Hello Deconstructors 🫡

Changelog for Patch 1.0.4 :

Added protection against planks and beams falling under vehicle floors.



Added protection against items disappearing from the warehouse.



Added popup informing about the reset of an item's position in the warehouse in a situation where it would be outside the expected zone.



Fixed a bug that allowed players to end up outside the warehouse area.



Fixed issues related to placing planks and beams.



From now on, debris in the tutorial location can be destroyed with a hammer.



Translations updates (including community suggestions).

Upcoming fixes

Broken "Piggy Bank" achievement.



Bugged door dismantling.



Incorrect number of owned items displayed in stock status and orders screen.



Items and shelves embedded in the warehouse floor.

Upcoming features and adjustments

Optional tutorial skip.



Game balance adjustments.



Further updates to translations.

