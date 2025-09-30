G’day everyone. This update restores the intensity and AI behaviours to be closer to the demo experience, while also bringing a wide range of bug fixes, gameplay tweaks, UI updates, localisation, and audio improvements.

Previously the game was starting on the most forgiving setting by default. That meant easier AI, frequent knockdowns instead of deaths, and fewer kill animations. With this patch, the default setting has been revised to bring back the fear you felt in the demo. Knockdowns are now far less frequent, which makes the game more brutal and brings kill animations back into play.

Here’s everything included in Patch 0.1.1 (EA):

Bugs

Fixed ragdoll sometimes falling through the map.

Fixed crash that could occur for some players upon entering a match.

Fixed issue with XP event being applied incorrectly to the host instead of the client when interacting with Biosafe and Cairn.

Fixed loadout tracking for the Sonic Plunger.

Gameplay

Reduced size of larger Rift play areas to cut down on long runs and keep the action tighter.

Revive Shrines now spawn closer to active gameplay areas to encourage more team play.

All difficulty levels unlocked by default.

Changed default starting difficulty to bring back the intensity of the demo.

Removed cooldown for knockdown recovery, making encounters less forgiving.

Plunger collision updated so you can now interact with Steeljaw using the Sonic Plunger.

Increased detection radius of fragments to reduce unnecessary wandering, especially early game.

Glass traps reworked so they are more visible in different lighting and conditions.

Tweaked weather and lighting to improve atmosphere and Intensity

UI

Fixed Rift event copy.

Fixed Rift map display issues on widescreen monitors.

Rift map UI is now interactable without requiring an extra click.

Fixed issue with the server list not refreshing properly when pressing "R".

Added various hints to in-game text chat, seeker tools, Riftmap and difficulty settings.

Updated copy for difficulty settings.

Fixed lobby text copy.

Fixed typo in Banjo dialogue.

Fixed feedback button.

Localisation

Updated Mandarin localisation.

Settings

Fixed resolution issues.

Audio

Balance pass on lobby radio vs proximity chat (experimental, may need further tuning).

What’s Next

We are continuing to make improvements based on your feedback and testing. Here are some of the areas we are already working on for upcoming updates:

AI Behaviours

We are working on making the monster feel smarter and scarier in the early game without being unfair. This includes tuning its awareness and movement patterns.

Difficulty and Gameplay

We will continue refining how difficulty settings scale so that the experience feels intense and rewarding, while still allowing flexibility for different playstyles.

Map Flow

Traversal feedback has been heard. We are exploring adding more bridges and routes across rivers to reduce bottlenecks and improve pacing.

Stress System

We want the intensity of the heartbeat and music system to feel natural and immersive. We are adjusting distances and behaviours so it builds tension without becoming overwhelming or an early warning system.

Audio Mix

We will keep refining the balance between different sound layers like ambience, proximity chat, and effects so that important sounds always come through clearly in the middle of the chaos.

Key Bindings

A number of you have asked for changes and fixes to key binding support. We are reviewing these and making adjustments to improve flexibility and reliability.

We've got plenty more updates so please keep your feedback coming in the Discussions and jump into our discord

Our Story

We realise many of you might not know a whole lot about us. We are a small team of friends from Australia who set out to make something unique and close to our hearts. A co-op horror sandbox where you can hang out with your mates, meet new people, and get spooked together. Every run is different, which makes the scares hit harder and the moments with friends more memorable.

In many ways Macabre is a reflection of our own friend group. Most of us met through video games, spending late nights in worlds like DayZ, Hunt Showdown, Arma and Tarkov. Those experiences showed us how powerful it is when fear, tension and chaos collide with your mates. That is exactly what we want Macabre to capture. Unpredictable runs that leave you with stories to tell long after the game is over.

We also wanted to put our own Australian spin on it. To represent Aussies in this space with our sense of humour, our unique wildlife, and the rugged landscapes that shape who we are. It is not just a game inspired by the titles we love, it is also grounded in the places and culture we grew up in.

This time last year we ran a successful Kickstarter campaign, which gave us the chance to quit our jobs and follow our dream of making Macabre.

Here is a throwback video showing wehre the game was at back then. It was rough, scrappy and nowhere near what you are playing today. But it is a reminder of how far things have come, and how much your feedback has shaped the game along the way.

At the end of the day we just want to make a great game with our community that everyone can be proud of. We honestly could not do it without your feedback and support, so thank you very bloody much for being here. If you havent already, please remeber to leave us a review it really helps us out 👍

Horror Game Showcase

Finally, tomorrow our cinematic trailer will premiere alongside our gameplay trailer at the Horror Game Awards showcase, giving even more players around the world the chance to discover the game you have been helping us shape.

See you in the Rift.