- Added Japanese localization.

Japanese localization created by Asami.N.



- Brand new players starting the game for the first time will now be prompted to choose the language they want to play the game in.



- Opening Language Menu with a controller will now first select player's current language instead of English.



- Fixed a bug in Croatian and French versions of the game, where binding 'Num /', 'Num *', 'Num -', or 'Num +' keys wouldn't display correct keybinds.



- Fixed a bug where going into the pause menu and then back into the game, while without any weapons equipped, would still nonetheless enable pistol crosshair instead of an empty dot.



- Fixed a bug where Auto Aim and Aim Assist tooltips in the Options Menu would not show up if player was using a controller.