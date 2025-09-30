Fixed some text errors
Fixed a bug where goblins could not be collected in the collection
Fixed the shield amount not being displayed on the health bar
Thank you
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed some text errors
Fixed a bug where goblins could not be collected in the collection
Fixed the shield amount not being displayed on the health bar
Thank you
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update