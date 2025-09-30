Hey, Bomb Vehicle Warriors! Listen Up, It's Not April Fools' – It's Festival Day, and You're Going to Be Blown Away by Our News – Bomb Vehicle The Idle Clicker Has Just Received Its Third Mega Update!

Yes, you heard it right. The "Celestial Wrath Equipment" has officially arrived, transforming your battle vehicles into ultimate dominators on the battlefield. This is not just an update; it's a revolution!

What Is Celestial Wrath Equipment? Unveiling the Absolute Rulers of the Battlefield

First, let’s peel back the layers and delve into what these legendary "Celestial Wrath Equipment" truly are. In the world of Bomb Vehicle: Idle Clicker, Celestial Wrath Equipment stands out as unique entities, boasting not only superior base attributes but also awe-inspiring celestial wrath skills.

The Unique Allure of Celestial Wrath Equipment

Take "Barrett," for example. This piece of equipment symbolizes immense power and features a game-changing celestial wrath skill: when equipped, the firing rate of Barrett's machine gun drops to one-tenth, but each shot now deals a staggering 200 times more damage, capable of piercing through and pushing back enemies. With Barrett in your arsenal, achieving one-hit kills and turning the tide of battle becomes effortless.

Discover More Celestial Wrath Equipment Awaits

However, Barrett is merely the tip of the iceberg. There are numerous other pieces of Celestial Wrath Equipment awaiting discovery in-game, each offering distinct celestial wrath skills and combat styles. For instance, "Themis" launches four additional missiles at random targets during each volley, with a power boost of 500%. Meanwhile, "Malefic Vessel" grants players the ability to sacrifice their own curses to curse enemies.

How to Acquire Your Celestial Wrath Equipment

Interested in obtaining these powerful Celestial Wrath Equipment? Luckily, it's straightforward. These precious gears can be won randomly by defeating monsters. Moreover, Celestial Wrath Equipment can be upgraded, following an explosive growth curve. With sufficient materials and patience, nothing is impossible.

Infinite Possibilities on the Battlefield

From October 1st to October 7th, the drop rate of Celestial Wrath Equipment within the game will be multiplied by ten!

With Celestial Wrath Equipment in your possession, endless possibilities await. Whether you're chasing unparalleled offensive power or prefer flexible tactical setups, Bomb Vehicle: Idle Clicker caters to all your needs. Embark on your adventure today, collect more Celestial Wrath Equipment, and become the true ruler of the battlefield!