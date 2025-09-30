Audio
- Added missing sfx for some continous/looping incantation effects
Balance
- Rerolls now cost a flat amount
- Adjusted Tommy Gun ammo pickups for better balance
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Deep One bullets could deal double damage (Community feedback: Good_Ol_Rusty)
- Bullets go through Saltwraith enemies while they are invisible (and hits enemies behind)
- Current gold is now displayed during incantation selection for re-rolls (Community feedback: Capitatum)
- Fixed Gamepad support in shop (Community feedback: Good_Ol_Rusty)
- Fixed an issue where the Watcher enemy could stop unexpectedly (Community feedback: Good_Ol_Rusty)
- Bosses has collider that stops player from moving through them
- Improved stability for certain enemy attacks
- The Dev Team
Changed files in this update