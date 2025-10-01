I'm back! Already!

This is a really quick little patch that solves a handful issues from Monday, primarily some item changes that got overlooked.

These very early results are promising, though. It does not seem like we need to press the big "UNDO EVERYTHING!!!" button.

The team is keeping an eye on everyone and taking note of how things are going. (Almost like watching people in other worlds...)

Keep up talking about what you like and which changes you're less pleased with. The team needs feedback!

Patch notes:

UI:

Added a setting to allow or disallow rumble when the game window does not have focus

Balance:

Increased the chance of getting higher-Rarity items by a few percent, in order to make them more common in lower difficulty Shards

The Hungry Weeboh is now only available in Shard 3 onwards (for onboarding reasons)

Fixes:

Item - Karma now shows the correct amount of Luck

Item - Tight Schedule now gives a -0.5s Cooldown, as intended

The Disaster selection for Endless no longer goes up to 5 if you have completed 4 (It was broken and there's no Disaster 5!)

Fixed an edge case where losing focus of the game window while charging up to run could result in continuous controller rumble

Minor improvements to transitions when entering a Shard

That's it for now, but I'll of course be asking the team for another update if any serious issues pop up!

See you out there in the worlds!

-RIZA