Ground Vehicles
BMD-4M2 — the Battle Rating in Arcade Battles has been reduced from 9.7 to 9.3, bringing it in line with other BMD-4s.
Flakpanzer 341 — the Battle Rating in all modes has been increased from 6.3 to 7.0.
Kugelblitz — the Battle Rating in all modes has been decreased from 7.0 to 6.7.
Tiger II (Nr. 1-50) — the turret front material has been changed from rolled homogenous armor to cast homogeneous armor. The constant turret front thickness indication has been removed, as this part now has volumetric armor. The commander’s cupola is now divided into two parts: the cupola and hatch. (Report).
T58 — a bug that prevented the commander from taking control of the gun when the gunner was knocked out has been fixed.
Leopard 2 PSO — tank weight without the Dozer Blade modification installed has been reduced from 67 tons to 64.1 tons. (Report).
T-64 (all variants), T-72 (all variants), T-80 (all variants) — the thickness of the internal part at the front of the cannon breech has been set to 45 mm.
Magach 6M — a bug where the Dozer Blade modification did not increase the tank’s weight has been fixed.
Excelsior — the thickness of the armor plate covering the exhaust has been increased from 50.8 mm to 76.2 mm. (Report).
BM Oplot-T — the turret armor thickness has been adjusted in the stat card. (Report).
2S6 — with the 2S6M1 modification installed, the engine power has been increased from 780 HP to 840 HP.
M55 (all variants) — a bug in the X-ray where all shells were designated as charges, and all charges as shells has been fixed. (Report).
Sd.Kfz.234/2 — the maximum horizontal aiming speed has been increased from 14°/s to 25°/s. (Report).
AMX-50 Surblindé — the thickness of the radiator grilles covered with metal plates has been increased from 5 mm to 10 mm.
CV 90120 — tank weight has been increased from 27.7 tonnes to 35 tonnes. Source: BAE Systems CV90120-T brochure, 2006; CV 90 Photo Guide, Swedish Armour Historical Society.
Locations and Missions
A bug that caused some trees to not get destroyed by autocannon fire has been fixed.
Interface
A bug that caused the visual weapon selector to display the loudout from the previews spawn when using a backup aircraft has been fixed.
Customization
Vampire F.B.5, Meteor F Mk.3 — a bug that prevented the creation of user skins has been fixed. (Report).
CV 90105 TML — a quadricolor deforming camouflage has been added. (Report).
Sound
The impact sounds for 28 - 38 mm caliber shells hitting various materials (wood, stone, ground) have received new, corresponding sound tails (the final reverb or echo sound the impact creates).
The impact sounds for 28 - 38 mm caliber shells hitting water now have the sound of a larger splash. Previously they had the splash sounds of rifle-caliber bullets.
