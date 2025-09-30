Super update!
Added SSAO as a setting
Added SSIL as a setting
Added SSR as a setting
Added RenderScale as a setting
Added FSR 2.0 as an upscaling option
Added a PaintVehicle option to the paint tool
Added Locked Angle settings to Bearings
Added an offset Button to the interaction Ui, To help the player see what is happening
Added NanoWedge a 1x 0.5x 0.5x Wedge block, Great for seamless transition from Slab to Slab
Added a Default Block Colour select in the main menu
Added A new Space map
Made Usernames Fade out once you're too close
Made the player FaceColour and PlayerColour Be the default colour
Made it so players Cannot Delete a block if a player is interacting with it
Made it so players Cannot interact with blocks if another player is already interacting with it
Changed Shadows to be a little more sharp
Changed Wheel Particles
Changed Collision Damage highlight more of a light red
Changed Secondary Material for Piston, Bearing, Motor, Sensor
Changed Damage with drills
Increased the max stiffness on the suspension
Synced Block settings for Motor
Synced Block settings for Sensor
Synced Block settings for Gyro
Synced Block settings for Piston
Synced Block settings for Physics Wheel
Synced Block settings for Suspension
Synced Block settings for Bearing
Fixed Piston arm not spawning properly
Finally, fixed not being able to put vehicles into buildmode if you're looking at a joint
Changed files in this update