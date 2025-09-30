 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20189505
Update notes via Steam Community
Two important fixes:
  • fixed room detection algorithm (prevents bad levgen in Mimir and improves everywhere else)
  • fixed AoCn and AoOC start to properly start at L1 of their moons, added a green and blue armor to compensate

