting localization

- When going to past race results details, going back to past results, and then to another past results detail, it would go to the first one. This has now been fixed.

- Making account creation for auctionhouses a bit safer

- Odds of 0.0 no longer possible



Changed

- Removed water from race scene (until it's fixed)



Known issues

- When starting a new game you have to restart the game afterwards, otherwise the main gameplay music won't work