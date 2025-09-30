We are bringing online user adventure browser to consoles soon and for that, we had to apply some changes to the level editor so that maps created/updated by PC users are automatically available on consoles as well.

For this opportunity we also added some new things to the level editor and applied a crucial fix to the game.

Fixes

Barrel ride stops working in the Eldertstone Mines This ongoing bug should be finally fixed now. If your save game places you close to a barrel, move to the portal out of the cave and back to the barrel to "fix" the issue.

Level Editor

[Mod script] For ranged enemies, you can now change what projectile they use from a list of predefined projectiles ( e.g. you can make Goblin caster shoot rockets ). Check this Enemy Customizaton section on Mod.io.

You can now rotate Magic Fields diagonally so you can use them to create clever puzzles, or traps...

Animated decor speed value should be independent of your system

Wizordum is currently 25% OFF as a part of Steam Autumn sale!

Have questions or want to share feedback with us? Contact us in the comments / Steam forums or visit us on our Discord.

Thank you for playing! ːoheartː