30 September 2025 Build 20189308
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 2.6.5 is live:

  • Added a button to preview court state when selecting card rewards during a match
  • Fixed controller detection with Proton 10
  • Fixed a bug where menu music would sometimes keep playing when you enter a match
  • Fixed a bug where any cards played by the computer team that move stacked player cards would also trigger the Assistant Coach (for example, if the computer plays Deflection on a stacked assist)
  • Fixed a bug with win streak extension in Daily Challenge
  • Added console command %clear to remove cards from your hand


Have fun playing!

