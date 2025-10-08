Ossu!

It's been just over a week since the launch of our biggest update yet - Patch 1.7.0 - and we’re keeping the momentum going! Over the past few days, we’ve been listening closely to your feedback, reports, and suggestions for further tweaks and improvements. Today’s update is the result of that collaboration, focusing mainly on enhancing gameplay, improving stability, and refining key details in our game.

Patch 1.7.1 addresses several issues reported to us by the community to deliver a smoother and more enjoyable experience. From fixing bugs in Tiger events to improving the manga reading assistant and resolving crashes related to steering wheel inputs, we’ve worked to elevate your gameplay.

While today's patch brings a noticeable upgrade, it’s just a pit stop on the road to even bigger novelties and cool features. We know many of you are excited about the upcoming liveries and decals system that will let you personalize your cars even further, and we’ll be ready to share more details - and a date - very soon. Don’t worry, you won’t have to wait long.

Below, you’ll find the detailed changes introduced in this update. Thank you for your continued support and feedback, which help us improve the game!

Patch 1.7.1 Notes

Gameplay

Players can no longer sell Tiger's Car to the Dealer.

Fixed a bug that caused two AI opponents to have the same name in some Tiger campaign events.

Fixed a bug where the AI crossed the finish line in the last Tiger campaign event.

Manga Reader Assistant

Improved the order of the manga reading assistant in Chapter 5, Page 4.

Stability and Performance

Fixed issues causing crashes when selecting grip/drift presets while using a steering wheel.

Addressed general issues that were causing crashes.

As always, we encourage you to join our Discord server, where you may share your thoughts about the game and the changes we are implementing.

Let’s Drift!

The Gaming Factory Team

