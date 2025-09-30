 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20190511 Edited 30 September 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

Items

  • Added a new weapon item: Seungja Chongtong.

Animals/NPCs

  • Added Chuno Rider NPCs. They can be encountered during faction raids or at Chuno outposts.

  • Added Hopimo Bandit NPCs. They can be encountered during faction raids or at bandit outposts.

Balance

  • Reduced the damage of muskets.

  • The number of bullets craftable from one iron item has been increased.

  • Reduced the health of constables.

  • Reduced the health of certain Chuno and Geomgye NPCs.

  • Reduced the health of tigers, bears, and wolves.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where NPCs placed in taverns appeared to be floating in the air.

Changed files in this update

