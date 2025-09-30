Hi everyone!
We’ve just released a quick hotfix. There were some issues with achievements not unlocking properly - we’ve identified and fixed the problem.
Please update your game and achievements should now work as intended.
If you notice any other problems, don’t hesitate to let us know in the community hub!
The Dropkick Rick Team
Hotfix #1
Update notes via Steam Community
