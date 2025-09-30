Super update!

Added SSAO as a setting

Added SSIL as a setting

Added SSR as a setting

Added RenderScale as a setting

Added FSR 2.0 as an upscaling option

Added a PaintVehicle option to the paint tool

Added Locked Angle settings to Bearings

Added an offset Button to the interaction Ui, To help the player see what is happening

Added NanoWedge a 1x 0.5x 0.5x Wedge block, Great for seamless transition from Slab to Slab

Added a Default Block Colour select in the main menu

Added A new Space map

Made Usernames Fade out once you're too close

Made the player FaceColour and PlayerColour Be the default colour

Made it so players Cannot Delete a block if a player is interacting with it

Made it so players Cannot interact with blocks if another player is already interacting with it

Changed Shadows to be a little more sharp

Changed Wheel Particles

Changed Collision Damage highlight more of a light red

Changed Secondary Material for Piston, Bearing, Motor, Sensor

Changed Damage with drills

Increased the max stiffness on the suspension

Synced Block settings for Motor

Synced Block settings for Sensor

Synced Block settings for Gyro

Synced Block settings for Piston

Synced Block settings for Physics Wheel

Synced Block settings for Suspension

Synced Block settings for Bearing

Fixed Piston arm not spawning properly

Finally, fixed not being able to put vehicles into buildmode if you're looking at a joint