Major 30 September 2025 Build 20189647 Edited 30 September 2025 – 15:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's here! Droplet: States of Matter leaves early access today, transitioning into its full 1.0 release! To celebrate, for the next two weeks, the game will be receiving a 15% launch discount.

And that's not all! You can also purchase the Droplet: States of Matter Soundtrack! Nearly three hours of colorful tunes! And yes, it also has a launch discount.

Later today, I will be posting the final devlog for the game with more information about my future plans. For now, go check out the game!

GAME

SOUNDTRACK

