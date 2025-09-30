 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20189787 Edited 30 September 2025 – 13:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

错误修复：

  1. 修复强闯城镇库房外院和内院战败后出现报错的BUG

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 20189787
Windows 64-bit The Scroll Of Taiwu Alpha Depot 838351
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link