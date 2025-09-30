· Fixed most Olympian Keepsake effects not activating again after their Boon is skipped

· Fixed Phantom (Fields) being able to drain Life from your raised servants

· Fixed Fated List Prophecies related to Hidden Aspects not clearing in specific circumstances

· Fixed the Achievement Soothing Soak not unlocking from events with Moros

· Fixed the Achievement So Mote It Be unlocking sooner than expected

· Fixed Gorgon Amulet (Athena) using up the effect of Yarn of Ariadne (Charon) when it shouldn't

· Fixed Acceptance of Another Fate not resetting certain random Keepsake effects

· Fixed an interaction between Uncommon Upbringing (Hera) and Concave Stone (Echo)

· Fixed key visual effects sometimes not playing on some systems

· Fixed randomized Chaos Trials appearing sooner than expected in some cases

· Fixed Lone Shades from Witch's Staff (Anubis) sometimes being able to hit Melinoë

· Fixed Canines spawned from Lycaons unexpectedly activating Unseen Ire (Hades)

· Fixed an issue where Melinoë could be forced to Return to Shadow at the same exact time as she vanquishes Typhon

· Fixed Hecate not speaking about Gigaros when expected in a certain situation

· Fixed several narrative scripting issues with specific events involving Hecate

· Fixed an issue where you could not exit the final Location in Erebus in a certain case

· Fixed a rare issue where the fight against Chronos would not end correctly

· Fixed a certain situation in which Polyphemus would not react to Knuckle Bones (Odysseus) when expected

· Fixed an issue where the player could not complete key Incantations due to modified data

· Fixed cases where taking Armor damage with Trusty Shield (Hephaestus) could damage your semi-permanent Armor instead

· Fixed a rare issue that involved claiming Gemstones then immediately using one of Homer's Inspect Points

· Fixed Hecuba running back and forth in the chamber with Narcissus

· Fixed several rare crashes

· Updates to translations in some languages

· Improved compatibility with Chinese Input Method

· Other minor fixes