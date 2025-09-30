 Skip to content
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20189952 Edited 30 September 2025 – 13:32:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

【Update Notice】(v1.1)

English UI Support & Major Graphic Overhaul

Thank you for playing Guardian of the Rebellion!
We have implemented the following updates in this version:

🔷 Update Contents

English UI Support (UI only)

  • The in-game UI (menus, battle UI, etc.) can now be switched to English.

  • Please note: this update only covers the UI. Scenario text and story dialogue remain in Japanese.

  • If the English UI receives strong positive feedback, we may consider expanding localization further in the future.

Complete Graphic Overhaul

  • All character portraits, event stills, and cut-in images have been renewed for a more immersive visual experience.

Load Confirmation Feature

  • Added the ability to check save data details before loading.

Balance Adjustments

  • Increased growth rates for prologue characters.

  • Changed minimum growth guarantee from “1 → 2”.

  • Adjusted unlock timing of higher difficulties.

  • Added new skills to enemy commanders and powerful foes on “Abyss” difficulty.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed certain issues that occurred under specific environments.

🔷 Your Support Matters
The number of Steam reviews for this title is still quite limited.
If you enjoyed the game even a little—or have suggestions for improvement—we would greatly appreciate it if you could share your thoughts in a review.

Every single review is a huge help in spreading awareness of this game and guiding future improvements.

Thank you once again for supporting Guardian of the Rebellion!

Changed files in this update

