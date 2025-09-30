New content
two new cards, salacia and umbriel. discover them in a run to find out what they do.
Bug fixes and quality of life improvements
fixed some UI elements, especially in the shop, overlapping on certain resolutions.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
two new cards, salacia and umbriel. discover them in a run to find out what they do.
fixed some UI elements, especially in the shop, overlapping on certain resolutions.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update