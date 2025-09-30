 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20189765
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Due to player feedback that the game development was slow in the early stages, adjustments were made to the experience points of monsters, the number of coins dropped, and the prices of pets in the ◆ Beginner Trial Camp ◆. After the adjustments, players upgraded faster and were able to obtain pets more quickly, further enhancing their combat power.

2. In the ◆ Beginner Trial Camp ◆, task rewards and quick evasion skills have been added. The evasion skills are too powerful, so cooldown time has been added.

3. Optimized some skills.

Changed files in this update

