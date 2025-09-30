Hardcore Mode

Added hardcore mode. Four new stages, each with a unique challenge for each game world/theme.

Golden Sapo

Unlock the Golden Sapo transformation, which initially functions as a powerup for hardcore stages. Upon completing the challenge, it becomes a permanent transformation.

Top 10 Speedruns Leaderboard

Added Steam integrataed Leaderboard system, which will display the top 10 speedruns in the game lobby.

20 new achievements

New achievements, some of which mark player progression, others through specific interactions with in-game objects, and now there are some 'secret' items that unlock achievements.

New settings

Automatic camera added to joystick

Run modes: 1 - Walk by default and run when holding the button 2 - Runs by default and walks when holding the button 3 - Switch between running and walking automatically when you press the button



Camera distance setting

'Sound effects' and 'BGM' buttons change icons when muted

Adding names to credits

Nuntius Games Team, Vsoo Games

Cover Artist - Akayton

Bug fixes

Save/load bug with green flies

Fly counting bug in levels

Breakable blocks breaking while paused

Small space where you could step on breakable blocks without them activating

Cannon shots continued counting down the time to be destroyed even during pause

Bug where the camera remained rotating after dying (Joysticks)

Some sound effects were not affected by decreasing the volume

Bug in bgm volume bars

Fog in the desert levels disappearing at the edges

Fire traps in moon phase 2 without sound effect

Other Improvements

Extra Impulse Feedback on Balloons - Confetti + Sound Effect

Improved activation of desert traps/spears - Now only when the game identifies that the Toad has stepped on the ground

Leaderboard and Achievements Integration Coming Soon to MacOS