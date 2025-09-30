 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Monster Hunter Wilds Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20191016 Edited 30 September 2025 – 14:46:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added Japanese localization.
Japanese localization created by Asami.N.

- Brand new players starting the game for the first time will now be prompted to choose the language they want to play the game in.

- Opening Language Menu with a controller will now first select player's current language instead of English.

- Fixed a bug in Croatian and French versions of the game, where binding 'Num /', 'Num *', 'Num -', or 'Num +' keys wouldn't display correct keybinds.

- Fixed a bug where going into the pause menu and then back into the game, while without any weapons equipped, would still nonetheless enable pistol crosshair instead of an empty dot.

- Fixed a bug where Auto Aim and Aim Assist tooltips in the Options Menu would not show up if player was using a controller.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3539441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link