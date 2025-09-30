Updates & Improvements



Character Controls: The control scheme has been reworked to provide smoother and more responsive movement.



Core Gameplay: Major improvements to combat – including new attack animations, enhanced visual effects, and overall gameplay refinements.



Buff System: The buff mechanics have been redesigned to offer a more dynamic and strategic experience.



Shop System: The in-game shop has been updated with a new structure and improved functionality.



Torch System: Torches now share a common timer. Once the timer runs out, all torches extinguish simultaneously. Future updates will introduce buffs connected to torch mechanics.



Removals & Temporary Changes



Dash Removed: The dash ability has been completely removed from gameplay.



Power-Ups Disabled: All power-ups are currently disabled while we rework and balance the system.



New Features



Potions: Healing potions have been introduced. These can be used manually by pressing "Q"to recover health during your journey.



Coming Soon



Room System Overhaul: A complete rework of the room system is planned.



Increased Room Variety: Expect more diversity in environments and encounters in upcoming updates.



Torch Buffs: Buffs linked to torches will be introduced in future versions.