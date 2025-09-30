- Added a button to preview court state when selecting card rewards during a match
- Fixed controller detection with Proton 10
- Fixed a bug where menu music would sometimes keep playing when you enter a match
- Fixed a bug where any cards played by the computer team that move stacked player cards would also trigger the Assistant Coach (for example, if the computer plays Deflection on a stacked assist)
- Fixed a bug with win streak extension in Daily Challenge
- Added console command %clear to remove cards from your hand
Have fun playing!
Changed files in this update