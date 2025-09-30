In response to your requests, the high-difficulty [Bitter Sweet] mode has been added. (It can be switched from the options)

In [Bitter Sweet] mode:

* Enemies' attack power, durability, and speed are increased, making battles more intense.

* New powerful enemies are added to certain stages.

* Clearing the Boss Rush stage in Bitter Sweet mode will unlock 6 new playable characters!

Defeat the incoming powerful enemies and challenge yourself to acquire new playable characters!

Additionally, various graphical and behavior-related bugs have been fixed (ver.1.4.8).