30 September 2025 Build 20191690
Update notes via Steam Community
Whispers of the Thousand Young bring new sounds, balance, and fixes to guide your path through the abyss.

Audio

  • Added missing sfx for some continous/looping incantation effects


Balance
  • Rerolls now cost a flat amount
  • Adjusted Tommy Gun ammo pickups for better balance


Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where Deep One bullets could deal double damage (Community feedback: Good_Ol_Rusty)
  • Bullets go through Saltwraith enemies while they are invisible (and hits enemies behind)
  • Current gold is now displayed during incantation selection for re-rolls (Community feedback: Capitatum)
  • Fixed Gamepad support in shop (Community feedback: Good_Ol_Rusty)
  • Fixed an issue where the Watcher enemy could stop unexpectedly (Community feedback: Good_Ol_Rusty)
  • Bosses has collider that stops player from moving through them
  • Improved stability for certain enemy attacks


- The Dev Team

