v1.9.0 Quality of Life

Fixed text overflow on the Top 50 leaderboards

Added an explainer to the points for the Showdown teams in the standings UI that says how team points are calculated

Added the Euros jersey with flags for participating countries, distributed to participants. Join the Euros Discord: https://discord.gg/PbjuAcvZ

Added some debug to hunt down a bug in practice mode that can slow down your stick rotation