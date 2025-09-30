 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20190985
Update notes via Steam Community
- Shows red section to the right of the bar for half a second before going away
- Also adjusted hats so they don't overlap each other
- Fixed a bug where sometimes you die and it still showed some health left

