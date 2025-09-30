 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20191538
Update notes via Steam Community
- The setting for animation speed now speeds up most UI animations.
- Quest cards now advance their completion on all games (wins and losses)
- The Chameleon now copies only the Hero ability and faction of its target (it keeps the same Weapon, Armor and Victory points)
- Fixed a bug where the rank 9 rewards of each faction would not display the correct weapons
- Meercats and Pandas can now use their last energy even if their lane has been completed
- Slightly decreased the spread of weapons damage (small buff to the minimum damage rolls)
- Fixed a bug where the Arakh weapon would not heal the wearer on all ally deaths

Note: Next patch will include a full rework of the game summary screen with combat logs. It will take a bit longer to deploy!
