v1.9.0 Quality of Life
Fixed text overflow on the Top 50 leaderboards
Added an explainer to the points for the Showdown teams in the standings UI that says how team points are calculated
Added the Euros jersey with flags for participating countries, distributed to participants. Join the Euros Discord: https://discord.gg/PbjuAcvZ
Added some debug to hunt down a bug in practice mode that can slow down your stick rotation
Adjusted Showdown team calculations to weigh Top 100 players instead of Top 10%. Now it uses a weighting of: Top 100, Top 50%, Average points of players that have crossed the minimum contribution threshold
GLHF,
Oddshot Games
