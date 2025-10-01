We've just released a small patch addressing the following issues:

Fixed an issue where some oil paintings could not be unlocked.

To access the fixed paintings, you’ll need to start a new playthrough.

Fixed a bug where the “Graduate” Steam achievement would not unlock.

Simply loading your most recent save should now trigger the achievement properly.

Fixed an audio bug where Mrs. Merrick’s theme only played in the left audio channel.

The track is now in full stereo as intended.