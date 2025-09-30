Wahey! We're here, 1.2 is out, and now you've got Trash Goblin VERIFIED FOR STEAM DECK!

STEAM DECK

The big focus for this update has been, of course, getting the game running as well as we can on Steam Deck. We applied for Verification and are expecting to be verified pretty soon!

We've been talking about it since Early Access, lots of people asked us for it, and now - finally - you're able to play Trash Goblin really nicely on your Steam Deck, just as Gobbo intended.

Specifically that means:

proper control pad glyphs in the tutorials and the game guide, and elsewhere

tweaks to things like cleaning to make the game play nicely with analogue sticks and buttons, even down to how you navigate things like the stash and other menus.

ensuring that the font sizes are set up so that all text is readable on that smaller screen across the entire game

optimisations and tweaks for better performance

New Stuff!

Of course we're not leaving it there. We've added some nice bits and bobs to the game for everyone, plus bugfixes. Read on!

Brand new cosmetic set - the Harvest Festival! Slightly spooky, very autumnal, utterly cosy!

There are also 25 brand new trinkets to chip, clean and upcycle!

Celestial Wand Celestial Wand End Celestial Wand Top Clawed Gem Corgi Figurine Dragon's Tooth Ethereal Wand Ethereal Wand Top Gem Necklace Gem Necklace Beads Melty Saucer Melty Teapot Melty Teapot Lid Melty Teapot Handle Melty Tea Spoon Melty Tray Morph's Hammer Morph's Hammer Handle Morph's Hammer Pommel Morph's Hammer Gem Morph's Hammer Cap Ornate Ladybug Silver Pocket Watch Silver Ring Vulpine Inkwell

Bug Fixes and Other Updates

The icon for each tool upgrade now shows up on the Tool Belt!

The Receipt has had a bit of a rework!

The End of Day screen has also been spruced up. There is currently a little gap, it's not a bug but part of a future surprise!

The Game Guide has been redesigned!

The correct glyphs will now show in the game guide when using keyboard and mouse inputs and Xbox gamepads.

There is now a dedicated pause menu and the Options have been split into separate tabs; Gameplay, Visuals and Audio.

Various text and buttons across the game now respond to font size changes!

Scroll bars across the game now work with the mouse wheel!

The customisation interface now remembers its scroll position when reopening it after applying a skin.

The mouse cursor is now disabled during loading screens.

We've finished implementing the rest of the keyboard hotkeys for various functions around the workshop. Take a look at them via the Control diagram found in the pause menu or press H!

District customers should no longer ask for trinkets that are not in your Stash, or for ones on the display mat back at your workshop!

The Day Calendar now reflects market day availability once you've unlocked the City Wide Trade Licence.

Individuals in the crowd outside your shop will no longer suddenly disappear.

The background art at Chasmside and Wyrd Quarter are no longer cut off when panning the camera.

Customers who request dolls are no longer as strict with their requirements for the limbs e.g. you can attach a left leg to the right side and vice versa and they'll accept it.

The Quest Tracker will now tell you if Random Spirit customers only want a particular trinket or not.

What's next for controller support!

We're trying our best to update this all as soon as possible, and are keen to hear your feedback too - but here are the two big things we want to get in asap:

RS to scroll down UI with scroll bars (e.g. Trinketpedia, Credits, Quest Tracker) - at the moment you can still use the cursor and A to grab the scroll bar itself and scroll that way.

"Snap to" functionality on the Quest Tracker, dialogue boxes and Options menu when using gamepads. Currently all elements of these interfaces can still be navigated by moving the cursor with LS and selecting with A, but we're still polishing the controller functionality on these features.

PlayStation pads and Switch Pro controllers will work, but they will show the Xbox control diagram for now.

ROADMAP UPDATE

Here we are, all done with 1.2 and doing amazing things in preparation for 1.3! We'll spill the beans on 1.3 in an upcoming post, we promise!

OTHER NEWS

We're excited to be nominated in the DevGAMM Awards, and there's a community vote category, so we thought we'd be cheeky and ask a favour - if you’ve enjoyed Trash Goblin, we’d love it if you could show your support by voting for us here 💚

So that's it - we're really excited to have you enjoying the game on your Steam Decks, we're keeping an eye out for issues and whatnot in case we need to hotfix, and we're cracking on with all the hard work needed for 1.3 and beyond!