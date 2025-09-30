1.Fixed the bug where the promotion panel would unexpectedly open the recruitment function.
2.Fixed the anomaly when entering the letter "I" in the company name input.
3.Fixed the issue where re-entering the game after exiting would prompt for the company name again.
4.Fixed the problem where outsourced employees would get stuck during the fourth settlement.
5.Added text prompts during recruitment.
6.Optimized the collective salary reduction feature.
7.Improved the bubble effects during promotion.
8.Added selection effects for options when starting new projects.
9.Merged the mascot girl page into the office (main page).
10.Added speech and touch-triggered dialogue features for the mascot girl.
11.Added sound effects for spending money.
