OPERATOR BALANCING
DENARI
T.R.I.P. Connector reactivation time increased to 1 second after their line of sight has been blocked by an operator, gadget, or object.
BUG FIXES
GAMEPLAY
FIXED - The Elevate 2025 unique ability skin for the Ballistic Shield is missing from the Elevate Weapon Kit 2025 bundle.
FIXED - An orange crate sitting on a table is misaligned on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Two crates of Pears are misaligned on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - An apple crate is positioned incorrectly on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - A peppers crate is out of place on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Wood planks are incorrectly aligned with the structural metal struts on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Metal strut meshes near drone vents have uncapped ends causing visual inconsistencies on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Reinforcement panels can't be deployed on a destructible wall due to clipping columns on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Cables hanging from ceiling clip through a tire on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Metal studs are uncapped near hatches on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Keyboards overlap with each other on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Folder organizer is not placed correctly on a toolbox in Dual Front map.
FIXED - Papers on corkboard don't disappear when the corkboard is destroyed on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Misplaced invisible wall causes devices to bounce back at the player on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Collision on drone vents is misaligned causing deployable devices to clip into the surface on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Collision on shutters is misaligned causing deployable devices to clip into the surface on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Missing collision from metal struts in the ceiling of the Pawn Shop causes devices to pass through them on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Drones appear to be floating when positioned on top of the light fixture due to a slight collision mismatch on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Collision on corridor wall is misaligned causing deployable devices to clip into the surface on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Papers attached to a board don't have collision causing devices to clip through them on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Collision on sandbags is misaligned causing deployable devices to float above the object on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - Red ping and scanning functionality on drones doesn't appear as expected.
FIXED - Collision on wall is misaligned causing the wall to extend into the doorway on the Dual Front map.
FIXED - View Moderated Chat button is missing from the player profile side panel.
FIXED - Buck's Skeleton Key doesn't have the magazine count when in use.
FIXED - The building on the Oregon map has graphical issues.
FIXED - Missing text in the toast message for unlocking Card Background and Operator Portraits in the Competitive Pack Collection.
FIXED - Tubarão's Zoto Canister leaves a frozen VFX on reinforced walls after deployment.
FIXED - The Evolving Rampart Universal Card Background displays a placeholder name in the customization menu.
FIXED - Newer notifications appear below older ones in the Notification Center.
FIXED - The Pre-Reverse Friendly Fire ticker message displays real player names at the start of the match, even when the Rename Other Players option is enabled.
FIXED - Valkyrie's Quintessence of Form victory dance displays duplicated Black Eye visual effects on the right side of the screen during the MVP sequence.
OPERATORS
FIXED - Rauora's D.O.M. Panel Launcher won't deploy if she removes a barricade while holding the gadget.
FIXED - Valkyrie's Black Eye camera loses connection when deployed near a light fixture in the 1F Lobby on Bank map.
USER EXPERIENCE
FIXED - Players are not de-anonymized in the After Action Report with the End of Match Name Reveal option enabled.
FIXED - De-anonymization option lacks functionality and is missing its description in the settings menu.
FIXED - Sandy Straps Operator Card foreground displays a placeholder name.
FIXED - Kaid, Blitz, and Melusi's Operator portraits display a placeholder name.
FIXED - Players can place a drone inside the walls at 2F Bunks on the Favela map.
FIXED - Players are disconnected from the session with a connection error during normal gameplay.
FIXED - Voice Chat is not muted when disabled.
FIXED - Players clip through the roof when vaulting and retrieving a claymore during a network interruption.
FIXED - An unintended collision on the 2F Main Stairs wall allowed players to place a drone mid-air.
AUDIO
FIXED - Footstep SFX for 'Sprint Start' and 'Sprint Stop' were being triggered twice.
FIXED - Gunshot SFX are muffled when fired from outside toward the hostage extraction site.
FIXED - Gunshot SFX are muffled when firing from inside a building toward the outside in the West Neutral Sector of the Nighthaven map.
