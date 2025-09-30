Hello Wardens! ːkarrynː

Summer has past but the heat has never left the prison! With the v.1.3.1 update comes the end of a long journey that spanned half a decade! ːtonkinBulliedː

There are only two major changes, the first being that the title picture is now randomized and if you own all 3 DLCs, there is now a lovely new picture of Karryn drawn by the ever talented Sachinama! The second change or changes are all thanks to madtisa for providing with various fixes and optimizations to the game engine!! ːlovewaveː Though with any major changes especially of such scope comes a few bugs so please be patient as fixes are rolled out!

Development for Karryn's Prison is now mostly finished except for bug fixes such as these as we move on to new projects. One of those projects is preparation for the release of a physical copy of Karryn's Prison in Japan that includes all the DLCs in one package. Even though everything has move onto the more convenient formula of digital now, some old school gamers like us still find joy in having a physical version of our own game so it has always been a dream to hold a physical copy of Karryn's Prison as a physical proof of our labors. ːmqbatː

Unfortunately due to the issues of tariffs and such, a physical release will only be limited to Japan for now. I spoke with a major physical distributor of adult games and they said that tariffs are making it impossible for physical copies to be made so maybe one day in the future a physical release can be revisited again for global.

The second project to talk about today is that we are currently in early, early prototype development of the third Remtairy title after Meltys Quest and Karryn's Prison called Amelya Opus! It will be a different game from Karryn's Prison because we like to play around with new ideas. It is still in super early stages and probably won't be on Steam until years from now. Hopefully, it would still be possible to release it on Steam when the times comes. ːtonkinBulliedː

Finally, thank you all for your support over the years!!! Without the fans, we wouldn't be here! ːkarrynComfyː

Changelog:

v1.3.1.0 9/26/25

Added new title CGs when certain conditions are met!!!

Fixed minor CG issues related to toys.

Fixed CG issue with P-Cup Karryn when she is masturbating mid-battle.

Corrected a minor text issue with the Scandalous Idol Title.

Madtisa Golden Tiiiiiiiiime! ːcenusː The rest of the following fixes and optimizations are all thanks to madtisa! The tl;dr are improving save/load times, fixing behavior with high FPS, and various improvement to the handling and loading of image files in the game engine! Thank you madtisa!!!

