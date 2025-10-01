 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20190406 Edited 1 October 2025 – 14:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Meow adventurers,

Thanks to your feedback and bug reports we were able to fix some issues and improve the game. We really appreciate your dedication and support! 🤗​🥰​

Official Patchnotes 0.2.1


Quality of Life Improvements

  • In the camp, trading is now no longer divided according to resources but according to buying and selling. This should prevent people from accidentally selling when they actually wanted to buy, and vice versa.

Bug Fixes

  • If you restarted the game right out of the lobby after a run, the upgrades and shrine buffs were not reset correctly.

  • After a run, it was possible to buy higher-value wagon upgrades directly, but these had no function until you had purchased the predecessor.

  • If you wanted to throw a Boom or Smellyberry as a healer, errors occurred.

Known Issues

  • It sometimes looks like enemies are healed when hit on clients with a bad connection.

  • If you quickly navigate back in some menus when opening them, you may get stuck in the navigation. In most cases, the only solution is to restart the device.

Stay wild, stay pawsome and have fun in the Wild Woods! 🌳​😺​🐯​🌞​

Changed files in this update

