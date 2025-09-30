 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20190182
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed some text errors

  • Fixed a bug where goblins could not be collected in the collection

  • Fixed the shield amount not being displayed on the health bar



Thank you

Changed files in this update

Depot 3135201
