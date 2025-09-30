 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20189283
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed some issues that were introduced with the engine update

Changed files in this update

Windows English Wild West Saga Win Depot 842151
  • Loading history…
macOS English Wild West Saga OSX Depot 842152
  • Loading history…
Linux English Wild West Saga Linux Depot 842153
  • Loading history…
