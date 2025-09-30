- Fixed a bug with acquiring Porphyry Passive on a Card not replacing the Bronze / Silver / Gold Card Effect and leaving it on as 0% Bronze / Silver / Gold.
- Fixed a bug that showed Transformer in Tier Up Bonus window as Pass The Parcel.
- The main menu will always begin showing the highest Purgatory Level available (if unlocked by winning a play through)
Update Notes for 1st October 2025
