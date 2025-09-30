■ 9/30 2025 EA 23.209 Stable

(Translated by ChatGPT)



After a Stable update, older versions of Mods may stop working or behave strangely. If things act up, try disabling Mods once.



[Highlights]

* Added quest "Into the Darkness" storyline.

* Added ability to buy a lunch made with love from Big Sister using influence if her favor is high enough. Big Sister’s favor greatly increases when rescuing Little Sister, and greatly decreases when killing Little Sister.

* Added "Good" feat, which increases shrine/statue spawn rates, makes some monsters spawn more often, and makes certain monsters friendly. Added "Evil" feat, which increases rare monster spawn rates and makes certain monsters hostile.

* Added chance to gain the "Good" feat upon waking if karma is above a certain value, and the "Evil" feat if karma is below a certain value. If karma is between these values, both feats are lost.

* Added ★Scroll of Void Return. Temporarily available from Miral&Garok merchants.



[Effects on Save Data]

* The deepest reached floor of the Void will be reset to floor 0 (it will update again after defeating a Void boss).

* Several junk items were updated to support recoloring, and their default materials were changed, so they will no longer stack due to differing materials.



[New Content]

* Added Kizuami’s theme. Replaced Mifu Village BGM with it. Thanks Nino!

* Added "Flavor" category to World Laws. Added "Eternal 13 Years Old" flavor option.

* Added "Toggle log" to the "Input" game button settings menu.

* Added "Magical Hand and Magical Sword enhancement" and "Hit bonus when attacking with longswords" effects to Nefu’s "Old Fox Lineage" feat.

* Added spell "Moonlit Arrow" (replicable version of "Moonlit Spear").

* Added Armored Soldiers "Higgs" and "Widge." Replaced Isygarad’s companions.

* Unlocked map "Dragon’s Cave" (boss chamber still inaccessible).

* Added Scroll of 《Great Little Siste Migration》.

* Added "Blindfold" (head equipment).

* Added Laser Gun (weapon).

* Added 1 flag (furniture).

* Added 3 posters (furniture).

* Added tapestry (furniture).

* Added ceiling fan (furniture).

* Added wall lamp (furniture).

* Added server barrel (furniture).

* Added kiwi (furniture).

* Added pig on a spit (furniture).

* Added dinosaur meat on a spit (furniture).

* Replaced Little Sister graphics.

* Revised parts of the red book "Memory of the Forest." Also, added this book to the English version. (Previously missing)

* Added 4 new monsters.



[Additions and Changes]

* Expanded maximum reachable depth in the Void.

* Adjusted so that when NPCs fish up platinum coins or small medals, the probability decreases temporarily but recovers over time.

* Made some junk items recolorable and changed default materials.

* Added option to ask Bicherin about Issizzler after completing the quest "Negotiation with Darkness."

* Item generation now records generation level.

* Items regenerated by "Scroll of Reconstruction" now use the highest of item level, generation level, or player’s deepest reached floor.

* Increased spawn rate and adjusted effects of "Scroll of Reconstruction". Added "not for sale" tag. Temporarily added to Miral&Garok merchants.

* Deepest reached floor now updates when defeating boss-class enemies. A message is displayed when it updates.

* Miral&Garok shop no longer scales with shop level.

* Item gene inspection ("x" key) now displays actual skill values.

* Limited Ecopo merchant stock size so that fixed items remain visible regardless of sort type.

* During [Ceasefire Whistle] effect, PC and allies no longer counterattack or parry.

* Ability "Charge" cannot be used while bound.

* Changed Specwing’s BGM.

* Added "Small Medal" and "Old Voucher" to Mysterious Girl’s stock (as fallback items for when nothing else to buy).

* Added event: between Dec 24-26, Santa spawns at high rates in random Nefia (chance decreases per spawn, resets yearly).

* Counterattacks no longer trigger while paralyzed or otherwise incapacitated.

* Added icons in World Laws to indicate options not affecting tokens.

* Changed magic target descriptions from "Self/All" to "Target/All."

* If target of "Mischief" holds Dream Bug, Dream Bug is consumed and grants 1-2 stocks of "Moonlit Spear."

* Adjusted rendering depth of headgear that shows on graphics.

* Added a text effect to Isygarad’s entrance.

* Added an alias "Black Lord" to Isygarad.

* Added bartender to Noyel.

* When having "Dismantler" feat, destroying items shows unique hint text if skill is insufficient or recipe already learned.

* Changed "Gunner" from added profession to default profession (no change to bonuses).

* Renamed some "Flags" (furniture) to "Banners."

* Updated Chinese translation.

* (English version) Changed "bit" in monster and spell names to "funnel."



[Fixes]

* Fixed a bug where cow graphics for male and female were swapped.

* Fixed a bug where goat graphics for male and female were swapped.

* Fixed a bug where sometimes home base was not prioritized when sorting return destinations.

* Fixed a bug where [Healing] item trait did not affect potion healing amount.

* Fixed a bug where equipment crafted with runes could gain enchants normally not applicable.

* Fixed a bug where gene fusion completed instantly if gene cost was too high.

* Fixed a bug where PC spoke Nanasu’s lines if entering the deepest floor of Forest of No Return without Nanasu in the party.

* Fixed a bug where the talisman conservation enchant bonus for two-handed weapons was not displayed in tooltips.

* Fixed a bug where mods removed from ranged weapons could be placed on an incorrect tile position.

* Other minor fixes and adjustments.



[Notes]

* Horome’s theme will be arranged before being added as Nefu Village BGM.

* Elin’s story connects to Elona (not If), alongside Home and Main storylines. Home series should branch into If stories in the future.

* As for elements/locations absent in Elona, they may be omitted there because they are not important to Elona.

* Main story also features "Magic Stones" (artificial, from buried Ether groves). To avoid confusion, terminology will be changed later, since Home series magic stones are different.

* Backer Wish content was previously prioritized as wished, with little adjustment. However, for highly discussed content (e.g., "Shatter Hex"), adjustments will be made going forward. These will generally be improvements/strengthening only, but if the original wisher disagrees with changes, please feel free to reach out.

