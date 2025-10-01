Greetings, Descendants!
Here are the details on The First Descendant Update 1.3.6.
■ Platforms
- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5
■ Update 1.3.6
Melee Weapons
(1) Shadow (Balanced Melee Weapon/Impact Rounds)
- Unique Ability: Shadow Slash
ㄴ Press Special Attack button to charge the weapon with energy.
ㄴ Once the weapon is charged, use 'Shadow Dash' to dash forward and deal damage.
ㄴ After dashing, wield the weapon consecutively to use 'Shadow Slash' and deal damage.
ㄴ The damage and dashing distance increase by the amount of energy charged in the weapon.
(2) Deus Ex Manus (Power Melee Weapon/High-Power Round)
- Unique Ability: Liberation
ㄴ On successful Normal Attack, consume MP to deal Additional Damage.
ㄴ On successful Normal Attack, grants 'Liberation' and 'Resistance' to self.
ㆍ While holding 'Liberation,' Special Attack is activated.
ㆍ Reduces Incoming DMG while holding 'Resistance.'
ㄴ Pressing Special Attack button while holding 'Liberation' removes the effect and the character strikes the weapon down to deal damage.
ㄴ Damage increases as the number of 'Liberation' stacks increase.
Event Pass: Sword Pass
- Event Pass: Sword Pass will begin.
ㄴ After 10.01.2025 (Wed) maintenance - 29.10.2025 (Thu) 23:59 (PDT)
- Sword Pass is displayed as a button at the rightmost side of Battle Pass screen.
- Sword Pass can be purchased with [Premium Upgrade] and [Premium Upgrade + Level Included] by spending Caliber.
ㄴ Instead of purchasing Sword Pass, you may also complete missions and get Sword Pass EXP.
ㄴ You may acquire some free rewards in some levels without purchasing Sword Pass.
- The maximum level of Sword is 30 and it can be purchased with Caliber.
- Sword Pass Missions can be checked in the exclusive tab in Battle Pass Mission screen.
ㄴ Sword Pass consists of One-time Missions and Progressive Missions.
ㄴ There are Missions in Sword Pass that require Melee Weapon to clear.
ㄴ All Missions of Sword Pass provide the same amount of EXP as reward
ㄴ All Missions of Sword Pass will be announced at the same time. They will not be renewed or added on a daily or weekly basis.
ㄴ You may reach the Max Level without completing all missions in Sword Pass.
- Four Sword Pass Missions will be displayed in [Game Menu] - [Challenge Objective] by default.
ㄴ Sword Pass Missions will be displayed in pink "E."
ㄴ You may register Sword Pass Missions as high priority.
ㄴ High priority registration is increased from 6 to 8.
- You may acquire Transcendent Skins of Melee Weapons 'Shadow' and 'Deus Ex Manus' from Sword Pass Rewards.
New Content: Void Vessel - Medium-Sized Facility Zone
- You can enter this map through Albion - Void Vessel Operations Terminal.
- It can now also be accessed by pressing 'Void Vessel-072' button in [Map] - [World Map].
- The existing Void Vessel content map will be changed to 'Void Vessel: Assumed Bridge Zone.'
- Medium-Sized Facility Zone (Normal Difficulty): Unlocked when reaching Mastery Rank 13 and clearing the existing Void Vessel map (Hard Difficulty).
- Medium-Sized Facility Zone (Hard Difficulty): Unlocked when reaching Mastery Rank 15 and clearing Medium-Sized Facility Zone (Normal Difficulty).
- New Trap: 'Surveillance Camera'
ㄴ When you are detected by Surveillance Camera, a formidable monster will be spawned.
- Mission completion rewards
ㄴ Trigger Module Loot A - Normal Acquisition Chance: 10%, Hard Acquisition Chance: 20%
ㆍ Upon acquiring Trigger Module Loot A, you can obtain one of 'Wave Eruption,' 'Rhythmic Step,' and 'Supply Fortress.'
ㄴ Mutant Cell Box B - Normal Acquisition Chance: 2.5%, Hard Acquisition Chance: 5%
ㆍ By opening a Mutant Cell Box B, you select one of the 9 new Mutant Cells to obtain.
ㄴ Veil Analyzer (Melee Weapon Module - Impact Rounds, High-Power Round) - Acquisition Chance: 5% each
ㄴ Decryption Key II - 6 keys guaranteed
ㆍ These keys are required to open some Storage Boxes and Containers that can be found in Medium-Sized Facility Zone.
ㄴ Collectible Coins
ㆍ Normal: 25
ㆍ Hard: 40
ㄴ Support Coins
ㆍ Normal: 8
ㆍ Hard: 12
ㄴ Materials required to craft Crystallization Catalyst
ㆍ 4 Murky Energy Residue
ㆍ 11 Macromolecule Biogels
ㆍ 4 Mixed Energy Residue
ㆍ 9 Advanced Neural Circuit
- Container Reward
ㄴ Opening a Container consumes one Decryption Key II.
ㄴ You may choose from more Data Vaults depending on the remaining time.
ㆍ Normal: Shadow Blueprint, Hagios Sheepdog Blueprint, Vespers Hunting Dog Blueprint
ㆍ Hard: Shadow Blueprint, Deus Ex Manus Blueprint
- Broken Materials Storage Box II (Not requiring Decryption Key II)
ㄴ One of Basic Materials for crafting Melee Weapon - Guaranteed
ㄴ Neuromorphic Chip - Acquired by chance
- Special Materials Storage Box II (Require 1 Decryption Key II)
ㄴ Rare Basic Material for crafting Shadow
ㄴ Ultrafine Particle Alloy - Guaranteed
- Genetic Information Storage Box II (Require 1 Decryption Key II)
ㄴ Rare Basic Material for crafting Fellow Supplement
ㆍ Lectin Acceptor, Adaptive Protein, Ionized Metal - Guaranteed
ㄴ Rare Basic Material required to craft Crystallization Catalyst - Acquired by chance
- Experimental Materials Storage Box II (Require 1 Decryption Key II)
ㄴ Normal Difficulty
ㆍ Fellow Supplement Blueprint
ㆍ Fortified Supplement, Special Synthetic Calcium, Ultimate Protein Compound - Acquired by chance
ㆍ Rare Basic Material for crafting Crystallization Catalyst - Acquired by chance
ㆍ Gold - Acquired by chance
ㆍ 7 Fellow Rare Basic Materials for crafting Fellow
ㆍ Noctium, Artificial Nano Cells, Excelium, Luminous Alloys, Cloned Plasmids, Specialized Serum Culture, Centromere Mixture - Guaranteed
ㄴ Hard Difficulty
ㆍ Rare Basic Materials for crafting Deus Ex Manus
ㆍ Photon Quantum Crystal - Guaranteed
- You can acquire new "Manus" External Components Set by defeating a Commander.
ㄴ Normal Difficulty: One each of Auxiliary Power, Sensor, Memory, and Processor
ㄴ Hard Difficulty: Two each of Auxiliary Power, Sensor, Memory, and Processor
Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge
- Changed the Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge leaderboard to Lava Citadel.
- To intercept the Lava Citadel, you must reach Mastery Rank 18 and complete the quest "The Most Powerful Colossus."
- Lava Citadel is a Fire-attributed Colossus.
- It absorbs the energy of the Void Abyss through the battlefield's "Void Pillar" and use that energy to attack.
ㄴ During the Void Reflux mode, the Storm Hanger uses wide AoE skills and ring skills.
- Challenge Lava Citadel's Battle area is unstable, so as you progress in the battle, its size gradually shrinks.
- Avoid Challenge Lava Citadel's "Surging Heat" effect to lead the battle in your favor.
ㄴ Take advantage of the Lava Citadel's vulnerability by actively utilizing Chill attacks.
- The Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge leaderboard will be active during the following period.
ㄴ Period: After the 10.01.2025 maintenance - 12.04.2025 00:19:59 (PST)
- The Void Intercept Battle: Challenge leaderboard's ranking reward conditions, targets, and rewards are the same as for the previous leaderboard, and the period of use for medals will be announced at the time they are awarded.
- Purchase counts of Intercept Battle reward exchange "Consumables" in ETA-0 Shop will be reset.
- Added Intercept Battle reward exchange items in ETA-0 Shop.
ㄴ Collectible Coins
ㄴ "Blazing One" Descendant Skin (By Descendant)
ㄴ Colotoys "Lava Citadel"
ㄴ You may continue to get "Thunder Bearer" Skin and Colotoys "Storm Hanger" back attachment as reward exchange even after the update.
Change in the Opening Sites of Amorphous Materials
- All types of Amorphous Materials can now be opened through "Shaping Device" NPC located in Albion.
ㄴ Shaping Device is located near NPC Anais in Albion.
- "Reconstructed Devices" generated when clearing Intercept Battles and Void Fusion Reactors are removed and will no longer be generated.
ㄴ With the removal of Reconstructed Devices, conditions and routes of some Sub Quests that require using Reconstructed Devices have been changed.
- You can proceed to "Shape" and "Shape Continuously" through Shaping Device NPC.
ㄴ Shaping: Manually Shape selected Amorphous Materials one by one.
ㆍ Shaping stops when all selected Amorphous Materials are shaped or when all selected Shape Stabilizers are consumed.
ㄴ Shape Continuously: The Shaping repeats automatically until all Amorphous Materials in your possession are consumed.
ㆍ Shaping stops when all selected Amorphous Materials are shaped or when all selected Shape Stabilizers are consumed.
ㆍ Shape Continuously can be manually stopped while in progress.
Modules
- 3 new Trigger Modules have been added.
Name
Effect
Supply Fortress
When using a Barrier type skill, recovers Rounds of current firearm based on Shield HP consumed and deals Additional Damage on successful attack
Wave Eruption
When using an Emission type skill, grants Wave Eruption to self and deals Additional Damage proportional to the number of stacks to the target hit by the skill.
Rhythmic Step
When using a Rhythm type skill, grants Rhythmic Step, an effect that increases Max Shield and Movement Speed, to self on successful match of the rhythm timing.
- Added Module Classes "Balanced Melee Weapon" which uses Impact Rounds and "Power Melee Weapon" which uses High-Power Rounds.
- Melee Weapon Modules can be obtained through the following:
ㄴ Medium-Sized Facility Zone
ㄴ Axion Plains Missions
ㄴ Axion Plains: Operational Area
ㄴ Wall Crasher
ㄴ Combining modules
Category
Tier
Category
Module Group
Name
Description
Melee Weapons
Common
Balanced Melee Weapon
-
Hardened Reinforcement
Melee Weapon ATK +35.6%[x]
-
Better Concentration
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +39%[x]
-
Better Insight
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +38%[x]
Attack Speed
Faster Attack Speed
Attack Speed Modifier +100%[+]
Blade Improvement
Chill Enhancement
Increases Melee Weapon Chill ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK
Blade Improvement
Electric Enhancement
Increases Melee Weapon Electric ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK
Blade Improvement
Toxic Enhancement
Increases Melee Weapon Toxic ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK
Blade Improvement
Fire Enhancement
Adds Melee Weapon Fire ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK
-
Penetration Enhancement
Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +33%[+]
-
Penetration Augmentation
Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate Modifier +44%[+]
-
Increased Range
Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +83%[+]
Rounds Conversion
Special Round Projectile Modification
When acquiring dropped Special Rounds, change to 1 Impact Round for every 10 Rounds
Rounds Conversion
General Round Projectile Modification
When acquiring dropped General Rounds, change to 1 Impact Round for every 16.7 Rounds
-
Expand Impact Magazine
Max Impact Rounds +50%[+]
Rare
ATK
Consecutive Focused Strikes
Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Consecutive Attack Damage +4.8%[x]
ATK
Exquisite Sword
Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Additional ATK Chance +2.2%[x]
ATK
Insightful Strike
Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +3.1%[x]
ATK
Keen Edge
Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +4.1%[x]
ATK
One-Point Breakthrough
Melee Weapon ATK +57.2%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+]
ATK
Slow Art
Melee Weapon ATK +54.2%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]
Attribute ATK
Toxic Edge
Melee Weapon Toxic ATK +69.9%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]
Attribute ATK
Electric Edge
Melee Weapon Electric ATK +69.9%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]
Attribute ATK
Refrigerated Edge
Melee Weapon Chill ATK +69.9%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]
Attribute ATK
Superheated Edge
Melee Weapon Fire ATK +69.9%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]
Attribute ATK
Poison Priority
Melee Weapon Toxic ATK+75.5%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+]
Attribute ATK
Electricity Priority
Melee Weapon Electric ATK+75.5%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+]
Attribute ATK
Chill Priority
Melee Weapon Chill ATK+75.5%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+]
Attribute ATK
Fire Priority
Melee Weapon Fire ATK+75.5%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+]
Additional Attack Chance
Brawl
Additional Attack Chance +38.6%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+]
Additional Attack Chance
Exquisite Strike
Additional Attack Chance +41.8%[+], Attack Speed Modifier +5%[+]
Additional Attack Damage
Double Edge Extension
Additional Attack Damage +32.7%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+]
Critical Hit Rate
Insight Expansion
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +20%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+]
Critical Hit Rate
Sword Dance
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +25.7%[x], Attack Speed Modifier +5%[+]
Critical Hit Damage
Lethal Swing
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +23.3%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+]
Melee Weapon Piercing Rate
Sweep
Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +20%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +15%[+]
Melee Weapon Piercing Rate
Targeted Vulnerability
Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +45%[+], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]
Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate
Battlefield Breakthrough
Melee Weapon Minimum Piercing Reduction Modifier +27%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +15%[+]
Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate
Ruthless
Melee Weapon Minimum Piercing Reduction Modifier +25%[+], Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +8%[+]
-
Compulsive Impact Rounds
Max Impact Rounds +60%[+], Movement Speed -20%[x]
-
Grip Augmentation
Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +87%[+], Melee Weapon ATK -30%[x]
Ultimate
Battle Proficiency
Veil Analyzer
On successful attack, All Attribute ATK +19%[x] for 5s
Attacking Anti-Void Shields with a melee weapon deals 1,500%[x] of Weapon DMG as additional damage
Attacking Anti-Arche Shields with a melee weapon deals 1,500%[x] of Weapon DMG as additional damage
Normal
Power Melee Weapon
-
Hardened Reinforcement
Melee Weapon ATK +35.6%[x]
-
Better Concentration
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +49%[x]
-
Better Insight
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +38%[x]
Attack Speed
Faster Attack Speed
Attack Speed Modifier +100%[+]
Blade Improvement
Chill Enhancement
Adds Melee Weapon Chill ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK
Blade Improvement
Electric Enhancement
Adds Melee Weapon Electric ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK
Blade Improvement
Toxic Enhancement
Adds Melee Weapon Toxic ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK
Blade Improvement
Fire Enhancement
Adds Melee Weapon Fire ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK
-
Penetration Enhancement
Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +33%[+]
-
Penetration Augmentation
Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate Modifier +44%[+]
-
Increased Range
Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +83%[+]
Rounds Conversion
Impact Round Charge Improvement
When acquiring dropped Impact Rounds, changes to 1 High-Power Round for every 200 Rounds
Rounds Conversion
Special Round Charge Improvement
When acquiring dropped Special Rounds, changes to 1 High-Power Round for every 120 Rounds
Rounds Conversion
General Round Charge Improvement
When acquiring dropped General Rounds, changes to 1 High-Power Round for every 25 Rounds
-
Expand High-Power Magazine
Max High-Power Rounds +50%[+]
Rare
ATK
Consecutive Focused Strikes
Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Additional ATK Damage +5%[x]
ATK
Exquisite Sword
Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Additional Attack Chance +2.6%[+]
ATK
Insightful Strike
Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +3.8%[x]
ATK
Keen Edge
Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +4.2%[x]
ATK
One-Point Breakthrough
Melee Weapon ATK +57.2%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+]
ATK
Slow Art
Melee Weapon ATK +42.4%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]
Attribute ATK
Toxic Edge
Melee Weapon Toxic ATK +55.8%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]
Attribute ATK
Electric Edge
Melee Weapon Electric ATK +55.8%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]
Attribute ATK
Refrigerated Edge
Melee Weapon Chill ATK +55.8%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]
Attribute ATK
Superheated Edge
Melee Weapon Fire ATK +55.8%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]
Attribute ATK
Poison Priority
Melee Weapon Toxic ATK +88.9%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range -15%[+]
Attribute ATK
Electricity Priority
Melee Weapon Electric ATK +88.9%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range -15%[+]
Attribute ATK
Chill Priority
Melee Weapon Chill ATK +88.9%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range -15%[+]
Attribute ATK
Fire Priority
Melee Weapon Fire ATK +88.9%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range -15%[+]
Additional Attack Chance
Brawl
Additional Attack Chance +43.5%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+]
Additional Attack Chance
Exquisite Strike
Additional Attack Chance +48.5%[+], Attack Speed Modifier +5%[+]
Additional Attack Damage
Double Edge Extension
Additional Attack Damage +38%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier
Critical Hit Rate
Insight Expansion
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +20.8%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range +5%[+]
Critical Hit Rate
Sword Dance
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +28.3%[x], Attack Speed Modifier +5%[+]
Critical Hit Damage
Lethal Swing
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +30.7%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range +5%[+]
Melee Weapon Piercing Rate
Sweep
Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +20%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +15%[+]
Melee Weapon Piercing Rate
Targeted Vulnerability
Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +45%[+], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]
Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate
Battlefield Breakthrough
Melee Weapon Minimum Piercing Reduction Modifier +27%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +15%[+]
Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate
Ruthless
Melee Weapon Minimum Piercing Reduction Modifier +25%[+], Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +8%[+]
-
Compulsive High-Power Rounds
Max High-Power Round +60%[+], Movement Speed -20%[x]
-
Grip Augmentation
Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +87.2%[+], Melee Weapon ATK -30%[x]
Ultimate
Battle Proficiency
Veil Analyzer
On successful attack, All Attribute ATK +19%[x] for 5s
Attacking Anti-Void Shields with a melee weapon deals 1,500%[x] of Weapon DMG as additional damage
Attacking Anti-Arche Shields with a melee weapon deals 1,500%[x] of Weapon DMG as additional damage
Descendant Rebalance/Improvements
- The skill performance displayed is based on level 4 skills.
(1) Kyle
- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.
Repulsion Dash
- Increase Accumulated Stacks (3 → 5)
- Increase Max Dash Distance on button hold (10m → 20m)
- Dash Speed Up
- On collision to the target, Stop & Damage → Target Piercing & Damage
- DMG Range UP
- Damage (1017.8% → 2644.5%)
- Additional Pierce DMG 1117.8%
Magnetic Bulwark
- Type change (Toggle → Standard)
- Type change (Toggle → Neutralization)
- Shield Cost Reduction (7% → 4%)
- Added Barrier Effect
ㄴ Inflict Stun & Damage to enemies that run into the barrier 1635.8%
ㄴ Move Barrier
ㄴ Barrier Monster Hit Counts 100
Magnetism Spurt
- Cooldown Reduction (30s → 15s)
- Magnetic Force Cost Reduction (8% → 3%)
- Damage Reduction (25% → 30%)
- Damage (3138 → 4049.4%)
- Additional Damage (274.8 → 412.2%)
- Movement Speed Increase: 50%
Superconductivity Thrusters
- When used in midair, instantly go down
- Flight Speed Up
- Additional effects when with Party Member
ㄴ x Bonus Skill ATK on Colossus (1000) by the number of Party Member(s)
ㄴ Max Stacks (3)
- The existing Skill of Collision Instinct module has been removed and its name and skill were changed to Superconductive Bombing MARK2.
Elimination of Collision Instinct
Superconductivity Thrusters → Superconductive Bombing MARK2
- Soars up in the air and fires Superconductive Bombing at the spot.
- Cooldown 140s
- Duration 10s
- Damage Reduction (25%→30%)
- Skill ends when Magnetic Force is fully consumed.
- Minimum Magnetic Force Condition and Magnetic Force Cost per Bomb -540
- Bomb DMG 4833.5%
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Self-Directed Eruption.
Self-Directed Eruption
- Cooldown (30s → 15s)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Diamagnetic Bulwark.
Diamagnetic Bulwark
- Type change (Toggle → Standard)
- Type change (Toggle → Neutralization)
- Shield Cost Reduction (7% → 4%)
- Added Barrier Effect
ㄴ Block Enemy's Ranged Attack
ㄴ Move Barrier
ㄴ Barrier Monster Hit Counts 100
ㄴ Damage 319.4% → 2074.6%
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Superconductive Bombing.
Superconductive Bombing
- Minimum Magnetic Force Condition and Magnetic Force Cost per Bomb -540
- Damage (1895.7% → 5487.1%)
- Explosion Damage (1203.4% → 3410.2%)
(2) Ajax
- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.
Event Horizon
- Changed the Singularity Effect attributed to each Stage.
Stage
Before
After
Stage 1
Cooldown Decrease
5%
Firearm Fire Rate
20%
Explosive ATK
20%
Explosive ATK
50%
Stage 2
Cooldown Decrease
10%
Firearm Fire Rate,
10%
Explosive ATK
40%
Explosive ATK
50%
Stage 3
Cooldown Decrease
20%
Cooldown Decrease
20%
Explosive ATK
60%
Explosive ATK
50%
Orbit Barrier
- MP Cost (30 → 15)
- Enhanced Max Reflection DMG Rate: (117% → 150%)
Void Walk
- Leap Enhancement
ㄴ Duration (16s → 20s)
ㄴShield Increase (103% → 120%)
ㄴ Added Stat Effect: Movement Speed 30%
Expulsion
- Added Skill Type: Clash
- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)
- Enhanced Damage (4021% → 5403.3%)
Hyper Cube
- MP Cost (50 → 35)
- Barrier Enhancement
ㄴ Firearm ATK Increase (10% → 25%)
ㄴ Explosive ATK Increase (20% → 25%)
- Added Stat Effect
ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Rate: 15%
ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Damage: 15%
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Void Charge module.
Void Charge
- Proportional to DEF (17.3% → 20%)
- Damage (2239.6% → 2881.5%)
Expulsion
- Proportional to DEF (3% → 5%)
- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)
- Enhanced Damage (4021% → 5403.3%)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Matrix Recomputation module.
Matrix Recomputation
- Added Skill Type: Clash
- Defense Simplification
ㄴ Added Stat Effect: Skill Cost Reduction 25%
- Shield Diversification
ㄴAdded Stat Effect: Skill Critical Hit Rate +20%
- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Life Barrier module.
Life Barrier
- Reflection Damage Rate (200% → 300%)
- Enhanced Max Reflection DMG Rate: (300% → 500%)
Hyper Cube
- Changed the Skill Name. (Life Barrier → Hyper Cube)
- MP Cost (50 → 35)
- Barrier Enhancement
ㄴ Firearm ATK Increase (10% → 25%)
ㄴ Explosive ATK Increase (20% → 25%)
ㄴ Added Stat Effect
ㆍ Firearm Critical Hit Rate: 15%
ㆍ Firearm Critical Hit Damage: 15%
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Void Explosion module.
Expulsion
- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)
- Enhanced Damage (4021% → 5403.3%)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Body Enhancement module.
Orbit Barrier
- MP Cost (36 → 18)
- Enhanced Max Reflection DMG Rate: (117% → 150%)
Void Walk
- Leap Enhancement
ㄴ Duration (16s → 20s)
ㄴShield Increase (103% → 120%)
ㄴ Added Stat Effect: Movement Speed 30%
Expulsion
- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)
- Enhanced Damage (4021% → 5403.3%)
Hyper Cube
- MP Cost (60 → 42)
- Barrier Enhancement
ㄴ Firearm ATK Increase (10% → 25%)
ㄴ Explosive ATK Increase (20% → 25%)
- Added Stat Effect
ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Rate: 15%
ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Damage: 15%
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Void Barrier module.
Void Barrier
- MP Cost (24 → 15)
- Enhanced Max Reflection DMG Rate: (117% → 150%)
(3) Esiemo
- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.
Adventitious Habit
- Explosion Damage (2072.5% → 2269.8%)
Time Bomb
- Projectile Movement Speed: +25%
- Explosion Damage (1368.6% → 2129.7%)
Blast
- It can now be used while Sprinting.
- Skill Power Increases: (Up to 4 times → Up to 5 times)
Guided Landmine
- It can now be used while Sprinting.
- Adjusted to allow for faster transitions to other actions after use.
- Stack Cooldown (18s → 24s)
- Max Stacks (3 → 2)
- Explosion Damage (2848.8% → 5185.3%)
Arche Explosion
- Made adjustments to ease the change of direction mid-movement.
- Cooldown (80s → 70s)
- Knockback Damage (85.8% → 777.0%)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Cluster Bomb module.
Time Bomb
- Projectile Movement Speed: +25%
- Max Stacks (5 → 3)
- Stack Cooldown (13.5s → 9s)
- Explosion Damage (1368.6% → 2129.7%)
Blast
- Skill Power Increases: (Up to 4 times → Up to 5 times)
- The range of Explosive spread further, and the timing of the explosion has been hastened.
- Damage (420.8% → 1351.1%)
- Burn Damage (85% → 120.4%)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Explosive Propaganda module.
Explosive Propaganda
- It can now be used while Sprinting.
- Adjusted to allow for faster transitions to other actions after use.
- Explosion Damage (3179.1% → 3914.0%)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Creative Explosion module.
Blast
- Adjusted so that the skill can now be used while in Sprint.
- Skill Power Increases: (Up to 4 times → Up to 5 times)
Arche Explosion
- Made adjustments to ease the change of direction mid-movement.
- Knockback Damage (85.8% → 777.0%)
- Explosion Damage (5543.5% → 6360.0%)
(4) Bunny
- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.
Thrill Bomb
- It can now be used while Sprinting.
- Electricity Cost (100 → 120)
- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)
- Damage (887.9% → 1636.4%)
- Max Hits (8 → 12)
Speed of Light
- Adjusted to not collide with enemies while on Speed of Light.
Lightning Emission
- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)
- Damage (185.8% → 198.7%)
Maximum Power
- Electricity Cost (Max 240 → 140 per second)
- Amplify Lv.3 Damage (40% → 60%)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Electric Condense module.
Electric Condense
- It can now be used while Sprinting.
- Damage (4715.0% → 7484.0%)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Superconductor module.
Superconductor
- It can now be used while Sprinting.
- Electricity Cost (100 → 120)
- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)
- Damage (887.9% → 1636.4%)
- Max Hits (8 → 12)
Lightning Emission
- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)
- Damage (185.8% → 198.7%)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Bionic Fuel module.
Bionic Fuel
- Adjusted to not collide with enemies while on Speed of Light.
- Electricity Obtained (0.3% → 0.5%)
- HP Cost (8% → 6%)
- Cease HP Consumption (Below 15% of Max HP → Below 35% of Max HP)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Electric Charge module.
Electric Charge
- Damage (4847.5% → 5322.3%)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the High-Voltage module.
Thrill Bomb
- Electricity Cost (100 → 150)
- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)
- Damage (1271.0% → 2383.5%)
Lightning Emission
- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)
- Damage (425.8% → 523.5%)
- Adjusted some skill performances of the Electric Transition module.
Electric Transition
- Adjusted to not collide with enemies while on Speed of Light.
(5) Luna
- Adjusted Firearm Additional Damage and Max Damage of "Explosive Inspiration" effect from Ultimate Luna's "Battlefield Artist" Module.
ㄴ Damage Multiplier (Max Shield x 0.4% → Max Shield x 0.6%)
ㄴ Max Damage Multiplier (150% → 210%)
- Added "Charm," a new Skill Type, to "Remix" Skill which can be used upon equipping Ultimate Luna's "Battlefield Artist" Module.
- Added "Rhythm," a new Skill Type, to Luna's Skills listed below:
Modules
Skill Name
Default
Passionate Stage
Relaxing Act
Delightful Stage
Noise Surge
Exciting Surge
Relaxing Surge
Cheerful Surge
Aggressive Melody
Passionate Stage
Delightful Stage
Singer's Mercy
Passionate Stage
Relaxing Act
Delightful Stage
Battlefield Concert
Passionate Stage
Intense Stage
Fan Service
Battlefield Artist
Aggressive Inspiration
Lethal Inspiration
Sharp Inspiration
Miscellaneous
(1) New External Components
- Added new External Components.
Name
Set
Effect
Manus
2-piece Set
Melee Weapon ATK 6%[x]
4-piece Set
1 stack of of Knight's Willpower per second, 2 stacks on attacking target using normal attacks with a melee weapon (Up to 10 stacks)
Knight's Willpower effect is converted to Knight's Strike with 10 stacks
Knight's Strike increases Melee Attack Range Modifier of the next Melee Weapon Normal Attack by 10%[+], and deals Additional Damage equal to 22.7% of Melee Weapon ATK
(2) Mutant Cells
- 9 new Mutant Cells have been added.
Infiltration Operation Name
Previous Reward Equipment Level
Increased Reward Equipment Level
Non-Attribute Impairment
Malachite
When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Non-Attribute Impairment on the target.
Duration: 10s
Outgoing DMG Reduction: Non-Attribute Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9%
Max Reduction: 12.8%
Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s
Fire Impairment
Almandine
When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Fire Impairment on the target.
Duration: 10s
Outgoing DMG Reduction: Fire Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9%
Max Reduction: 12.8%
Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s
Chill Impairment
Cerulean
When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Chill Impairment on the target.
Duration: 10s
Outgoing DMG Reduction: Chill Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9%
Max Reduction: 12.8%
Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s
Toxic Impairment
Xantic
When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Toxic Impairment on the target.
Duration: 10s
Outgoing DMG Reduction: Toxic Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9%
Max Reduction: 12.8%
Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s
Electric Impairment
Rutile
When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Electric Impairment on the target.
Duration: 10s
Outgoing DMG Reduction: Electric Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9%
Max Reduction: 12.8%
Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s
Singular Damage Conversion
Cerulean
Singular Skill Power Boost Ratio increases proportionally to the amount of HP consumed.
Singular Skill Power Boost Ratio: Consumed HP Ratio x 32.5%
Max Increase: 17.1%
Dimension Damage Conversion
Xantic
Dimension Skill Power Boost Ratio increases proportionally to the amount of HP consumed.
Dimension Skill Power Boost Ratio: Consumed HP Ratio x 32.5%
Max Increase: 17.1%
Tech Damage Conversion
Malachite
Tech Skill Power Boost Ratio increases proportionally to the amount of HP consumed.
Tech Skill Power Boost Ratio: Consumed HP Ratio x 32.5%
Max Increase: 17.1%
Fusion Damage Conversion
Rutile
Fusion Skill Power Boost Ratio increases proportionally to the amount of HP consumed.
Fusion Skill Power Boost Ratio: Consumed HP Ratio x 32.5%
Max Increase: 17.1%
(3) Photo Mode
- Added Look at the Camera option in the Subject tab of Photo Mode.
ㄴ This feature is currently unavailable in Lounge Photo Mode and will be applied in a future update.
- Setting the option to ON will make your Descendant's gaze to follow the camera.
ㄴ This feature resets when the Descendant's pose is changed. (To be updated in the future)
ㄴ If the camera is placed where the Descendant cannot see, they will not look at the camera.
(4) Melee Weapons
- Added a new Research Request to Anais.
ㄴ New Ultimate Weapon: Shadow
ㄴ New Ultimate Weapon: Deus Ex Manus
- Added 2 new Melee Weapons in Weapons filter.
ㄴ Balanced Melee Weapon
ㄴ Power Melee Weapon
- Added Melee Weapons category to Weapons List.
- Deleted Weapons filter in Weapons List
- Added Melee Weapon Module category in Library Module.
(5) Leaderboard Ranking Reward
- Ranking reward is given for placing on Void Intercept Battle: Challenge "Storm Hanger" leaderboards.
- Ranking reward will be distributed via mail based on your rank at the end of the leaderboard period.
- Mail will be sent sequentially, so players may receive their reward at varying times.
Leaderboard
Ranking Reward
Void Intercept Battle: Challenge "Storm Hanger"
- Conditions: All platforms, Solo and 2-4 Player Squads
- Recipients: Top 100
- Reward: Intercept Battle Prime Challenger Medal (limited-time)
- Expires on: 03.12.2025 (Thu) 07:19:59 (PST)
- You can receive the reward for the highest of your Descendant or Squad Rankings.
(6) Field Colossus Battle
- Added Field Colossus "Executioner" to Axion Plains.
ㄴ It spawns with the same schedule to the existing Field Colossus.
(7) Arche Tuning
- Added Melee Weapon stats to some Arche Tuning Nodes.
Previous Node Name
Changed Node Name
Tier
Previous Effect
Changed Effect
Enhanced Firearm ATK
Enhanced Weapon ATK
Normal
Firearm ATK 0.2%[x]
Explosive ATK 0.2%[x]
Firearm ATK 0.2%[x]
Explosive ATK 0.2%[x]
Melee Weapon ATK 0.2%[x]
Rare
Firearm ATK 2.6%[x]
Explosive ATK 2.6%[x]
Firearm ATK 2.6%[x]
Explosive ATK 2.6%[x]
Melee Weapon ATK 2.6%[x]
Ultimate
Firearm ATK 5.8%[x]
Explosive ATK 5.8%[x]
Firearm ATK 5.8%[x]
Explosive ATK 5.8%[x]
Melee Weapon ATK 5.8%[x]
Enhanced Double Strike Chance
Enhanced Double Strike Chance
Normal
Multi-Hit Chance 2%[x]
Multi-Hit Chance 2%[x]
Additional Attack Chance 2%[+]
Rare
Multi-Hit Chance 5%[x]
Multi-Hit Chance 5%[x]
Additional Attack chance 5%[+]
Enhanced Multi-Hit Damage
Enhanced Double Strike Multiplier
Normal
Multi-Hit Damage 2%[x]
Multi-Hit Damage 2%[x]
Consecutive Attack Damage 2%[x]
Rare
Enhanced Multi-Hit Damage 5%[x]
Enhanced Multi-Hit Damage 5%[x]
Consecutive Attack Damage 5%[x]
Enhanced Multi-Hit
Enhanced Double Strike
Ultimate
Multi-Hit Chance 12%[x]
Multi-Hit Damage 7%[x]
Multi-Hit Chance 12%[x]
Multi-Hit Damage 7%[x]
Additional Hit Chance 12%[x]
Consecutive Attack Damage 7%[x]
Enhanced Firearm Critical Hit Rate
Enhanced Weapon Critical Hit Rate
Normal
Firearm Critical Hit Rate 2.5%[x]
Firearm Critical Hit Rate 2.5%[x]
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate 2.5%[x]
Rare
Firearm Critical Hit Rate 6%[x]
Firearm Critical Hit Rate 6%[x]
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate 6%[x]
Enhanced Firearm Critical Hit Damage
Enhanced Weapon Critical Hit Damage
Normal
Firearm Critical Hit Damage 1.9%[x]
Firearm Critical Hit Damage 1.9%[x]
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage 1.9%[x]
Rare
Firearm Critical Hit Damage 9%[x]
Firearm Critical Hit Damage 9%[x]
Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage 9%[x]
Enhanced Weak Point DMG
Enhanced Weapon Specialized Performance
Normal
Weak Point DMG 2%[x]
Weak Point DMG 2%[x]
Melee Weapon Piercing Rate 0.02x[+]
Rare
Weak Point DMG 4%[x]
Weak Point DMG 4%[x]
Melee Weapon Piercing Rate 0.04x[+]
(8) Stat
- 2 new Stats have been added.
Name
Description
Acquisition
Bonus Weapon ATK (vs. Legion of Breach)
Value of extra ATK added when attacking Legion of Breach type enemies. Applies to Weapons.
Such option is applied at random when obtaining a weapon and can also be acquired through Weapon Readjustment.
Through Weapon Cores, such option can be obtained through Special Augmentation Cores.
Bonus Skill ATK (vs. Legion of Breach)
Value of extra ATK added when attacking Legion of Breach type enemies. Applies to Skills.
Such option is applied when obtaining a Reactor at a certain probability
- With the addition of Melee Weapons, names of some Stats have been changed.
Before
After
Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Legion of Immortality)
Bonus Weapon ATK (vs. Legion of Immortality)
Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Legion of Truth)
Bonus Weapon ATK (vs. Legion of Truth)
Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Legion of Immortality)
Bonus Weapon ATK (vs. Legion of Immortality)
Event
- Added a new Event Challenge "New Sector Exploration." [Go to Event Info]
ㄴ Complete newly added Void Vessel "Medium-Sized Facility Zone" and Void Abyss Intercept Battle "Lava Citadel" and acquire various Growth Items.
ㄴ Complete Event Challenges and acquire new Melee Weapons "Shadow" and "Deus Ex Manus" Blueprint Chests!
ㄴ Period: After the 10.02.2025 - 11.05.2025 23:59 (PST)
- A new attendance event "Albion Harvest Festival" has been added.
ㄴ This 28-day event allows you to use Attendance Memento, which can be exchanged for past attendance rewards.
ㄴ The event offers various Consumables to help your growth and various Customization Items, as well as Event Shop Tokens.
ㄴ Period: After the 10.01.2025 maintenance - 11.05.2025 23:59 (PST)
Shop
- Modified some texture designs for the Emote “It’s Good” and the Ecive “Big Game.”
- Added new products.
Category
Sub Category
Items
Special Bundles
Limited Bundles
Viva Sparklings Bundle
Special Bundles
Limited Bundles
Touchdown Bundle
Special Bundles
Limited Bundles
New Vehicle Paint Bundle II
Special Bundles
Rotational Bundle
[Rotational] Valby's Glowing Frog Bundle
Special Bundles
Rotational Bundle
[Rotational] Blair's Incineration Master Bundle
Special Bundles
Rotational Bundle
[Rotational] Freyna's Vulgus Slayer Bundle
Special Bundles
Rotational Bundle
[Rotational] Yujin's Nightmare on Med Street Bundle
Special Bundles
Rotational Bundle
[Rotational] Kyle's Desert Wanderer Bundle
Special Bundles
Regular Bundles
Weekly Reactor Enhancement Bundle
Themed Skins
Regular Skins
Viva Sparklings Set
Themed Skins
Regular Skins
Touchdown Set
Cosmetic Items
Weapon Skins
Grandmaster's Sword
Cosmetic Items
Weapon Skins
Way of the Warrior
Cosmetic Items
Emotes
Cheering for Victory
Cosmetic Items
Spawns
Touchdown!
Customize
Vehicle Paint
Matte Nebula Purple
Customize
Vehicle Paint
Matte Elastic Navy
Customize
Vehicle Paint
Shiny Light Yellow
Customize
Vehicle Paint
Clear Red-Orange
Customize
Vehicle Paint
Matte Orange
Customize
Vehicle Paint
Matte Light Green
Customize
Vehicle Paint
Bright Sky
Customize
Vehicle Paint
Matte Titanium Silver
Customize
Vehicle Paint
Matte Gray
Customize
Vehicle Paint
Metal Marble White
■ Patch 1.3.6
Content Improvements
(1) Content
- Modified some of Axion Missions.
ㄴ Common
ㆍ Changed the number of monsters inside the assault ship (4-6 → 8-10)
ㄴ Sealed Residential District
ㆍ Changed the time limit. (10 min → 4 min)
ㄴ Removed Field Data Transmitter.
ㆍ Missions cannot be ceased by delivering Colossus Organic Sample.
ㄴ Increased the EXP Gain and Loot Gain Chance for defeating Common Monsters in the Sealed Residential District by 2.6 times.
ㄴ Added the following rewards for one Colossus Organic Sample from the Sealed Residential District.
ㆍ 18 Specially Treated Alloys, 9 Insulating Nuts, 3 Alloy Bearings, 3 High Conductivity Wires
ㄴ AX Refinery, Liquefied AX Vault, Emergency Deployment Zone
ㆍ Increased the Monster Spawn speed.
ㄴ AX Power Converter Station
ㆍ Reduced the number of Defense Objects (3 → 2)
ㆍ Reduced the number of Defense Waves (5 → 4)
ㆍ Reduced the number of activated Defense Objects (Max 3 → Max 2)
- Modified the timing of playing Void Intercept Battle's boss music.
- Added Collectible Coin to the Completion Reward of Void Erosion Purge (Normal Difficulty).
ㄴ Completing Stage 1 Mission grants 6 Coins, and you will get more coins as you progress.
Completing Stage 10 Mission grants 24 Coins.
- Added Collectible Coin to the reward for defeating Special Operation (Hard Difficulty) Commander.
ㄴ Defeating Kuiper Mine Blockade Commander: Min 4 - Max 7
ㄴ Defeating Albion Resource Defense Commander: Min 2 - Max 5
(2) Modules
- The maximum capacity of Module Inventory is increased. (2,000 → 2,500)
(3) Collectibles
- Changed some components of Common Collectibles Box and Premium Collectibles Box.
ㄴ Newly added Collectibles
Common Collectibles Box
Premium Collectibles Box
Jayber (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Jayber (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Jayber (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Jayber (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Jayber (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Jayber (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Kyle (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Kyle (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Kyle (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Kyle (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Kyle (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Kyle (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Luna (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Luna (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Hailey (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Luna (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Bunny (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Luna (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Bunny (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Hailey (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Vespers Hunting Dog (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Hailey (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Hailey (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Vespers Hunting Dog (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Vespers Hunting Dog (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Handgun Cake Piece
Normal
Vespers Hunting Dog (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Half a Handgun Cake
Rare
Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Whole Handgun Cake
Ultimate
Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Shabby Evil Repelling Lamp
Normal
Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Plain Evil Repelling Lamp
Rare
Handgun Cake Piece
Normal
True Evil Repelling Lamp
Ultimate
Half a Handgun Cake
Rare
Empty Helmet Fish Bowl
Normal
Whole Handgun Cake
Ultimate
Shabby Evil Repelling Lamp
Normal
Plain Evil Repelling Lamp
Rare
True Evil Repelling Lamp
Ultimate
Empty Helmet Fish Bowl
Normal
Plain Helmet Fish Bowl
Rare
Lavish Helmet Fish Bowl
Ultimate
ㄴ Removed Collectibles
ㆍ Discontinued collectibles will be re-released, with details including acquisition methods to be provided in a future notice at the time of re-release.
Common Collectibles Box
Premium Collectibles Box
Opened Keepsake
Rare
Lepic (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Almost Finished Bunny Puzzle
Rare
Lepic (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Lepic (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Lepic (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Lepic (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Ajax (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Lepic (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Ajax (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Recently Started Bunny Puzzle
Normal
Ajax (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Sealed Keepsake
Normal
Viessa (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Viessa (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Viessa (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Viessa (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Viessa (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Viessa (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Hagios Sheepdog (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Hagios Sheepdog (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Hagios Sheepdog (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Ajax (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Ajax (S) - Classic 1
Rare
Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Ajax (S) - Classic 1
Ultimate
Sealed Keepsake
Normal
Completed Bunny Puzzle
Ultimate
Opened Keepsake
Rare
Carnations and Keepsakes
Ultimate
Carnations and Keepsakes
Ultimate
Hagios Sheepdog (S) - Classic 1
Normal
Recently Started Bunny Puzzle
Normal
Bare Eyewear Display Stand
Normal
Almost Finished Bunny Puzzle
Rare
Completed Bunny Puzzle
Ultimate
Bare Eyewear Display Stand
Normal
Plain Eyewear Display Stand
Rare
Lavish Eyewear Display Stand
Ultimate
- Added Exchange Collectibles product.
Category
Tier
Set
Ornaments
Normal
Bare Porcelain Set
Ornaments
Rare
Plain Porcelain Set
Ornaments
Ultimate
Lavish Porcelain Set
Ornaments
Normal
Bare Lantern Set
Ornaments
Rare
Plain Lantern Set
Ornaments
Ultimate
Lavish Lantern Set
(4) UI & UX
- Made improvements to allow purchase rewards in bulk (applicable items) at ETA-0 Shop.
- You can now use multiple Selectable Boxes in your inventory.
- Pressing "Acquire All Attached Items" gives you all attached items in Mailbox.
- The number of currently held Collectibles is shown in the Collectibles List in the View Box Components pop-up in Purchase Collectibles UI.
- Added Monster and Colossus volume options to the Sound Effect Options.
ㄴ Monster: Sounds can now be adjusted individually
ㄴ Colossus: Sounds can now be adjusted individually
- Placing the cursor on the Collectibles icon in Collectibles Box Purchase Complete pop-up will display tool tip.
- Ultimate Tier will be displayed in a different color in the purchase completed pop-up animation that is played after purchasing Collectibles.
- Enlarged the size of "Deactivate" button of Inversion Reinforcement Skill.
- Removed "Recruit" tab and "Join/Recruit" channel in Chat.
- Added "Attached Items" in the Inventory sorting filter.
ㄴ Equipment Items set as Attached Items will be displayed at the top when sorting items by Attached Item filter.
ㄴ Attached Items are displayed by icons.
- Added "Align All Filters" in the Detailed Filter in Inventory.
ㄴ Only Equipment whose entire options match the set option filter will be filtered and displayed.
- Updated Inventory search keywords.
ㄴ Added search keywords related to Melee Weapons
ㄴ Added search keywords related to New Equipment
ㄴ As Reactor Implant function has been removed, search keywords related to Optimization Condition have been deleted.
- As Reactor Implant function has been removed, Optimization option filters have been removed from detailed filters.
- Added "Balanced Melee Weapons" and "Power Melee Weapons" in Weapons Filter in accordance with the addition of Melee Weapons.
- Added Melee Weapons-related option filter to the Detailed Filter.
- Currently equipped Module Socket Type and Capacity can be checked at Assign Module Socket Type screen.
- "Confirm Mission Result" time will not be displayed in the result screen of content playable in Field.
- Matchmaking in Instance Dungeons (e.g., Infiltration Operations or Intercept Battles) to other Dungeons via Library will be blocked.
- Clicking Acquisition Info connected to Sigma Sector will direct you to the Mission UI of the difficulty mode.
- Added exclusive icons for Season Target and Event Pass Target in Challenge Target in the ESC Menu.
- Changed Screen > Camera Settings > [Set Display of the Crosshair in the Cities] option to [Display Fire-disabled Crosshairs].
ㄴ You can set the display of the crosshair when you are unable to fire in cities and fields through this option.
ㄴ The existing setting will be reset and you may need to set the options again.
(5) Shop
- Customization Products equipped by my Descendant will not be shown in View Bundle Product.
- Preview of Emotes, Ecives, and Spawn items of Descendants and Fellows is shown in View Bundle Items.
ㄴ Selecting Preview will play Emote, Ecive, and Spawn animations of the character equipped with the Bundle Item.
ㄴ In Preview, the camera cannot be moved up, down, left, or right.
- Repositioned the placement of Select Descendant Filter to the far right.
(6) Party
- The system logic has been improved so that you do not encounter Parties with full party session when using Recommended Party, Quick Join, and Recommended Party Member functions.
ㄴ When the session is full while recruiting Party, the recruiting will end.
ㄴ In areas with full session, only the Players in the same session will appear as Recommended Party Member.
- Changed the notification displayed when the players attempt to move to other zones while Quick Join is activated.
ㄴ (Previous) Failed to access the server → (Changed) You cannot move during Matchmaking for Quick Join.
- Changed the Settings/Featured logic of social tags as shown below:
ㄴ The number of social tags that can be set has been changed from 3 → 1.
ㆍ Descendants with unmatching social tags will not be recommended to each other.
ㄴ Social tags will be changed the following 76 types, including some tags in the existing Battle category. All the other tags will be deleted.
Social Tags
1
Void Intercept Battle: Normal Grave Walker
2
Void Intercept Battle: Normal Stunning Beauty
3
Void Intercept Battle: Normal Executioner
4
Void Intercept Battle: Normal Dead Bride
5
Void Intercept Battle: Normal Devourer
6
Void Intercept Battle: Normal Pyromaniac
7
Void Intercept Battle: Normal Swamp Walker
8
Void Intercept Battle: Normal The Hanged Man
9
Void Intercept Battle: Hard Executioner
10
Void Intercept Battle: Hard Dead Bride
11
Void Intercept Battle: Hard Devourer
12
Void Intercept Battle: Hard Pyromaniac
13
Void Intercept Battle: Hard Swamp Walker
14
Void Intercept Battle: Hard Obstructer
15
Void Intercept Battle: Hard Frost Walker
16
Void Intercept Battle: Hard Molten Fortress
17
Void Intercept Battle: Hard Gluttony
18
Void Intercept Battle: Hard Death Stalker
19
Void Intercept Battle: Void Abyss
20
Void Intercept Battle: Challenge
21
Special Operation: Normal Kingston Albion Resource Defense
22
Special Operation: Normal Sterile Land Kuiper Mine Blockade
23
Special Operation: Normal Vespers Neutralize Void Experiment
24
Special Operation: Normal Echo Swamp Albion Resource Defense
25
Special Operation: Normal Agna Desert Neutralize Void Experiment
26
Special Operation: Normal White-night Gulch Kuiper Mine Blockade
27
Special Operation: Normal Hagios Neutralize Void Experiment
28
Special Operation: Normal Fortress Albion Resource Defense
29
Special Operation: Hard
30
Infiltration Operation: Normal The Kingston: The Magister Lab
31
Infiltration Operation: Normal The Kingston: Slumber Valley
32
Infiltration Operation: Normal Sterile Land: Unknown Laboratory
33
Infiltration Operation: Normal Sterile Land: The Forgottense
34
Infiltration Operation: Normal The Vespers: The Shelter
35
Infiltration Operation: Normal The Vespers: Sepulcher
36
Infiltration Operation: Normal Echo Swamp: The Chapel
37
Infiltration Operation: Normal Echo Swamp: Seed Vault
38
Infiltration Operation: Normal - Agna Desert: Caligo Ossuary
39
Infiltration Operation: Normal Agna Desert: The Asylum
40
Infiltration Operation: Normal White-night Gulch: Bio-Lab
41
Infiltration Operation: Normal White-night Gulch: Mystery's End
42
Infiltration Operation: Normal The Hagios: The Haven
43
Infiltration Operation: Normal The Hagios: Old Mystery
44
Infiltration Operation: Normal The Fortress: Heart of the Fortress
45
Infiltration Operation: Normal The Fortress: Quarantine Zone
46
Infiltration Operation: Hard The Kingston: The Magister Lab
47
Infiltration Operation: Hard The Kingston: The Slumber Valley
48
Infiltration Operation: Hard The Sterile Land: Unknown Laboratory
49
Infiltration Operation: Hard The Sterile Land: The Forgottense
50
Infiltration Operation: Hard The Vespers: the The Shelter
51
Infiltration Operation: Hard The Vespers: the Sepulcher
52
Infiltration Operation: Hard Echo Swamp: The Chapel
53
Infiltration Operation: Hard Echo Swamp: Seed Vault
54
Infiltration Operation: Hard The Agna Desert: Caligo Ossuary
55
Infiltration Operation: Hard The Agna Desert: The Asylum
56
Infiltration Operation: Hard White-night Gulch: Bio-Lab
57
Infiltration Operation: Hard White-night Gulch: Mystery's End
58
Infiltration Operation: Hard Hagios: The Haven
59
Infiltration Operation: Hard Hagios: Old Mystery
60
Infiltration Operation: Hard The Fortress: Heart of the Fortress
61
Infiltration Operation: Hard The Fortress: Quarantine Zone
62
Infiltration Operation: Hard 400%
63
Invasion
64
Void Erosion Purge: Normal Stages 1-9
65
Void Erosion Purge: Normal Stage 10
66
Void Erosion Purge: Challenge
67
Sigma Sector: Standard Broken Boundary
68
Sigma Sector: Standard Isolated Desert
69
Sigma Sector: High-risk Broken Boundary
70
Sigma Sector: High-risk Isolated Desert
71
Axion Plains: Operational Area
72
Axion Plains: Wall Crasher
73
Void Vessel-072: Normal Assumed Bridge Zone
74
Void Vessel-072: Normal Medium-Sized Facility Zone
75
Void Vessel-072: Hard Assumed Bridge Zone
76
Void Vessel-072: Hard Medium-Sized Facility Zone
- Improved Settings screen as follows:
ㄴ Added Help guide.
ㄴ Modified/Added some expressions.
ㆍ (Modified expression) Recruitment Settings → Priority Settings
ㆍ (Added expression) Recruitment Conditions - Not used for Recommended Parties.
ㄴ While you have set the maximum number of social tags, selecting another social tag will display the selected social tag in "My Social Tags" section.
ㄴ Removed the social tag category.
- Modified the social tag description in Help guide of "Recruit Party" menu.
(7) Reactor
- Reactor Optimization Conditions have been removed.
ㄴ The maximum Reactor power is now applied regardless of whether specific weapon types are equipped or used.
- Due to the removal of Reactor Optimization Conditions, Reactor transplantation is no longer available.
ㄴ As a token of appreciation for the effort put into Reactor transplantation, all Descendants will be granted 3 Crystallization Catalysts.
ㄴ The mail will expire on Nov 12, 2025 (Wed) 22:59 PST. Please claim the reward before it expires.
Mail Distribution
Rewards
2025.10.01(Wed) Maintenance ~ 2025.11.06(Thu) Maintenance
3 Crystallization Catalysts
(8) Miscellaneous
- As Reactor Implant function has been removed, related Awards have been changed.
ㄴ Previous: Reactor Implant 2 times
ㄴ Changed: Memory Sync at an Arche Trace 20 times
- Removed 2 Sub Quests related to Reactor Implant; Reactor Implant Training and Reactor Implant: Practicum.
- A function to check the range of random options in item tool tip has been added to Game Options.
- Added the phrase "My information." in the player's social pop-up.
- Added "View Descendant is not available for Squads" to be displayed for the social pop-up of a Descendant who got ranked in the leaderboard after playing in a 2-4 persons Squad.
- Changed the Medal Award names and conditions.
Category
Award Name
Award Requirement
Count
Remarks
Original
Ultimate Reactor Badge
Own Ultimate Reactors with 3 Optimization Conditions
20
- If the existing Ultimate Reactor Badge Award has been completed, the achievement status will be retained.
- If the counts of your existing Ultimate Reactor Badge is 10 or higher, it will be reduced to 9.
The count will go up in accordance with the Award condition of Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge I.
- If the counts of your existing Ultimate Reactor Badge is below 10,
The count will go up in accordance with the Award condition of Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge I.
Changed
Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge I
Own Ultimate Reactors with Enhancement Lv. 5
10
Original
Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge
Own Ultimate Reactors with Enhancement Lv. 5
20
Only the title of the Award has been changed.
Changed
Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge II
Own Ultimate Reactors with Enhancement Lv. 5
20
- "With the Current Squad" function, which was available on the Result screen of the matchmaking-based content, will be deleted.
- Items dropped from defeated Field Colossus will be spawned regardless of the distance if you are in the same Squad or Party.
- The maximum Vulgus summon count in the Laboratory is expanded to 50.
- You can summon "Legion of Breach" in the Laboratory.
ㄴ Use/Summon available for the players who entered Axion Plains only.
ㄴ Summon level is fixed at Lv. 190.
- Corrected the 4-set effect description of the External Component ‘Shell Crusher,’ changing “firearm” to “weapon.”
Bug Fixes
(1) Content
- Fixed an issue where the deimmunizing monster of Karon, the Named monster of Sterile Land - Unknown Laboratory 400% Dungeon is spawned behind the wall.
- Fixed an issue where the Seizure Object is not respawned in the Seizure Mission occasionally.
- Fixed an issue where the Ecive Marker of Vaults spawned in Void Vessel Operations appear abnormally.
- Fixed an issue where the music is interrupted mid-battle in the 8-Player Wall Crasher Intercept Battle.
- Fixed an issue where the destruction visual is not shown properly when the right leg part of Dead Bride, a Field Colossus, is destroyed.
- Fixed an issue where you could not progress in Quests due to failure to interact with NPCs if you log in again after experiencing CTD while playing certain Quests.
- Fixed an issue where monster actions were not immediately interrupted when affected by crowd control.
(2) Descendants
- Fixed an issue where moving to a new map re-activates Passive Skill and counts it as "using skill."
- Fixed an issue where Nell's Ecive Scan detects the visuals of some Monsters in Stealth mode.
- Fixed the display error for the acquisition of Ultimate Bunny Electricity.
(3) Modules
- Removed the Weaken Regeneration part in the description of "Nerve Infiltration," the Modification Module of Lepic and Ultimate Lepic.
(4) UI & UX
- Removed 2 Advanced Sound Options that did not play.
(5) Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where duplicate displays of Quest UI animation played when you set Tracking On for multiple Quests.
- Fixed an issue where an incorrect notification message was displayed when some features are temporarily unavailable.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update