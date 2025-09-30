 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20191008 Edited 30 September 2025 – 14:52:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

We’ve just released a quick hotfix. There were some issues with achievements not unlocking properly - we’ve identified and fixed the problem.

Please update your game and achievements should now work as intended.

If you notice any other problems, don’t hesitate to let us know in the community hub!

The Dropkick Rick Team

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3850171
