Lightnings,

VOIN Update 0.4.0 has arrived.

A new force has awakened. Elemental fire itself has been summoned to aid you in cleansing the land of HER abominations and twisted magic.



This is the third major update, introducing a redefined itemization system, redesigned movement and attack animations, unique weapon skills, the ability to parry and block enemy attacks, and improvements and balance changes suggested by the community.

New Itemization System

The way you find, keep, and use items in VOIN has completely changed.

Introducing the new, revolutionary and genre-defining itemization system. No more bags stuffed with duplicates, no more endless grind for “the perfect drop.” Only the thrill of finding and getting loot, meaningful upgrades to your favourite weapons, and nearly limitless build customization.

Every item you collect is now added to The Grand Codex—a complete catalogue of all weapons and armour you’ve discovered. This catalogue is always at your disposal to keep track of your progress.



You no longer have to collect 100 identical copies of the same sword in search of perfect affixes or damage stats. Once you acquire an item, it will automatically appear in The Grand Codex. Return to the Molten Cathedral in Amarict and use the Codex to upgrade or exalt any weapon or item you've found.



You can also swap between multiple loadouts at any time, giving you true freedom on your path to cleansing these sacred lands.



Important note:

All the items that you currently have (except for the unique weapons such as Winter’s Heart, Constellations, Veilrender, Mace of Spirits Repose, Fleshsmith’s Grandhammer, Flamekeeper’s Sickles and The Snakes) will be converted into Ichor when you continue your save.

⚠️ Even though you can continue your current save, starting a new game is recommended to fully experience the new itemization system.

New Combat and Weapon Skills

This update doesn’t just change the way you manage your arsenal. It changes the way you wield it. Combat has always been at the heart and one of the VOIN’s highlights. In this update, I overhauled it to make it feel sharper, faster, and more visceral.

You can now block and parry enemy attacks with a well-timed right-click (previously it was used for a Runic Strike). A perfect parry will stagger foes and even bosses, leaving them open to devastating counterattacks. Heavy attacks are now directional and tied to your movement, making combat sharper and more dynamic, so plan accordingly and use this to your advantage.

I have also redesigned the active skill system so that each weapon type has its own unique set of skills, which differ between elements (Lightning or Fire). So, every weapon type has 6 skills, for a total of 24 skills (from the previous 3).

Yes, you read that right. Switching weapons also switches their powers on the hotbar, which means you can, for example, buff your attack speed with the two-handed sword's Runic Infusion, then switch to a two-handed hammer via a second Loadout and start whirlwinding like a maniac.

Just a few examples: Lightning Sting is now an active skill available exclusively to swords. Two-handed hammers can now deliver a powerful blow to the ground, charging runes in the process. Daggers… well, they can be split into several copies and thrown at ovrats. Cool, right?





This is just a glimpse of what awaits you! Share your clips, screenshots, and feedback with me in Discord. I can’t wait to see your creativity in action.

Update 0.4.0 is a huge step toward the vision I have for VOIN. Much of what I’ve dreamed of for the final release is already here, but there’s still more to come. The next update will arrive in late October 2025, and I can’t wait to share what’s next!

Your feedback is a gift I deeply value, and I intend to bring many of your ideas to life as we forge VOIN into something truly unforgettable.

To everyone who has already answered the call, I cannot thank you enough for your support. Join us in our sacred Discord, leave your mark with a Steam review, and prepare for what’s to come.

Full patch notes for VOIN Update 0.4.0

Note: ⚡ indicates changes inspired by the community!



Additions 🆕

Combat ⚔️

⚡ New combat mechanics: Block and Parry 🛡️ ⚔️ Hold the Right Mouse Button to start Blocking , which completely negates any damage as long as you have Energy (previously Knockback Charges)—the yellow indicators above the Dash Charges. To Parry , Block just before taking damage.

New weapon type: Dagger 🗡️ with 5 new items.

Complete overhaul of existing character weapon animations.

New first-person animations (running, jumping, etc.) for when the weapon is sheathed.

Itemization 💎

The way items work has been completely remade from the ground up. The new system empowers your ability to experiment, offers long-term goals, a much higher power ceiling, and completely eliminates inventory management—simplifying the process while offering more depth and freedom. Instead of managing your inventory, manage your builds and improve your Collection. I haven't seen anything like this in any other game, so I'm very eager to hear your feedback—feel free to share your thoughts in our sacred Discord.

Loadouts — the ability to have up to 6 different sets of items and switch between them easily.

⚠️ Even though you can continue your current save, starting a new game is recommended to fully experience the new itemization system.

Powers 💪

21 new Powers. Yes, you read that right. Powers are now defined by your weapon type. Every weapon type has unique Powers that differ. Powers are unlocked automatically as you level up (at levels 3, 5, and 8). Switching weapons also switches their powers on the hotbar, which means you can, for example, buff your attack speed with the two-handed sword's Runic Infusion, then switch to a two-handed hammer and start whirlwinding like a maniac.

Changes 🔄

⚡ Powers are used immediately, interrupting any ongoing animations.

⚡ Heavy Attacks are now directional, meaning the animation depends on the direction in which the character is moving.

Runic Strike is no longer a separate mechanic; it is now considered a regular Heavy Attack, just with a different animation. You can perform it by moving forward and holding down the Left Mouse Button. To Block or Parry, use the Right Mouse Button.

All Rune items have been reworked. They now trigger automatically every Xth hit (depends on the number of runes).

Hand of Misfortune and several other items were reworked to fit the new itemization system.

A couple Soulfruits that relied on Runic Strike were reworked.

The 'Freezing' status effect on the player now primarily reduces the speed at which Powers recharge, and only slightly affects attack and movement speed.

The majority of tooltips were rephrased to improve consistency and clarity.

Tooltips that describe various effects now include in-line icons for different types of damage, status effects, and more.

Better blood effects.

Bug fixes 🐛

Fixed an issue that caused Shatterflesh's enchantment 'Perfect Impact' to apply an additional 100% physical damage multiplier.

