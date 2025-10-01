Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Update 1.3.6.

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

■ Update 1.3.6

Melee Weapons

(1) Shadow (Balanced Melee Weapon/Impact Rounds)

- Unique Ability: Shadow Slash

ㄴ Press Special Attack button to charge the weapon with energy.

ㄴ Once the weapon is charged, use 'Shadow Dash' to dash forward and deal damage.

ㄴ After dashing, wield the weapon consecutively to use 'Shadow Slash' and deal damage.

ㄴ The damage and dashing distance increase by the amount of energy charged in the weapon.

(2) Deus Ex Manus (Power Melee Weapon/High-Power Round)

- Unique Ability: Liberation

ㄴ On successful Normal Attack, consume MP to deal Additional Damage.

ㄴ On successful Normal Attack, grants 'Liberation' and 'Resistance' to self.

ㆍ While holding 'Liberation,' Special Attack is activated.

ㆍ Reduces Incoming DMG while holding 'Resistance.'

ㄴ Pressing Special Attack button while holding 'Liberation' removes the effect and the character strikes the weapon down to deal damage.

ㄴ Damage increases as the number of 'Liberation' stacks increase.

Event Pass: Sword Pass

- Event Pass: Sword Pass will begin.

ㄴ After 10.01.2025 (Wed) maintenance - 29.10.2025 (Thu) 23:59 (PDT)

- Sword Pass is displayed as a button at the rightmost side of Battle Pass screen.

- Sword Pass can be purchased with [Premium Upgrade] and [Premium Upgrade + Level Included] by spending Caliber.

ㄴ Instead of purchasing Sword Pass, you may also complete missions and get Sword Pass EXP.

ㄴ You may acquire some free rewards in some levels without purchasing Sword Pass.

- The maximum level of Sword is 30 and it can be purchased with Caliber.

- Sword Pass Missions can be checked in the exclusive tab in Battle Pass Mission screen.

ㄴ Sword Pass consists of One-time Missions and Progressive Missions.

ㄴ There are Missions in Sword Pass that require Melee Weapon to clear.

ㄴ All Missions of Sword Pass provide the same amount of EXP as reward

ㄴ All Missions of Sword Pass will be announced at the same time. They will not be renewed or added on a daily or weekly basis.

ㄴ You may reach the Max Level without completing all missions in Sword Pass.

- Four Sword Pass Missions will be displayed in [Game Menu] - [Challenge Objective] by default.

ㄴ Sword Pass Missions will be displayed in pink "E."

ㄴ You may register Sword Pass Missions as high priority.

ㄴ High priority registration is increased from 6 to 8.

- You may acquire Transcendent Skins of Melee Weapons 'Shadow' and 'Deus Ex Manus' from Sword Pass Rewards.

New Content: Void Vessel - Medium-Sized Facility Zone

- You can enter this map through Albion - Void Vessel Operations Terminal.

- It can now also be accessed by pressing 'Void Vessel-072' button in [Map] - [World Map].

- The existing Void Vessel content map will be changed to 'Void Vessel: Assumed Bridge Zone.'

- Medium-Sized Facility Zone (Normal Difficulty): Unlocked when reaching Mastery Rank 13 and clearing the existing Void Vessel map (Hard Difficulty).

- Medium-Sized Facility Zone (Hard Difficulty): Unlocked when reaching Mastery Rank 15 and clearing Medium-Sized Facility Zone (Normal Difficulty).

- New Trap: 'Surveillance Camera'

ㄴ When you are detected by Surveillance Camera, a formidable monster will be spawned.

- Mission completion rewards

ㄴ Trigger Module Loot A - Normal Acquisition Chance: 10%, Hard Acquisition Chance: 20%

ㆍ Upon acquiring Trigger Module Loot A, you can obtain one of 'Wave Eruption,' 'Rhythmic Step,' and 'Supply Fortress.'

ㄴ Mutant Cell Box B - Normal Acquisition Chance: 2.5%, Hard Acquisition Chance: 5%

ㆍ By opening a Mutant Cell Box B, you select one of the 9 new Mutant Cells to obtain.

ㄴ Veil Analyzer (Melee Weapon Module - Impact Rounds, High-Power Round) - Acquisition Chance: 5% each

ㄴ Decryption Key II - 6 keys guaranteed

ㆍ These keys are required to open some Storage Boxes and Containers that can be found in Medium-Sized Facility Zone.

ㄴ Collectible Coins

ㆍ Normal: 25

ㆍ Hard: 40

ㄴ Support Coins

ㆍ Normal: 8

ㆍ Hard: 12

ㄴ Materials required to craft Crystallization Catalyst

ㆍ 4 Murky Energy Residue

ㆍ 11 Macromolecule Biogels

ㆍ 4 Mixed Energy Residue

ㆍ 9 Advanced Neural Circuit

- Container Reward

ㄴ Opening a Container consumes one Decryption Key II.

ㄴ You may choose from more Data Vaults depending on the remaining time.

ㆍ Normal: Shadow Blueprint, Hagios Sheepdog Blueprint, Vespers Hunting Dog Blueprint

ㆍ Hard: Shadow Blueprint, Deus Ex Manus Blueprint

- Broken Materials Storage Box II (Not requiring Decryption Key II)

ㄴ One of Basic Materials for crafting Melee Weapon - Guaranteed

ㄴ Neuromorphic Chip - Acquired by chance

- Special Materials Storage Box II (Require 1 Decryption Key II)

ㄴ Rare Basic Material for crafting Shadow

ㄴ Ultrafine Particle Alloy - Guaranteed

- Genetic Information Storage Box II (Require 1 Decryption Key II)

ㄴ Rare Basic Material for crafting Fellow Supplement

ㆍ Lectin Acceptor, Adaptive Protein, Ionized Metal - Guaranteed

ㄴ Rare Basic Material required to craft Crystallization Catalyst - Acquired by chance

- Experimental Materials Storage Box II (Require 1 Decryption Key II)

ㄴ Normal Difficulty

ㆍ Fellow Supplement Blueprint

ㆍ Fortified Supplement, Special Synthetic Calcium, Ultimate Protein Compound - Acquired by chance

ㆍ Rare Basic Material for crafting Crystallization Catalyst - Acquired by chance

ㆍ Gold - Acquired by chance

ㆍ 7 Fellow Rare Basic Materials for crafting Fellow

ㆍ Noctium, Artificial Nano Cells, Excelium, Luminous Alloys, Cloned Plasmids, Specialized Serum Culture, Centromere Mixture - Guaranteed

ㄴ Hard Difficulty

ㆍ Rare Basic Materials for crafting Deus Ex Manus

ㆍ Photon Quantum Crystal - Guaranteed

- You can acquire new "Manus" External Components Set by defeating a Commander.

ㄴ Normal Difficulty: One each of Auxiliary Power, Sensor, Memory, and Processor

ㄴ Hard Difficulty: Two each of Auxiliary Power, Sensor, Memory, and Processor

Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge

- Changed the Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge leaderboard to Lava Citadel.

- To intercept the Lava Citadel, you must reach Mastery Rank 18 and complete the quest "The Most Powerful Colossus."

- Lava Citadel is a Fire-attributed Colossus.

- It absorbs the energy of the Void Abyss through the battlefield's "Void Pillar" and use that energy to attack.

ㄴ During the Void Reflux mode, the Storm Hanger uses wide AoE skills and ring skills.

- Challenge Lava Citadel's Battle area is unstable, so as you progress in the battle, its size gradually shrinks.

- Avoid Challenge Lava Citadel's "Surging Heat" effect to lead the battle in your favor.

ㄴ Take advantage of the Lava Citadel's vulnerability by actively utilizing Chill attacks.

- The Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge leaderboard will be active during the following period.

ㄴ Period: After the 10.01.2025 maintenance - 12.04.2025 00:19:59 (PST)

- The Void Intercept Battle: Challenge leaderboard's ranking reward conditions, targets, and rewards are the same as for the previous leaderboard, and the period of use for medals will be announced at the time they are awarded.

- Purchase counts of Intercept Battle reward exchange "Consumables" in ETA-0 Shop will be reset.

- Added Intercept Battle reward exchange items in ETA-0 Shop.

ㄴ Collectible Coins

ㄴ "Blazing One" Descendant Skin (By Descendant)

ㄴ Colotoys "Lava Citadel"

ㄴ You may continue to get "Thunder Bearer" Skin and Colotoys "Storm Hanger" back attachment as reward exchange even after the update.

Change in the Opening Sites of Amorphous Materials

- All types of Amorphous Materials can now be opened through "Shaping Device" NPC located in Albion.

ㄴ Shaping Device is located near NPC Anais in Albion.

- "Reconstructed Devices" generated when clearing Intercept Battles and Void Fusion Reactors are removed and will no longer be generated.

ㄴ With the removal of Reconstructed Devices, conditions and routes of some Sub Quests that require using Reconstructed Devices have been changed.

- You can proceed to "Shape" and "Shape Continuously" through Shaping Device NPC.

ㄴ Shaping: Manually Shape selected Amorphous Materials one by one.

ㆍ Shaping stops when all selected Amorphous Materials are shaped or when all selected Shape Stabilizers are consumed.

ㄴ Shape Continuously: The Shaping repeats automatically until all Amorphous Materials in your possession are consumed.

ㆍ Shaping stops when all selected Amorphous Materials are shaped or when all selected Shape Stabilizers are consumed.

ㆍ Shape Continuously can be manually stopped while in progress.

Modules

- 3 new Trigger Modules have been added.

Name Effect Supply Fortress When using a Barrier type skill, recovers Rounds of current firearm based on Shield HP consumed and deals Additional Damage on successful attack Wave Eruption When using an Emission type skill, grants Wave Eruption to self and deals Additional Damage proportional to the number of stacks to the target hit by the skill. Rhythmic Step When using a Rhythm type skill, grants Rhythmic Step, an effect that increases Max Shield and Movement Speed, to self on successful match of the rhythm timing.

- Added Module Classes "Balanced Melee Weapon" which uses Impact Rounds and "Power Melee Weapon" which uses High-Power Rounds.

- Melee Weapon Modules can be obtained through the following:

ㄴ Medium-Sized Facility Zone

ㄴ Axion Plains Missions

ㄴ Axion Plains: Operational Area

ㄴ Wall Crasher

ㄴ Combining modules

Category Tier Category Module Group Name Description Melee Weapons Common Balanced Melee Weapon - Hardened Reinforcement Melee Weapon ATK +35.6%[x] - Better Concentration Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +39%[x] - Better Insight Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +38%[x] Attack Speed Faster Attack Speed Attack Speed Modifier +100%[+] Blade Improvement Chill Enhancement Increases Melee Weapon Chill ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK Blade Improvement Electric Enhancement Increases Melee Weapon Electric ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK Blade Improvement Toxic Enhancement Increases Melee Weapon Toxic ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK Blade Improvement Fire Enhancement Adds Melee Weapon Fire ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK - Penetration Enhancement Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +33%[+] - Penetration Augmentation Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate Modifier +44%[+] - Increased Range Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +83%[+] Rounds Conversion Special Round Projectile Modification When acquiring dropped Special Rounds, change to 1 Impact Round for every 10 Rounds Rounds Conversion General Round Projectile Modification When acquiring dropped General Rounds, change to 1 Impact Round for every 16.7 Rounds - Expand Impact Magazine Max Impact Rounds +50%[+] Rare ATK Consecutive Focused Strikes Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Consecutive Attack Damage +4.8%[x] ATK Exquisite Sword Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Additional ATK Chance +2.2%[x] ATK Insightful Strike Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +3.1%[x] ATK Keen Edge Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +4.1%[x] ATK One-Point Breakthrough Melee Weapon ATK +57.2%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+] ATK Slow Art Melee Weapon ATK +54.2%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+] Attribute ATK Toxic Edge Melee Weapon Toxic ATK +69.9%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+] Attribute ATK Electric Edge Melee Weapon Electric ATK +69.9%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+] Attribute ATK Refrigerated Edge Melee Weapon Chill ATK +69.9%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+] Attribute ATK Superheated Edge Melee Weapon Fire ATK +69.9%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+] Attribute ATK Poison Priority Melee Weapon Toxic ATK+75.5%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+] Attribute ATK Electricity Priority Melee Weapon Electric ATK+75.5%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+] Attribute ATK Chill Priority Melee Weapon Chill ATK+75.5%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+] Attribute ATK Fire Priority Melee Weapon Fire ATK+75.5%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+] Additional Attack Chance Brawl Additional Attack Chance +38.6%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+] Additional Attack Chance Exquisite Strike Additional Attack Chance +41.8%[+], Attack Speed Modifier +5%[+] Additional Attack Damage Double Edge Extension Additional Attack Damage +32.7%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+] Critical Hit Rate Insight Expansion Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +20%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+] Critical Hit Rate Sword Dance Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +25.7%[x], Attack Speed Modifier +5%[+] Critical Hit Damage Lethal Swing Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +23.3%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+] Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Sweep Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +20%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +15%[+] Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Targeted Vulnerability Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +45%[+], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+] Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate Battlefield Breakthrough Melee Weapon Minimum Piercing Reduction Modifier +27%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +15%[+] Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate Ruthless Melee Weapon Minimum Piercing Reduction Modifier +25%[+], Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +8%[+] - Compulsive Impact Rounds Max Impact Rounds +60%[+], Movement Speed -20%[x] - Grip Augmentation Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +87%[+], Melee Weapon ATK -30%[x] Ultimate Battle Proficiency Veil Analyzer On successful attack, All Attribute ATK +19%[x] for 5s Attacking Anti-Void Shields with a melee weapon deals 1,500%[x] of Weapon DMG as additional damage Attacking Anti-Arche Shields with a melee weapon deals 1,500%[x] of Weapon DMG as additional damage Normal Power Melee Weapon - Hardened Reinforcement Melee Weapon ATK +35.6%[x] - Better Concentration Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +49%[x] - Better Insight Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +38%[x] Attack Speed Faster Attack Speed Attack Speed Modifier +100%[+] Blade Improvement Chill Enhancement Adds Melee Weapon Chill ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK Blade Improvement Electric Enhancement Adds Melee Weapon Electric ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK Blade Improvement Toxic Enhancement Adds Melee Weapon Toxic ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK Blade Improvement Fire Enhancement Adds Melee Weapon Fire ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK - Penetration Enhancement Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +33%[+] - Penetration Augmentation Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate Modifier +44%[+] - Increased Range Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +83%[+] Rounds Conversion Impact Round Charge Improvement When acquiring dropped Impact Rounds, changes to 1 High-Power Round for every 200 Rounds Rounds Conversion Special Round Charge Improvement When acquiring dropped Special Rounds, changes to 1 High-Power Round for every 120 Rounds Rounds Conversion General Round Charge Improvement When acquiring dropped General Rounds, changes to 1 High-Power Round for every 25 Rounds - Expand High-Power Magazine Max High-Power Rounds +50%[+] Rare ATK Consecutive Focused Strikes Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Additional ATK Damage +5%[x] ATK Exquisite Sword Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Additional Attack Chance +2.6%[+] ATK Insightful Strike Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +3.8%[x] ATK Keen Edge Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +4.2%[x] ATK One-Point Breakthrough Melee Weapon ATK +57.2%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+] ATK Slow Art Melee Weapon ATK +42.4%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+] Attribute ATK Toxic Edge Melee Weapon Toxic ATK +55.8%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+] Attribute ATK Electric Edge Melee Weapon Electric ATK +55.8%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+] Attribute ATK Refrigerated Edge Melee Weapon Chill ATK +55.8%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+] Attribute ATK Superheated Edge Melee Weapon Fire ATK +55.8%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+] Attribute ATK Poison Priority Melee Weapon Toxic ATK +88.9%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range -15%[+] Attribute ATK Electricity Priority Melee Weapon Electric ATK +88.9%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range -15%[+] Attribute ATK Chill Priority Melee Weapon Chill ATK +88.9%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range -15%[+] Attribute ATK Fire Priority Melee Weapon Fire ATK +88.9%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range -15%[+] Additional Attack Chance Brawl Additional Attack Chance +43.5%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+] Additional Attack Chance Exquisite Strike Additional Attack Chance +48.5%[+], Attack Speed Modifier +5%[+] Additional Attack Damage Double Edge Extension Additional Attack Damage +38%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier Critical Hit Rate Insight Expansion Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +20.8%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range +5%[+] Critical Hit Rate Sword Dance Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +28.3%[x], Attack Speed Modifier +5%[+] Critical Hit Damage Lethal Swing Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +30.7%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range +5%[+] Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Sweep Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +20%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +15%[+] Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Targeted Vulnerability Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +45%[+], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+] Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate Battlefield Breakthrough Melee Weapon Minimum Piercing Reduction Modifier +27%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +15%[+] Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate Ruthless Melee Weapon Minimum Piercing Reduction Modifier +25%[+], Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +8%[+] - Compulsive High-Power Rounds Max High-Power Round +60%[+], Movement Speed -20%[x] - Grip Augmentation Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +87.2%[+], Melee Weapon ATK -30%[x] Ultimate Battle Proficiency Veil Analyzer On successful attack, All Attribute ATK +19%[x] for 5s Attacking Anti-Void Shields with a melee weapon deals 1,500%[x] of Weapon DMG as additional damage Attacking Anti-Arche Shields with a melee weapon deals 1,500%[x] of Weapon DMG as additional damage

Descendant Rebalance/Improvements

- The skill performance displayed is based on level 4 skills.

(1) Kyle

- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.

Repulsion Dash

- Increase Accumulated Stacks (3 → 5)

- Increase Max Dash Distance on button hold (10m → 20m)

- Dash Speed Up

- On collision to the target, Stop & Damage → Target Piercing & Damage

- DMG Range UP

- Damage (1017.8% → 2644.5%)

- Additional Pierce DMG 1117.8%

Magnetic Bulwark

- Type change (Toggle → Standard)

- Type change (Toggle → Neutralization)

- Shield Cost Reduction (7% → 4%)

- Added Barrier Effect

ㄴ Inflict Stun & Damage to enemies that run into the barrier 1635.8%

ㄴ Move Barrier

ㄴ Barrier Monster Hit Counts 100

Magnetism Spurt

- Cooldown Reduction (30s → 15s)

- Magnetic Force Cost Reduction (8% → 3%)

- Damage Reduction (25% → 30%)

- Damage (3138 → 4049.4%)

- Additional Damage (274.8 → 412.2%)

- Movement Speed Increase: 50%

Superconductivity Thrusters

- When used in midair, instantly go down

- Flight Speed Up

- Additional effects when with Party Member

ㄴ x Bonus Skill ATK on Colossus (1000) by the number of Party Member(s)

ㄴ Max Stacks (3)

- The existing Skill of Collision Instinct module has been removed and its name and skill were changed to Superconductive Bombing MARK2.

Elimination of Collision Instinct

Superconductivity Thrusters → Superconductive Bombing MARK2

- Soars up in the air and fires Superconductive Bombing at the spot.

- Cooldown 140s

- Duration 10s

- Damage Reduction (25%→30%)

- Skill ends when Magnetic Force is fully consumed.

- Minimum Magnetic Force Condition and Magnetic Force Cost per Bomb -540

- Bomb DMG 4833.5%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Self-Directed Eruption.

Self-Directed Eruption

- Cooldown (30s → 15s)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Diamagnetic Bulwark.

Diamagnetic Bulwark

- Type change (Toggle → Standard)

- Type change (Toggle → Neutralization)

- Shield Cost Reduction (7% → 4%)

- Added Barrier Effect

ㄴ Block Enemy's Ranged Attack

ㄴ Move Barrier

ㄴ Barrier Monster Hit Counts 100

ㄴ Damage 319.4% → 2074.6%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Superconductive Bombing.

Superconductive Bombing

- Minimum Magnetic Force Condition and Magnetic Force Cost per Bomb -540

- Damage (1895.7% → 5487.1%)

- Explosion Damage (1203.4% → 3410.2%)

(2) Ajax

- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.

Event Horizon

- Changed the Singularity Effect attributed to each Stage.

Stage Before After Stage 1 Cooldown Decrease 5% Firearm Fire Rate 20% Explosive ATK 20% Explosive ATK 50% Stage 2 Cooldown Decrease 10% Firearm Fire Rate,

Cooldown Decrease 10% Explosive ATK 40% Explosive ATK 50% Stage 3 Cooldown Decrease 20% Cooldown Decrease 20% Explosive ATK 60% Explosive ATK 50%

Orbit Barrier

- MP Cost (30 → 15)

- Enhanced Max Reflection DMG Rate: (117% → 150%)

Void Walk

- Leap Enhancement

ㄴ Duration (16s → 20s)

ㄴShield Increase (103% → 120%)

ㄴ Added Stat Effect: Movement Speed 30%

Expulsion

- Added Skill Type: Clash

- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)

- Enhanced Damage (4021% → 5403.3%)

Hyper Cube

- MP Cost (50 → 35)

- Barrier Enhancement

ㄴ Firearm ATK Increase (10% → 25%)

ㄴ Explosive ATK Increase (20% → 25%)

- Added Stat Effect

ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Rate: 15%

ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Damage: 15%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Void Charge module.

Void Charge

- Proportional to DEF (17.3% → 20%)

- Damage (2239.6% → 2881.5%)

Expulsion

- Proportional to DEF (3% → 5%)

- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)

- Enhanced Damage (4021% → 5403.3%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Matrix Recomputation module.

Matrix Recomputation

- Added Skill Type: Clash

- Defense Simplification

ㄴ Added Stat Effect: Skill Cost Reduction 25%

- Shield Diversification

ㄴAdded Stat Effect: Skill Critical Hit Rate +20%

- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Life Barrier module.

Life Barrier

- Reflection Damage Rate (200% → 300%)

- Enhanced Max Reflection DMG Rate: (300% → 500%)

Hyper Cube

- Changed the Skill Name. (Life Barrier → Hyper Cube)

- MP Cost (50 → 35)

- Barrier Enhancement

ㄴ Firearm ATK Increase (10% → 25%)

ㄴ Explosive ATK Increase (20% → 25%)

ㄴ Added Stat Effect

ㆍ Firearm Critical Hit Rate: 15%

ㆍ Firearm Critical Hit Damage: 15%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Void Explosion module.

Expulsion

- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)

- Enhanced Damage (4021% → 5403.3%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Body Enhancement module.

Orbit Barrier

- MP Cost (36 → 18)

- Enhanced Max Reflection DMG Rate: (117% → 150%)

Void Walk

- Leap Enhancement

ㄴ Duration (16s → 20s)

ㄴShield Increase (103% → 120%)

ㄴ Added Stat Effect: Movement Speed 30%

Expulsion

- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)

- Enhanced Damage (4021% → 5403.3%)

Hyper Cube

- MP Cost (60 → 42)

- Barrier Enhancement

ㄴ Firearm ATK Increase (10% → 25%)

ㄴ Explosive ATK Increase (20% → 25%)

- Added Stat Effect

ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Rate: 15%

ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Damage: 15%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Void Barrier module.

Void Barrier

- MP Cost (24 → 15)

- Enhanced Max Reflection DMG Rate: (117% → 150%)

(3) Esiemo

- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.

Adventitious Habit

- Explosion Damage (2072.5% → 2269.8%)

Time Bomb

- Projectile Movement Speed: +25%

- Explosion Damage (1368.6% → 2129.7%)

Blast

- It can now be used while Sprinting.

- Skill Power Increases: (Up to 4 times → Up to 5 times)

Guided Landmine

- It can now be used while Sprinting.

- Adjusted to allow for faster transitions to other actions after use.

- Stack Cooldown (18s → 24s)

- Max Stacks (3 → 2)

- Explosion Damage (2848.8% → 5185.3%)

Arche Explosion

- Made adjustments to ease the change of direction mid-movement.

- Cooldown (80s → 70s)

- Knockback Damage (85.8% → 777.0%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Cluster Bomb module.

Time Bomb

- Projectile Movement Speed: +25%

- Max Stacks (5 → 3)

- Stack Cooldown (13.5s → 9s)

- Explosion Damage (1368.6% → 2129.7%)

Blast

- Skill Power Increases: (Up to 4 times → Up to 5 times)

- The range of Explosive spread further, and the timing of the explosion has been hastened.

- Damage (420.8% → 1351.1%)

- Burn Damage (85% → 120.4%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Explosive Propaganda module.

Explosive Propaganda

- It can now be used while Sprinting.

- Adjusted to allow for faster transitions to other actions after use.

- Explosion Damage (3179.1% → 3914.0%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Creative Explosion module.

Blast

- Adjusted so that the skill can now be used while in Sprint.

- Skill Power Increases: (Up to 4 times → Up to 5 times)

Arche Explosion

- Made adjustments to ease the change of direction mid-movement.

- Knockback Damage (85.8% → 777.0%)

- Explosion Damage (5543.5% → 6360.0%)

(4) Bunny

- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.

Thrill Bomb

- It can now be used while Sprinting.

- Electricity Cost (100 → 120)

- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)

- Damage (887.9% → 1636.4%)

- Max Hits (8 → 12)

Speed of Light

- Adjusted to not collide with enemies while on Speed of Light.

Lightning Emission

- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)

- Damage (185.8% → 198.7%)

Maximum Power

- Electricity Cost (Max 240 → 140 per second)

- Amplify Lv.3 Damage (40% → 60%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Electric Condense module.

Electric Condense

- It can now be used while Sprinting.

- Damage (4715.0% → 7484.0%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Superconductor module.

Superconductor

- It can now be used while Sprinting.

- Electricity Cost (100 → 120)

- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)

- Damage (887.9% → 1636.4%)

- Max Hits (8 → 12)

Lightning Emission

- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)

- Damage (185.8% → 198.7%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Bionic Fuel module.

Bionic Fuel

- Adjusted to not collide with enemies while on Speed of Light.

- Electricity Obtained (0.3% → 0.5%)

- HP Cost (8% → 6%)

- Cease HP Consumption (Below 15% of Max HP → Below 35% of Max HP)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Electric Charge module.

Electric Charge

- Damage (4847.5% → 5322.3%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the High-Voltage module.

Thrill Bomb

- Electricity Cost (100 → 150)

- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)

- Damage (1271.0% → 2383.5%)

Lightning Emission

- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)

- Damage (425.8% → 523.5%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Electric Transition module.

Electric Transition

- Adjusted to not collide with enemies while on Speed of Light.

(5) Luna

- Adjusted Firearm Additional Damage and Max Damage of "Explosive Inspiration" effect from Ultimate Luna's "Battlefield Artist" Module.

ㄴ Damage Multiplier (Max Shield x 0.4% → Max Shield x 0.6%)

ㄴ Max Damage Multiplier (150% → 210%)

- Added "Charm," a new Skill Type, to "Remix" Skill which can be used upon equipping Ultimate Luna's "Battlefield Artist" Module.

- Added "Rhythm," a new Skill Type, to Luna's Skills listed below:

Modules Skill Name Default Passionate Stage Relaxing Act Delightful Stage Noise Surge Exciting Surge Relaxing Surge Cheerful Surge Aggressive Melody Passionate Stage Delightful Stage Singer's Mercy Passionate Stage Relaxing Act Delightful Stage Battlefield Concert Passionate Stage Intense Stage Fan Service Battlefield Artist Aggressive Inspiration Lethal Inspiration Sharp Inspiration

Miscellaneous

(1) New External Components

- Added new External Components.

Name Set Effect Manus 2-piece Set Melee Weapon ATK 6%[x] 4-piece Set 1 stack of of Knight's Willpower per second, 2 stacks on attacking target using normal attacks with a melee weapon (Up to 10 stacks) Knight's Willpower effect is converted to Knight's Strike with 10 stacks Knight's Strike increases Melee Attack Range Modifier of the next Melee Weapon Normal Attack by 10%[+], and deals Additional Damage equal to 22.7% of Melee Weapon ATK

(2) Mutant Cells

- 9 new Mutant Cells have been added.

Infiltration Operation Name Previous Reward Equipment Level Increased Reward Equipment Level Non-Attribute Impairment Malachite When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Non-Attribute Impairment on the target. Duration: 10s Outgoing DMG Reduction: Non-Attribute Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9% Max Reduction: 12.8% Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s Fire Impairment Almandine When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Fire Impairment on the target. Duration: 10s Outgoing DMG Reduction: Fire Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9% Max Reduction: 12.8% Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s Chill Impairment Cerulean When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Chill Impairment on the target. Duration: 10s Outgoing DMG Reduction: Chill Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9% Max Reduction: 12.8% Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s Toxic Impairment Xantic When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Toxic Impairment on the target. Duration: 10s Outgoing DMG Reduction: Toxic Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9% Max Reduction: 12.8% Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s Electric Impairment Rutile When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Electric Impairment on the target. Duration: 10s Outgoing DMG Reduction: Electric Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9% Max Reduction: 12.8% Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s Singular Damage Conversion Cerulean Singular Skill Power Boost Ratio increases proportionally to the amount of HP consumed.

This effect is not applied when Max HP is 1. Singular Skill Power Boost Ratio: Consumed HP Ratio x 32.5% Max Increase: 17.1% Dimension Damage Conversion Xantic Dimension Skill Power Boost Ratio increases proportionally to the amount of HP consumed.

This effect is not applied when Max HP is 1. Dimension Skill Power Boost Ratio: Consumed HP Ratio x 32.5% Max Increase: 17.1% Tech Damage Conversion Malachite Tech Skill Power Boost Ratio increases proportionally to the amount of HP consumed.

This effect is not applied when Max HP is 1. Tech Skill Power Boost Ratio: Consumed HP Ratio x 32.5% Max Increase: 17.1% Fusion Damage Conversion Rutile Fusion Skill Power Boost Ratio increases proportionally to the amount of HP consumed.

This effect is not applied when Max HP is 1. Fusion Skill Power Boost Ratio: Consumed HP Ratio x 32.5% Max Increase: 17.1%

(3) Photo Mode

- Added Look at the Camera option in the Subject tab of Photo Mode.

ㄴ This feature is currently unavailable in Lounge Photo Mode and will be applied in a future update.

- Setting the option to ON will make your Descendant's gaze to follow the camera.

ㄴ This feature resets when the Descendant's pose is changed. (To be updated in the future)

ㄴ If the camera is placed where the Descendant cannot see, they will not look at the camera.

(4) Melee Weapons

- Added a new Research Request to Anais.

ㄴ New Ultimate Weapon: Shadow

ㄴ New Ultimate Weapon: Deus Ex Manus

- Added 2 new Melee Weapons in Weapons filter.

ㄴ Balanced Melee Weapon

ㄴ Power Melee Weapon

- Added Melee Weapons category to Weapons List.

- Deleted Weapons filter in Weapons List

- Added Melee Weapon Module category in Library Module.

(5) Leaderboard Ranking Reward

- Ranking reward is given for placing on Void Intercept Battle: Challenge "Storm Hanger" leaderboards.

- Ranking reward will be distributed via mail based on your rank at the end of the leaderboard period.

- Mail will be sent sequentially, so players may receive their reward at varying times.

Leaderboard Ranking Reward Void Intercept Battle: Challenge "Storm Hanger" - Conditions: All platforms, Solo and 2-4 Player Squads - Recipients: Top 100 - Reward: Intercept Battle Prime Challenger Medal (limited-time) - Expires on: 03.12.2025 (Thu) 07:19:59 (PST) - You can receive the reward for the highest of your Descendant or Squad Rankings.

(6) Field Colossus Battle

- Added Field Colossus "Executioner" to Axion Plains.

ㄴ It spawns with the same schedule to the existing Field Colossus.

(7) Arche Tuning

- Added Melee Weapon stats to some Arche Tuning Nodes.

Previous Node Name Changed Node Name Tier Previous Effect Changed Effect Enhanced Firearm ATK Enhanced Weapon ATK Normal Firearm ATK 0.2%[x] Explosive ATK 0.2%[x] Firearm ATK 0.2%[x] Explosive ATK 0.2%[x] Melee Weapon ATK 0.2%[x] Rare Firearm ATK 2.6%[x] Explosive ATK 2.6%[x] Firearm ATK 2.6%[x] Explosive ATK 2.6%[x] Melee Weapon ATK 2.6%[x] Ultimate Firearm ATK 5.8%[x] Explosive ATK 5.8%[x] Firearm ATK 5.8%[x] Explosive ATK 5.8%[x] Melee Weapon ATK 5.8%[x] Enhanced Double Strike Chance Enhanced Double Strike Chance Normal Multi-Hit Chance 2%[x] Multi-Hit Chance 2%[x] Additional Attack Chance 2%[+] Rare Multi-Hit Chance 5%[x] Multi-Hit Chance 5%[x] Additional Attack chance 5%[+] Enhanced Multi-Hit Damage Enhanced Double Strike Multiplier Normal Multi-Hit Damage 2%[x] Multi-Hit Damage 2%[x] Consecutive Attack Damage 2%[x] Rare Enhanced Multi-Hit Damage 5%[x] Enhanced Multi-Hit Damage 5%[x] Consecutive Attack Damage 5%[x] Enhanced Multi-Hit Enhanced Double Strike Ultimate Multi-Hit Chance 12%[x] Multi-Hit Damage 7%[x] Multi-Hit Chance 12%[x] Multi-Hit Damage 7%[x] Additional Hit Chance 12%[x] Consecutive Attack Damage 7%[x] Enhanced Firearm Critical Hit Rate Enhanced Weapon Critical Hit Rate Normal Firearm Critical Hit Rate 2.5%[x] Firearm Critical Hit Rate 2.5%[x] Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate 2.5%[x] Rare Firearm Critical Hit Rate 6%[x] Firearm Critical Hit Rate 6%[x] Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate 6%[x] Enhanced Firearm Critical Hit Damage Enhanced Weapon Critical Hit Damage Normal Firearm Critical Hit Damage 1.9%[x] Firearm Critical Hit Damage 1.9%[x] Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage 1.9%[x] Rare Firearm Critical Hit Damage 9%[x] Firearm Critical Hit Damage 9%[x] Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage 9%[x] Enhanced Weak Point DMG Enhanced Weapon Specialized Performance Normal Weak Point DMG 2%[x] Weak Point DMG 2%[x] Melee Weapon Piercing Rate 0.02x[+] Rare Weak Point DMG 4%[x] Weak Point DMG 4%[x] Melee Weapon Piercing Rate 0.04x[+]

(8) Stat

- 2 new Stats have been added.

Name Description Acquisition Bonus Weapon ATK (vs. Legion of Breach) Value of extra ATK added when attacking Legion of Breach type enemies. Applies to Weapons. Such option is applied at random when obtaining a weapon and can also be acquired through Weapon Readjustment. Through Weapon Cores, such option can be obtained through Special Augmentation Cores. Bonus Skill ATK (vs. Legion of Breach) Value of extra ATK added when attacking Legion of Breach type enemies. Applies to Skills. Such option is applied when obtaining a Reactor at a certain probability

- With the addition of Melee Weapons, names of some Stats have been changed.

Before After Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Legion of Immortality) Bonus Weapon ATK (vs. Legion of Immortality) Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Legion of Truth) Bonus Weapon ATK (vs. Legion of Truth) Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Legion of Immortality) Bonus Weapon ATK (vs. Legion of Immortality)

Event

- Added a new Event Challenge "New Sector Exploration." [Go to Event Info]

ㄴ Complete newly added Void Vessel "Medium-Sized Facility Zone" and Void Abyss Intercept Battle "Lava Citadel" and acquire various Growth Items.

ㄴ Complete Event Challenges and acquire new Melee Weapons "Shadow" and "Deus Ex Manus" Blueprint Chests!

ㄴ Period: After the 10.02.2025 - 11.05.2025 23:59 (PST)

- A new attendance event "Albion Harvest Festival" has been added.

ㄴ This 28-day event allows you to use Attendance Memento, which can be exchanged for past attendance rewards.

ㄴ The event offers various Consumables to help your growth and various Customization Items, as well as Event Shop Tokens.

ㄴ Period: After the 10.01.2025 maintenance - 11.05.2025 23:59 (PST)

Shop

- Modified some texture designs for the Emote “It’s Good” and the Ecive “Big Game.”

- Added new products.

Category Sub Category Items Special Bundles Limited Bundles Viva Sparklings Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Touchdown Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles New Vehicle Paint Bundle II Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Valby's Glowing Frog Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Blair's Incineration Master Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Freyna's Vulgus Slayer Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Yujin's Nightmare on Med Street Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Kyle's Desert Wanderer Bundle Special Bundles Regular Bundles Weekly Reactor Enhancement Bundle Themed Skins Regular Skins Viva Sparklings Set Themed Skins Regular Skins Touchdown Set Cosmetic Items Weapon Skins Grandmaster's Sword Cosmetic Items Weapon Skins Way of the Warrior Cosmetic Items Emotes Cheering for Victory Cosmetic Items Spawns Touchdown! Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Nebula Purple Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Elastic Navy Customize Vehicle Paint Shiny Light Yellow Customize Vehicle Paint Clear Red-Orange Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Orange Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Light Green Customize Vehicle Paint Bright Sky Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Titanium Silver Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Gray Customize Vehicle Paint Metal Marble White

■ Patch 1.3.6

Content Improvements

(1) Content

- Modified some of Axion Missions.

ㄴ Common

ㆍ Changed the number of monsters inside the assault ship (4-6 → 8-10)

ㄴ Sealed Residential District

ㆍ Changed the time limit. (10 min → 4 min)

ㄴ Removed Field Data Transmitter.

ㆍ Missions cannot be ceased by delivering Colossus Organic Sample.

ㄴ Increased the EXP Gain and Loot Gain Chance for defeating Common Monsters in the Sealed Residential District by 2.6 times.

ㄴ Added the following rewards for one Colossus Organic Sample from the Sealed Residential District.

ㆍ 18 Specially Treated Alloys, 9 Insulating Nuts, 3 Alloy Bearings, 3 High Conductivity Wires

ㄴ AX Refinery, Liquefied AX Vault, Emergency Deployment Zone

ㆍ Increased the Monster Spawn speed.

ㄴ AX Power Converter Station

ㆍ Reduced the number of Defense Objects (3 → 2)

ㆍ Reduced the number of Defense Waves (5 → 4)

ㆍ Reduced the number of activated Defense Objects (Max 3 → Max 2)

- Modified the timing of playing Void Intercept Battle's boss music.

- Added Collectible Coin to the Completion Reward of Void Erosion Purge (Normal Difficulty).

ㄴ Completing Stage 1 Mission grants 6 Coins, and you will get more coins as you progress.

Completing Stage 10 Mission grants 24 Coins.

- Added Collectible Coin to the reward for defeating Special Operation (Hard Difficulty) Commander.

ㄴ Defeating Kuiper Mine Blockade Commander: Min 4 - Max 7

ㄴ Defeating Albion Resource Defense Commander: Min 2 - Max 5

(2) Modules

- The maximum capacity of Module Inventory is increased. (2,000 → 2,500)

(3) Collectibles

- Changed some components of Common Collectibles Box and Premium Collectibles Box.

ㄴ Newly added Collectibles

Common Collectibles Box Premium Collectibles Box Jayber (S) - Classic 1 Normal Jayber (S) - Classic 1 Normal Jayber (S) - Classic 1 Rare Jayber (S) - Classic 1 Rare Jayber (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Jayber (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Kyle (S) - Classic 1 Normal Kyle (S) - Classic 1 Normal Kyle (S) - Classic 1 Rare Kyle (S) - Classic 1 Rare Kyle (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Kyle (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Luna (S) - Classic 1 Normal Luna (S) - Classic 1 Normal Hailey (S) - Classic 1 Normal Luna (S) - Classic 1 Rare Bunny (S) - Classic 1 Rare Luna (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Bunny (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Hailey (S) - Classic 1 Normal Vespers Hunting Dog (S) - Classic 1 Normal Hailey (S) - Classic 1 Rare Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1 Normal Hailey (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1 Rare Vespers Hunting Dog (S) - Classic 1 Normal Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Vespers Hunting Dog (S) - Classic 1 Rare Handgun Cake Piece Normal Vespers Hunting Dog (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Half a Handgun Cake Rare Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1 Normal Whole Handgun Cake Ultimate Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1 Rare Shabby Evil Repelling Lamp Normal Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Plain Evil Repelling Lamp Rare Handgun Cake Piece Normal True Evil Repelling Lamp Ultimate Half a Handgun Cake Rare Empty Helmet Fish Bowl Normal Whole Handgun Cake Ultimate Shabby Evil Repelling Lamp Normal Plain Evil Repelling Lamp Rare True Evil Repelling Lamp Ultimate Empty Helmet Fish Bowl Normal Plain Helmet Fish Bowl Rare Lavish Helmet Fish Bowl Ultimate

ㄴ Removed Collectibles

ㆍ Discontinued collectibles will be re-released, with details including acquisition methods to be provided in a future notice at the time of re-release.

Common Collectibles Box Premium Collectibles Box Opened Keepsake Rare Lepic (S) - Classic 1 Normal Almost Finished Bunny Puzzle Rare Lepic (S) - Classic 1 Rare Lepic (S) - Classic 1 Normal Lepic (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Lepic (S) - Classic 1 Rare Ajax (S) - Classic 1 Normal Lepic (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Ajax (S) - Classic 1 Rare Recently Started Bunny Puzzle Normal Ajax (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Sealed Keepsake Normal Viessa (S) - Classic 1 Normal Viessa (S) - Classic 1 Normal Viessa (S) - Classic 1 Rare Viessa (S) - Classic 1 Rare Viessa (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Viessa (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Hagios Sheepdog (S) - Classic 1 Normal Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1 Normal Hagios Sheepdog (S) - Classic 1 Rare Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1 Rare Hagios Sheepdog (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1 Normal Ajax (S) - Classic 1 Normal Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1 Rare Ajax (S) - Classic 1 Rare Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Ajax (S) - Classic 1 Ultimate Sealed Keepsake Normal Completed Bunny Puzzle Ultimate Opened Keepsake Rare Carnations and Keepsakes Ultimate Carnations and Keepsakes Ultimate Hagios Sheepdog (S) - Classic 1 Normal Recently Started Bunny Puzzle Normal Bare Eyewear Display Stand Normal Almost Finished Bunny Puzzle Rare Completed Bunny Puzzle Ultimate Bare Eyewear Display Stand Normal Plain Eyewear Display Stand Rare Lavish Eyewear Display Stand Ultimate

- Added Exchange Collectibles product.

Category Tier Set Ornaments Normal Bare Porcelain Set Ornaments Rare Plain Porcelain Set Ornaments Ultimate Lavish Porcelain Set Ornaments Normal Bare Lantern Set Ornaments Rare Plain Lantern Set Ornaments Ultimate Lavish Lantern Set

(4) UI & UX

- Made improvements to allow purchase rewards in bulk (applicable items) at ETA-0 Shop.

- You can now use multiple Selectable Boxes in your inventory.

- Pressing "Acquire All Attached Items" gives you all attached items in Mailbox.

- The number of currently held Collectibles is shown in the Collectibles List in the View Box Components pop-up in Purchase Collectibles UI.

- Added Monster and Colossus volume options to the Sound Effect Options.

ㄴ Monster: Sounds can now be adjusted individually

ㄴ Colossus: Sounds can now be adjusted individually

- Placing the cursor on the Collectibles icon in Collectibles Box Purchase Complete pop-up will display tool tip.

- Ultimate Tier will be displayed in a different color in the purchase completed pop-up animation that is played after purchasing Collectibles.

- Enlarged the size of "Deactivate" button of Inversion Reinforcement Skill.

- Removed "Recruit" tab and "Join/Recruit" channel in Chat.

- Added "Attached Items" in the Inventory sorting filter.

ㄴ Equipment Items set as Attached Items will be displayed at the top when sorting items by Attached Item filter.

ㄴ Attached Items are displayed by icons.

- Added "Align All Filters" in the Detailed Filter in Inventory.

ㄴ Only Equipment whose entire options match the set option filter will be filtered and displayed.

- Updated Inventory search keywords.

ㄴ Added search keywords related to Melee Weapons

ㄴ Added search keywords related to New Equipment

ㄴ As Reactor Implant function has been removed, search keywords related to Optimization Condition have been deleted.

- As Reactor Implant function has been removed, Optimization option filters have been removed from detailed filters.

- Added "Balanced Melee Weapons" and "Power Melee Weapons" in Weapons Filter in accordance with the addition of Melee Weapons.

- Added Melee Weapons-related option filter to the Detailed Filter.

- Currently equipped Module Socket Type and Capacity can be checked at Assign Module Socket Type screen.

- "Confirm Mission Result" time will not be displayed in the result screen of content playable in Field.

- Matchmaking in Instance Dungeons (e.g., Infiltration Operations or Intercept Battles) to other Dungeons via Library will be blocked.

- Clicking Acquisition Info connected to Sigma Sector will direct you to the Mission UI of the difficulty mode.

- Added exclusive icons for Season Target and Event Pass Target in Challenge Target in the ESC Menu.

- Changed Screen > Camera Settings > [Set Display of the Crosshair in the Cities] option to [Display Fire-disabled Crosshairs].

ㄴ You can set the display of the crosshair when you are unable to fire in cities and fields through this option.

ㄴ The existing setting will be reset and you may need to set the options again.

(5) Shop

- Customization Products equipped by my Descendant will not be shown in View Bundle Product.

- Preview of Emotes, Ecives, and Spawn items of Descendants and Fellows is shown in View Bundle Items.

ㄴ Selecting Preview will play Emote, Ecive, and Spawn animations of the character equipped with the Bundle Item.

ㄴ In Preview, the camera cannot be moved up, down, left, or right.

- Repositioned the placement of Select Descendant Filter to the far right.

(6) Party

- The system logic has been improved so that you do not encounter Parties with full party session when using Recommended Party, Quick Join, and Recommended Party Member functions.

ㄴ When the session is full while recruiting Party, the recruiting will end.

ㄴ In areas with full session, only the Players in the same session will appear as Recommended Party Member.

- Changed the notification displayed when the players attempt to move to other zones while Quick Join is activated.

ㄴ (Previous) Failed to access the server → (Changed) You cannot move during Matchmaking for Quick Join.

- Changed the Settings/Featured logic of social tags as shown below:

ㄴ The number of social tags that can be set has been changed from 3 → 1.

ㆍ Descendants with unmatching social tags will not be recommended to each other.

ㄴ Social tags will be changed the following 76 types, including some tags in the existing Battle category. All the other tags will be deleted.

Social Tags 1 Void Intercept Battle: Normal Grave Walker 2 Void Intercept Battle: Normal Stunning Beauty 3 Void Intercept Battle: Normal Executioner 4 Void Intercept Battle: Normal Dead Bride 5 Void Intercept Battle: Normal Devourer 6 Void Intercept Battle: Normal Pyromaniac 7 Void Intercept Battle: Normal Swamp Walker 8 Void Intercept Battle: Normal The Hanged Man 9 Void Intercept Battle: Hard Executioner 10 Void Intercept Battle: Hard Dead Bride 11 Void Intercept Battle: Hard Devourer 12 Void Intercept Battle: Hard Pyromaniac 13 Void Intercept Battle: Hard Swamp Walker 14 Void Intercept Battle: Hard Obstructer 15 Void Intercept Battle: Hard Frost Walker 16 Void Intercept Battle: Hard Molten Fortress 17 Void Intercept Battle: Hard Gluttony 18 Void Intercept Battle: Hard Death Stalker 19 Void Intercept Battle: Void Abyss 20 Void Intercept Battle: Challenge 21 Special Operation: Normal Kingston Albion Resource Defense 22 Special Operation: Normal Sterile Land Kuiper Mine Blockade 23 Special Operation: Normal Vespers Neutralize Void Experiment 24 Special Operation: Normal Echo Swamp Albion Resource Defense 25 Special Operation: Normal Agna Desert Neutralize Void Experiment 26 Special Operation: Normal White-night Gulch Kuiper Mine Blockade 27 Special Operation: Normal Hagios Neutralize Void Experiment 28 Special Operation: Normal Fortress Albion Resource Defense 29 Special Operation: Hard 30 Infiltration Operation: Normal The Kingston: The Magister Lab 31 Infiltration Operation: Normal The Kingston: Slumber Valley 32 Infiltration Operation: Normal Sterile Land: Unknown Laboratory 33 Infiltration Operation: Normal Sterile Land: The Forgottense 34 Infiltration Operation: Normal The Vespers: The Shelter 35 Infiltration Operation: Normal The Vespers: Sepulcher 36 Infiltration Operation: Normal Echo Swamp: The Chapel 37 Infiltration Operation: Normal Echo Swamp: Seed Vault 38 Infiltration Operation: Normal - Agna Desert: Caligo Ossuary 39 Infiltration Operation: Normal Agna Desert: The Asylum 40 Infiltration Operation: Normal White-night Gulch: Bio-Lab 41 Infiltration Operation: Normal White-night Gulch: Mystery's End 42 Infiltration Operation: Normal The Hagios: The Haven 43 Infiltration Operation: Normal The Hagios: Old Mystery 44 Infiltration Operation: Normal The Fortress: Heart of the Fortress 45 Infiltration Operation: Normal The Fortress: Quarantine Zone 46 Infiltration Operation: Hard The Kingston: The Magister Lab 47 Infiltration Operation: Hard The Kingston: The Slumber Valley 48 Infiltration Operation: Hard The Sterile Land: Unknown Laboratory 49 Infiltration Operation: Hard The Sterile Land: The Forgottense 50 Infiltration Operation: Hard The Vespers: the The Shelter 51 Infiltration Operation: Hard The Vespers: the Sepulcher 52 Infiltration Operation: Hard Echo Swamp: The Chapel 53 Infiltration Operation: Hard Echo Swamp: Seed Vault 54 Infiltration Operation: Hard The Agna Desert: Caligo Ossuary 55 Infiltration Operation: Hard The Agna Desert: The Asylum 56 Infiltration Operation: Hard White-night Gulch: Bio-Lab 57 Infiltration Operation: Hard White-night Gulch: Mystery's End 58 Infiltration Operation: Hard Hagios: The Haven 59 Infiltration Operation: Hard Hagios: Old Mystery 60 Infiltration Operation: Hard The Fortress: Heart of the Fortress 61 Infiltration Operation: Hard The Fortress: Quarantine Zone 62 Infiltration Operation: Hard 400% 63 Invasion 64 Void Erosion Purge: Normal Stages 1-9 65 Void Erosion Purge: Normal Stage 10 66 Void Erosion Purge: Challenge 67 Sigma Sector: Standard Broken Boundary 68 Sigma Sector: Standard Isolated Desert 69 Sigma Sector: High-risk Broken Boundary 70 Sigma Sector: High-risk Isolated Desert 71 Axion Plains: Operational Area 72 Axion Plains: Wall Crasher 73 Void Vessel-072: Normal Assumed Bridge Zone 74 Void Vessel-072: Normal Medium-Sized Facility Zone 75 Void Vessel-072: Hard Assumed Bridge Zone 76 Void Vessel-072: Hard Medium-Sized Facility Zone

- Improved Settings screen as follows:

ㄴ Added Help guide.

ㄴ Modified/Added some expressions.

ㆍ (Modified expression) Recruitment Settings → Priority Settings

ㆍ (Added expression) Recruitment Conditions - Not used for Recommended Parties.

ㄴ While you have set the maximum number of social tags, selecting another social tag will display the selected social tag in "My Social Tags" section.

ㄴ Removed the social tag category.

- Modified the social tag description in Help guide of "Recruit Party" menu.

(7) Reactor

- Reactor Optimization Conditions have been removed.

ㄴ The maximum Reactor power is now applied regardless of whether specific weapon types are equipped or used.

- Due to the removal of Reactor Optimization Conditions, Reactor transplantation is no longer available.

ㄴ As a token of appreciation for the effort put into Reactor transplantation, all Descendants will be granted 3 Crystallization Catalysts.

ㄴ The mail will expire on Nov 12, 2025 (Wed) 22:59 PST. Please claim the reward before it expires.

Mail Distribution Rewards 2025.10.01(Wed) Maintenance ~ 2025.11.06(Thu) Maintenance 3 Crystallization Catalysts

(8) Miscellaneous

- As Reactor Implant function has been removed, related Awards have been changed.

ㄴ Previous: Reactor Implant 2 times

ㄴ Changed: Memory Sync at an Arche Trace 20 times

- Removed 2 Sub Quests related to Reactor Implant; Reactor Implant Training and Reactor Implant: Practicum.

- A function to check the range of random options in item tool tip has been added to Game Options.

- Added the phrase "My information." in the player's social pop-up.

- Added "View Descendant is not available for Squads" to be displayed for the social pop-up of a Descendant who got ranked in the leaderboard after playing in a 2-4 persons Squad.

- Changed the Medal Award names and conditions.

Category Award Name Award Requirement Count Remarks Original Ultimate Reactor Badge Own Ultimate Reactors with 3 Optimization Conditions 20 - If the existing Ultimate Reactor Badge Award has been completed, the achievement status will be retained. - If the counts of your existing Ultimate Reactor Badge is 10 or higher, it will be reduced to 9. The count will go up in accordance with the Award condition of Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge I. - If the counts of your existing Ultimate Reactor Badge is below 10, The count will go up in accordance with the Award condition of Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge I. Changed Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge I Own Ultimate Reactors with Enhancement Lv. 5 10 Original Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge Own Ultimate Reactors with Enhancement Lv. 5 20 Only the title of the Award has been changed. Changed Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge II Own Ultimate Reactors with Enhancement Lv. 5 20

- "With the Current Squad" function, which was available on the Result screen of the matchmaking-based content, will be deleted.

- Items dropped from defeated Field Colossus will be spawned regardless of the distance if you are in the same Squad or Party.

- The maximum Vulgus summon count in the Laboratory is expanded to 50.

- You can summon "Legion of Breach" in the Laboratory.

ㄴ Use/Summon available for the players who entered Axion Plains only.

ㄴ Summon level is fixed at Lv. 190.

- Corrected the 4-set effect description of the External Component ‘Shell Crusher,’ changing “firearm” to “weapon.”

Bug Fixes

(1) Content

- Fixed an issue where the deimmunizing monster of Karon, the Named monster of Sterile Land - Unknown Laboratory 400% Dungeon is spawned behind the wall.

- Fixed an issue where the Seizure Object is not respawned in the Seizure Mission occasionally.

- Fixed an issue where the Ecive Marker of Vaults spawned in Void Vessel Operations appear abnormally.

- Fixed an issue where the music is interrupted mid-battle in the 8-Player Wall Crasher Intercept Battle.

- Fixed an issue where the destruction visual is not shown properly when the right leg part of Dead Bride, a Field Colossus, is destroyed.

- Fixed an issue where you could not progress in Quests due to failure to interact with NPCs if you log in again after experiencing CTD while playing certain Quests.

- Fixed an issue where monster actions were not immediately interrupted when affected by crowd control.

(2) Descendants

- Fixed an issue where moving to a new map re-activates Passive Skill and counts it as "using skill."

- Fixed an issue where Nell's Ecive Scan detects the visuals of some Monsters in Stealth mode.

- Fixed the display error for the acquisition of Ultimate Bunny Electricity.

(3) Modules

- Removed the Weaken Regeneration part in the description of "Nerve Infiltration," the Modification Module of Lepic and Ultimate Lepic.

(4) UI & UX

- Removed 2 Advanced Sound Options that did not play.

(5) Miscellaneous

- Fixed an issue where duplicate displays of Quest UI animation played when you set Tracking On for multiple Quests.

- Fixed an issue where an incorrect notification message was displayed when some features are temporarily unavailable.

Thank you.