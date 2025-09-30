Fixed an issue where having an Engineer in the selected unit list caused the attack cursor not to display correctly on the next order.
Adjusted building placement so it no longer auto-switches when placing quickly (double-click).
Fixed some other bugs.
Patch Notes – September 30
Update notes via Steam Community
