See the upcoming changes with the release of Y10S3.2.

OPERATOR BALANCING

DENARI

T.R.I.P. Connector reactivation time increased to 1 second after their line of sight has been blocked by an operator, gadget, or object.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED - The Elevate 2025 unique ability skin for the Ballistic Shield is missing from the Elevate Weapon Kit 2025 bundle.

FIXED - An orange crate sitting on a table is misaligned on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Two crates of Pears are misaligned on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - An apple crate is positioned incorrectly on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - A peppers crate is out of place on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Wood planks are incorrectly aligned with the structural metal struts on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Metal strut meshes near drone vents have uncapped ends causing visual inconsistencies on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Reinforcement panels can't be deployed on a destructible wall due to clipping columns on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Cables hanging from ceiling clip through a tire on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Metal studs are uncapped near hatches on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Keyboards overlap with each other on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Folder organizer is not placed correctly on a toolbox in Dual Front map.

FIXED - Papers on corkboard don't disappear when the corkboard is destroyed on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Misplaced invisible wall causes devices to bounce back at the player on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Collision on drone vents is misaligned causing deployable devices to clip into the surface on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Collision on shutters is misaligned causing deployable devices to clip into the surface on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Missing collision from metal struts in the ceiling of the Pawn Shop causes devices to pass through them on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Drones appear to be floating when positioned on top of the light fixture due to a slight collision mismatch on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Collision on corridor wall is misaligned causing deployable devices to clip into the surface on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Papers attached to a board don't have collision causing devices to clip through them on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Collision on sandbags is misaligned causing deployable devices to float above the object on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - Red ping and scanning functionality on drones doesn't appear as expected.

FIXED - Collision on wall is misaligned causing the wall to extend into the doorway on the Dual Front map.

FIXED - View Moderated Chat button is missing from the player profile side panel.

FIXED - Buck's Skeleton Key doesn't have the magazine count when in use.

FIXED - The building on the Oregon map has graphical issues.

FIXED - Missing text in the toast message for unlocking Card Background and Operator Portraits in the Competitive Pack Collection.

FIXED - Tubarão's Zoto Canister leaves a frozen VFX on reinforced walls after deployment.

FIXED - The Evolving Rampart Universal Card Background displays a placeholder name in the customization menu.

FIXED - Newer notifications appear below older ones in the Notification Center.

FIXED - The Pre-Reverse Friendly Fire ticker message displays real player names at the start of the match, even when the Rename Other Players option is enabled.

FIXED - Valkyrie's Quintessence of Form victory dance displays duplicated Black Eye visual effects on the right side of the screen during the MVP sequence.

OPERATORS

FIXED - Rauora's D.O.M. Panel Launcher won't deploy if she removes a barricade while holding the gadget.

FIXED - Valkyrie's Black Eye camera loses connection when deployed near a light fixture in the 1F Lobby on Bank map.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED - Players are not de-anonymized in the After Action Report with the End of Match Name Reveal option enabled.

FIXED - De-anonymization option lacks functionality and is missing its description in the settings menu.

FIXED - Sandy Straps Operator Card foreground displays a placeholder name.

FIXED - Kaid, Blitz, and Melusi's Operator portraits display a placeholder name.

FIXED - Players can place a drone inside the walls at 2F Bunks on the Favela map.

FIXED - Players are disconnected from the session with a connection error during normal gameplay.

FIXED - Voice Chat is not muted when disabled.

FIXED - Players clip through the roof when vaulting and retrieving a claymore during a network interruption.

FIXED - An unintended collision on the 2F Main Stairs wall allowed players to place a drone mid-air.

AUDIO

FIXED - Footstep SFX for 'Sprint Start' and 'Sprint Stop' were being triggered twice.

FIXED - Gunshot SFX are muffled when fired from outside toward the hostage extraction site.

FIXED - Gunshot SFX are muffled when firing from inside a building toward the outside in the West Neutral Sector of the Nighthaven map.

