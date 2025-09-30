This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’ve been listening and we’ve gathered a wide range of feedback. Thank you for sharing your thoughts. Based on the most frequently mentioned issues, we’ve prepared an improvement update.

There’s a lot in this patch, so here’s the quick hit first.

Key Summary

• Increased Gold & reduced Altar of Blessings costs

• Stash expansion plus an additional stash

• Blacksmith & Alchemist services added

• Higher item drop rates

• Buffs to skills and Legendary affixes

• Hero/enemy balance adjustments

• More run info and quality-of-life options

Details below.

Details

Increased Gold

• Higher gold drops on mid–upper floors

• Improved level-up scaling for the in-run skill Gold Gain

• Shop buy prices increased for Normal/Magic/Rare items (Normal +200%, Magic +20%, Rare +10%)

• Added a random Golden Mimic event that drops a large amount of gold during runs

--

Lower Altar of Blessings Costs

• Total gold required to reach max level halved

• Full refund of the difference for gold spent on leveling prior to the update

• Level-up UX improvements

--

Stash Expansion & Addition

• Main Stash: Capacity increased (84 → 105)

• Secondary Stash: Added (42)

• Sorting: New By Attribute sort option

--

Blacksmith

• Reset Enhancement Level: Reset an item’s enhancement level so you can enhance it again

• Add Socket: Add sockets to owned equipment

• Unsocket Items: Remove items from sockets. Removed items are consumed or reusable depending on remaining reuse count

--

Alchemist

• Craft Legendary Items: transfer a Legendary Affix from a Legendary item onto a Rare-or-lower item to craft a new Crafted Legendary

• Reroll Regular Affix: choose one non-Legendary affix on an item and change it to a new one

--

Higher Item Drop Rates

• +10% Overall item drop rate

• +10% Chance for dropped items to be Magic or higher

• Max effectiveness of the in-run skill Magic Item Find increased to +50%

• +15% Socketed item drop rate

• +20% Rune drop rate

• +50% Magic Jewel drop rate, +20% Legendary Jewel drop rate

• “Time for payback!” Added a random Thieving Goblin event that drops items when hit

--

Skill Buffs

• Dagger: +25% Damage

• Earth Spike: +30% Damage; 30% Chance to stun for 1s

• Meteor Fall: 5.3s → 3.5s Cooldown; 2s → 3s Flame duration

• Blizzard: +10% Number of falling ice shards

• Ball Lightning: 2 → 3 Minimum piercing count

• Lightning Wave: +20% Damage; 2.05s → 1.7s Cooldown

• Corpse Explosion: New effect — enemies cursed by Corpse Explosion take +30% damage when hit

• Summon Reaper: 8.1s → 6.2s Cooldown

• Blood Whirlwind: +10% Damage; +100% Life restoration

• Swamp of the Dead: +10% Damage; 2.7s → 3s Duration; 55% → 66% Enemy movement speed reduction

--

Legendary Item Buffs

• Whirling Flames: 5 → 4 Fire Orb flight speed; 2s → 1.4s Flight time

• Exploding Earth: 0.25 → 0.75 Explosion damage multiplier

• Earth of Chaos: New effect — +100% Damage

--

Hero Balance

• Improved effectiveness of Physical Damage Reduction from Armor

--

Enemy Balance

• Ranged enemies: +30% Projectile fire cooldown, −10% Damage

• Suicide-type enemies: −15% Explosion damage

• Brood-mother invulnerability while spawning offspring adjusted: 0.5s → 0.35s

--

Gameplay Improvements

• Base counts for Reroll / Bless / Ban increased: 2 → 3

• Base Identify charges increased: 1 → 2

• On run failure, the Thieving Goblin steals fewer items

• Earth Spike: Reduced flash/brightness on explosion; improved effect transparency

--

Run Info Enhancements

• Post-run DPS readouts for Basic Attack and Special Attack

• Option to display Life/Armor values (off by default)

• Option to show active-skill cooldowns (off by default)

• Elevator: indicator added for Chance of Survival for the selected floor/difficulty

--

Quality of Life

• The game can now be launched offline

• Windowed: Option to allow the mouse cursor to leave the window

• Windowed: Option to pause the game when the mouse leaves the window

--

Other

• Bug fixes

Not all feedback could make it into this update. That said, items aligned with our vision will continue to roll out over time. Please look forward to future updates.

For example, we plan to further strengthen each class's identity via the Hearth of Souls system.

Thank you.