30 September 2025 Build 20191438 Edited 30 September 2025 – 15:26:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Thank you so much for tuning into updates for [K]night City! These are all the updates that we had :

  • Now you are able to attack while climbing ladders

  • You are now able to attack downwards while on air

  • You are now able to walk very slowly while blocking

A little bit more update as well, our team just got smaller on some parts and time commitments are very tricky at the moment but our lead developer (Speed576) is trying his best to manage everything and speed up development on the next chapters and polishing up the mechanics and bugs.

Multiple minor mechanics and movement options has also been added and there are minor bug fixes here and there. Please join the discord and report any bugs that you encountered and the team will be happy to assist : https://discord.gg/MbWXrRgJBN

Thank you and have a nice day everyone!

-Speed576 (William) (Half Eaten Bread Representative)

Changed files in this update

