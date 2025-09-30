 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20191278 Edited 30 September 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.9.0 Quality of Life

  • Fixed text overflow on the Top 50 leaderboards

  • Added an explainer to the points for the Showdown teams in the standings UI that says how team points are calculated

  • Added the Euros jersey with flags for participating countries, distributed to participants. Join the Euros Discord: https://discord.gg/PbjuAcvZ

  • Added some debug to hunt down a bug in practice mode that can slow down your stick rotation

  • Adjusted Showdown team calculations to weigh Top 100 players instead of Top 10%. Now it uses a weighting of: Top 100, Top 50%, Average points of players that have crossed the minimum contribution threshold

GLHF,

Oddshot Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Rebound Windows Depot 1173371
