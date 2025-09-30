Hive biome is now live!

Balance

The Volatile Crafter is now more balanced (last time was more test drive). He now has half of the buff effect, and the scaling upgrade costs are more consistent with other characters (though his upgrades still effect all NEW towers).

Prevalent in (but not exclusive to) the Hive world, tiles that move/teleport enemies will now have an indicator to show their start and finish locations. This indicator will disappear when the first wave starts.

The game now starts with only 2 towers available, with more to be learned later in the game.

On difficulty 1, the archetype for your second tower slot will now be randomized when you start.

Enemies being focused will have a mark over their heads to make it more clear who is targeted.

New Boss artifact: Preparation. +20 Build parts, +20 upgrade parts, +1 Armor at start of missions.

New Boss artifact for Volatile Craftsman: Momentum. +1.25 sec duration to a tower when dealing a killing blow.



UI

New sprite for Tinkerer at hero select.

New sprite for Volatile Craftsman at hero select.

New Hive assets.

Boss event Icon updated.

New Biome-dependent post-round summary screen.

Post-round summary screen UI update, moved UI around to make better use of space and make it look better.

Updated some buttons in base.

New icon shows when a room has an activity to perform, instead of previous gold coloring.



Bug Fixes

Fixed Volatile towers not showing up in post-round summary.

Standardized the name/job of heroes at the start.

Removed some boss artifacts that affected tower-specific upgrades for Volatile Craftsman.

Fixed Volatile Craftsman upgrade rounding errors.

Sturdy and Junky Craftsmanship artifacts now display correct values (.2 -> 20%)

Gold earned during a completed game no longer carries over to a new game.

Hive world now plays the correct music.



This biome is 'hive mind' and the enhancements focus on helping the other Xeno survive. This biome can be tricky and has a lot of cave systems for the enemies to utilize in pathing.