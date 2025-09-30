 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20190661
Update notes via Steam Community

New content

  • two new cards, salacia and umbriel. discover them in a run to find out what they do.

Bug fixes and quality of life improvements

  • fixed some UI elements, especially in the shop, overlapping on certain resolutions.

Changed files in this update

