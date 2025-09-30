Memory Optimization & Bug Fixes

The update at the end of July was a disappointment for many.

Too many bugs and poor performance led some players to leave, and even request refunds.

These problems were our responsibility, and we have reflected deeply on them.

In the two months since, we’ve hardly stopped working.

Through five hotfixes, we gradually fixed blocking issues, and now the game can finally be played to the end.

After that, we dedicated even more effort to a full review and optimization of performance, resulting in significant improvements in memory usage.

This update is still not perfect, but it is more stable, smoother, and closer to what we originally envisioned.

During this time, we received many messages from players.

Some encouraged us to keep going, others shared that they were still looking forward to the game.

These warm voices became the strength that kept us working late into the night.

With the Autumn Sale now underway, this is a good opportunity.

Perhaps you once felt disappointed or missed out — now is the perfect time to return and see this world again.

We will continue to work hard to make Together BnB better.

And we hope that when you step back into this world, you’ll see our growth, and fall in love with this journey once more.

Thank you for your support and companionship.

— The Together BnB Development Team