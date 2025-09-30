【Update Notice】(v1.1)

English UI Support & Major Graphic Overhaul

Thank you for playing Guardian of the Rebellion!

We have implemented the following updates in this version:

🔷 Update Contents

English UI Support (UI only)

The in-game UI (menus, battle UI, etc.) can now be switched to English.

Please note: this update only covers the UI. Scenario text and story dialogue remain in Japanese.

If the English UI receives strong positive feedback, we may consider expanding localization further in the future.

Complete Graphic Overhaul

All character portraits, event stills, and cut-in images have been renewed for a more immersive visual experience.

Load Confirmation Feature

Added the ability to check save data details before loading.

Balance Adjustments

Increased growth rates for prologue characters.

Changed minimum growth guarantee from “1 → 2”.

Adjusted unlock timing of higher difficulties.

Added new skills to enemy commanders and powerful foes on “Abyss” difficulty.

Bug Fixes

Fixed certain issues that occurred under specific environments.

🔷 Your Support Matters

The number of Steam reviews for this title is still quite limited.

If you enjoyed the game even a little—or have suggestions for improvement—we would greatly appreciate it if you could share your thoughts in a review.

Every single review is a huge help in spreading awareness of this game and guiding future improvements.

Thank you once again for supporting Guardian of the Rebellion!