- The setting for animation speed now speeds up most UI animations.

- Quest cards now advance their completion on all games (wins and losses)

- The Chameleon now copies only the Hero ability and faction of its target (it keeps the same Weapon, Armor and Victory points)

- Fixed a bug where the rank 9 rewards of each faction would not display the correct weapons

- Meercats and Pandas can now use their last energy even if their lane has been completed

- Slightly decreased the spread of weapons damage (small buff to the minimum damage rolls)

- Fixed a bug where the Arakh weapon would not heal the wearer on all ally deaths



Note: Next patch will include a full rework of the game summary screen with combat logs. It will take a bit longer to deploy!

