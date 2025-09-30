Hardcore Mode
Added hardcore mode. Four new stages, each with a unique challenge for each game world/theme.
Golden Sapo
Unlock the Golden Sapo transformation, which initially functions as a powerup for hardcore stages. Upon completing the challenge, it becomes a permanent transformation.
Top 10 Speedruns Leaderboard
Added Steam integrataed Leaderboard system, which will display the top 10 speedruns in the game lobby.
20 new achievements
New achievements, some of which mark player progression, others through specific interactions with in-game objects, and now there are some 'secret' items that unlock achievements.
New settings
Automatic camera added to joystick
Run modes:
1 - Walk by default and run when holding the button
2 - Runs by default and walks when holding the button
3 - Switch between running and walking automatically when you press the button
Camera distance setting
'Sound effects' and 'BGM' buttons change icons when muted
Adding names to credits
Nuntius Games Team, Vsoo Games
Cover Artist - Akayton
Bug fixes
Save/load bug with green flies
Fly counting bug in levels
Breakable blocks breaking while paused
Small space where you could step on breakable blocks without them activating
Cannon shots continued counting down the time to be destroyed even during pause
Bug where the camera remained rotating after dying (Joysticks)
Some sound effects were not affected by decreasing the volume
Bug in bgm volume bars
Fog in the desert levels disappearing at the edges
Fire traps in moon phase 2 without sound effect
Other Improvements
Extra Impulse Feedback on Balloons - Confetti + Sound Effect
Improved activation of desert traps/spears - Now only when the game identifies that the Toad has stepped on the ground
Leaderboard and Achievements Integration Coming Soon to MacOS
