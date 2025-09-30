Improvements
Items
Added a new weapon item: Seungja Chongtong.
Animals/NPCs
Added Chuno Rider NPCs. They can be encountered during faction raids or at Chuno outposts.
Added Hopimo Bandit NPCs. They can be encountered during faction raids or at bandit outposts.
Balance
Reduced the damage of muskets.
The number of bullets craftable from one iron item has been increased.
Reduced the health of constables.
Reduced the health of certain Chuno and Geomgye NPCs.
Reduced the health of tigers, bears, and wolves.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where NPCs placed in taverns appeared to be floating in the air.
