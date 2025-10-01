 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20189247 Edited 1 October 2025 – 05:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Update 1.3.6.

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

■ Update 1.3.6

Melee Weapons

(1) Shadow (Balanced Melee Weapon/Impact Rounds)

- Unique Ability: Shadow Slash

ㄴ Press Special Attack button to charge the weapon with energy.

ㄴ Once the weapon is charged, use 'Shadow Dash' to dash forward and deal damage.

ㄴ After dashing, wield the weapon consecutively to use 'Shadow Slash' and deal damage.

ㄴ The damage and dashing distance increase by the amount of energy charged in the weapon.

(2) Deus Ex Manus (Power Melee Weapon/High-Power Round)

- Unique Ability: Liberation

ㄴ On successful Normal Attack, consume MP to deal Additional Damage.

ㄴ On successful Normal Attack, grants 'Liberation' and 'Resistance' to self.

ㆍ While holding 'Liberation,' Special Attack is activated.

ㆍ Reduces Incoming DMG while holding 'Resistance.'

ㄴ Pressing Special Attack button while holding 'Liberation' removes the effect and the character strikes the weapon down to deal damage.

ㄴ Damage increases as the number of 'Liberation' stacks increase.

Event Pass: Sword Pass

- Event Pass: Sword Pass will begin.

ㄴ After 10.01.2025 (Wed) maintenance - 29.10.2025 (Thu) 23:59 (PDT)

- Sword Pass is displayed as a button at the rightmost side of Battle Pass screen.

- Sword Pass can be purchased with [Premium Upgrade] and [Premium Upgrade + Level Included] by spending Caliber.

ㄴ Instead of purchasing Sword Pass, you may also complete missions and get Sword Pass EXP.

ㄴ You may acquire some free rewards in some levels without purchasing Sword Pass.

- The maximum level of Sword is 30 and it can be purchased with Caliber.

- Sword Pass Missions can be checked in the exclusive tab in Battle Pass Mission screen.

ㄴ Sword Pass consists of One-time Missions and Progressive Missions.

ㄴ There are Missions in Sword Pass that require Melee Weapon to clear.

ㄴ All Missions of Sword Pass provide the same amount of EXP as reward

ㄴ All Missions of Sword Pass will be announced at the same time. They will not be renewed or added on a daily or weekly basis.

ㄴ You may reach the Max Level without completing all missions in Sword Pass.

- Four Sword Pass Missions will be displayed in [Game Menu] - [Challenge Objective] by default.

ㄴ Sword Pass Missions will be displayed in pink "E."

ㄴ You may register Sword Pass Missions as high priority.

ㄴ High priority registration is increased from 6 to 8.

- You may acquire Transcendent Skins of Melee Weapons 'Shadow' and 'Deus Ex Manus' from Sword Pass Rewards.

New Content: Void Vessel - Medium-Sized Facility Zone

- You can enter this map through Albion - Void Vessel Operations Terminal.

- It can now also be accessed by pressing 'Void Vessel-072' button in [Map] - [World Map].

- The existing Void Vessel content map will be changed to 'Void Vessel: Assumed Bridge Zone.'

- Medium-Sized Facility Zone (Normal Difficulty): Unlocked when reaching Mastery Rank 13 and clearing the existing Void Vessel map (Hard Difficulty).

- Medium-Sized Facility Zone (Hard Difficulty): Unlocked when reaching Mastery Rank 15 and clearing Medium-Sized Facility Zone (Normal Difficulty).

- New Trap: 'Surveillance Camera'

ㄴ When you are detected by Surveillance Camera, a formidable monster will be spawned.

- Mission completion rewards

ㄴ Trigger Module Loot A - Normal Acquisition Chance: 10%, Hard Acquisition Chance: 20%

ㆍ Upon acquiring Trigger Module Loot A, you can obtain one of 'Wave Eruption,' 'Rhythmic Step,' and 'Supply Fortress.'

ㄴ Mutant Cell Box B - Normal Acquisition Chance: 2.5%, Hard Acquisition Chance: 5%

ㆍ By opening a Mutant Cell Box B, you select one of the 9 new Mutant Cells to obtain.

ㄴ Veil Analyzer (Melee Weapon Module - Impact Rounds, High-Power Round) - Acquisition Chance: 5% each

ㄴ Decryption Key II - 6 keys guaranteed

ㆍ These keys are required to open some Storage Boxes and Containers that can be found in Medium-Sized Facility Zone.

ㄴ Collectible Coins

ㆍ Normal: 25

ㆍ Hard: 40

ㄴ Support Coins

ㆍ Normal: 8

ㆍ Hard: 12

ㄴ Materials required to craft Crystallization Catalyst

ㆍ 4 Murky Energy Residue

ㆍ 11 Macromolecule Biogels

ㆍ 4 Mixed Energy Residue

ㆍ 9 Advanced Neural Circuit

- Container Reward

ㄴ Opening a Container consumes one Decryption Key II.

ㄴ You may choose from more Data Vaults depending on the remaining time.

ㆍ Normal: Shadow Blueprint, Hagios Sheepdog Blueprint, Vespers Hunting Dog Blueprint

ㆍ Hard: Shadow Blueprint, Deus Ex Manus Blueprint

- Broken Materials Storage Box II (Not requiring Decryption Key II)

ㄴ One of Basic Materials for crafting Melee Weapon - Guaranteed

ㄴ Neuromorphic Chip - Acquired by chance

- Special Materials Storage Box II (Require 1 Decryption Key II)

ㄴ Rare Basic Material for crafting Shadow

ㄴ Ultrafine Particle Alloy - Guaranteed

- Genetic Information Storage Box II (Require 1 Decryption Key II)

ㄴ Rare Basic Material for crafting Fellow Supplement

ㆍ Lectin Acceptor, Adaptive Protein, Ionized Metal - Guaranteed

ㄴ Rare Basic Material required to craft Crystallization Catalyst - Acquired by chance

- Experimental Materials Storage Box II (Require 1 Decryption Key II)

ㄴ Normal Difficulty

ㆍ Fellow Supplement Blueprint

ㆍ Fortified Supplement, Special Synthetic Calcium, Ultimate Protein Compound - Acquired by chance

ㆍ Rare Basic Material for crafting Crystallization Catalyst - Acquired by chance

ㆍ Gold - Acquired by chance

ㆍ 7 Fellow Rare Basic Materials for crafting Fellow

ㆍ Noctium, Artificial Nano Cells, Excelium, Luminous Alloys, Cloned Plasmids, Specialized Serum Culture, Centromere Mixture - Guaranteed

ㄴ Hard Difficulty

ㆍ Rare Basic Materials for crafting Deus Ex Manus

ㆍ Photon Quantum Crystal - Guaranteed

- You can acquire new "Manus" External Components Set by defeating a Commander.

ㄴ Normal Difficulty: One each of Auxiliary Power, Sensor, Memory, and Processor

ㄴ Hard Difficulty: Two each of Auxiliary Power, Sensor, Memory, and Processor

Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge

- Changed the Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge leaderboard to Lava Citadel.

- To intercept the Lava Citadel, you must reach Mastery Rank 18 and complete the quest "The Most Powerful Colossus."

- Lava Citadel is a Fire-attributed Colossus.

- It absorbs the energy of the Void Abyss through the battlefield's "Void Pillar" and use that energy to attack.

ㄴ During the Void Reflux mode, the Storm Hanger uses wide AoE skills and ring skills.

- Challenge Lava Citadel's Battle area is unstable, so as you progress in the battle, its size gradually shrinks.

- Avoid Challenge Lava Citadel's "Surging Heat" effect to lead the battle in your favor.

ㄴ Take advantage of the Lava Citadel's vulnerability by actively utilizing Chill attacks.

- The Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge leaderboard will be active during the following period.

ㄴ Period: After the 10.01.2025 maintenance - 12.04.2025 00:19:59 (PST)

- The Void Intercept Battle: Challenge leaderboard's ranking reward conditions, targets, and rewards are the same as for the previous leaderboard, and the period of use for medals will be announced at the time they are awarded.

- Purchase counts of Intercept Battle reward exchange "Consumables" in ETA-0 Shop will be reset.

- Added Intercept Battle reward exchange items in ETA-0 Shop.

ㄴ Collectible Coins

ㄴ "Blazing One" Descendant Skin (By Descendant)

ㄴ Colotoys "Lava Citadel"

ㄴ You may continue to get "Thunder Bearer" Skin and Colotoys "Storm Hanger" back attachment as reward exchange even after the update.

Change in the Opening Sites of Amorphous Materials

- All types of Amorphous Materials can now be opened through "Shaping Device" NPC located in Albion.

ㄴ Shaping Device is located near NPC Anais in Albion.

- "Reconstructed Devices" generated when clearing Intercept Battles and Void Fusion Reactors are removed and will no longer be generated.

ㄴ With the removal of Reconstructed Devices, conditions and routes of some Sub Quests that require using Reconstructed Devices have been changed.

- You can proceed to "Shape" and "Shape Continuously" through Shaping Device NPC.

ㄴ Shaping: Manually Shape selected Amorphous Materials one by one.

ㆍ Shaping stops when all selected Amorphous Materials are shaped or when all selected Shape Stabilizers are consumed.

ㄴ Shape Continuously: The Shaping repeats automatically until all Amorphous Materials in your possession are consumed.

ㆍ Shaping stops when all selected Amorphous Materials are shaped or when all selected Shape Stabilizers are consumed.

ㆍ Shape Continuously can be manually stopped while in progress.

Modules

- 3 new Trigger Modules have been added.

Name

Effect

Supply Fortress

When using a Barrier type skill, recovers Rounds of current firearm based on Shield HP consumed and deals Additional Damage on successful attack

Wave Eruption

When using an Emission type skill, grants Wave Eruption to self and deals Additional Damage proportional to the number of stacks to the target hit by the skill.

Rhythmic Step

When using a Rhythm type skill, grants Rhythmic Step, an effect that increases Max Shield and Movement Speed, to self on successful match of the rhythm timing.

- Added Module Classes "Balanced Melee Weapon" which uses Impact Rounds and "Power Melee Weapon" which uses High-Power Rounds.

- Melee Weapon Modules can be obtained through the following:

ㄴ Medium-Sized Facility Zone

ㄴ Axion Plains Missions

ㄴ Axion Plains: Operational Area

ㄴ Wall Crasher

ㄴ Combining modules

Category

Tier

Category

Module Group

Name

Description

Melee Weapons

Common

Balanced Melee Weapon

-

Hardened Reinforcement

Melee Weapon ATK +35.6%[x]

-

Better Concentration

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +39%[x]

-

Better Insight

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +38%[x]

Attack Speed

Faster Attack Speed

Attack Speed Modifier +100%[+]

Blade Improvement

Chill Enhancement

Increases Melee Weapon Chill ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK

Blade Improvement

Electric Enhancement

Increases Melee Weapon Electric ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK

Blade Improvement

Toxic Enhancement

Increases Melee Weapon Toxic ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK

Blade Improvement

Fire Enhancement

Adds Melee Weapon Fire ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK

-

Penetration Enhancement

Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +33%[+]

-

Penetration Augmentation

Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate Modifier +44%[+]

-

Increased Range

Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +83%[+]

Rounds Conversion

Special Round Projectile Modification

When acquiring dropped Special Rounds, change to 1 Impact Round for every 10 Rounds

Rounds Conversion

General Round Projectile Modification

When acquiring dropped General Rounds, change to 1 Impact Round for every 16.7 Rounds

-

Expand Impact Magazine

Max Impact Rounds +50%[+]

Rare

ATK

Consecutive Focused Strikes

Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Consecutive Attack Damage +4.8%[x]

ATK

Exquisite Sword

Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Additional ATK Chance +2.2%[x]

ATK

Insightful Strike

Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +3.1%[x]

ATK

Keen Edge

Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +4.1%[x]

ATK

One-Point Breakthrough

Melee Weapon ATK +57.2%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+]

ATK

Slow Art

Melee Weapon ATK +54.2%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]

Attribute ATK

Toxic Edge

Melee Weapon Toxic ATK +69.9%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]

Attribute ATK

Electric Edge

Melee Weapon Electric ATK +69.9%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]

Attribute ATK

Refrigerated Edge

Melee Weapon Chill ATK +69.9%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]

Attribute ATK

Superheated Edge

Melee Weapon Fire ATK +69.9%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]

Attribute ATK

Poison Priority

Melee Weapon Toxic ATK+75.5%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+]

Attribute ATK

Electricity Priority

Melee Weapon Electric ATK+75.5%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+]

Attribute ATK

Chill Priority

Melee Weapon Chill ATK+75.5%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+]

Attribute ATK

Fire Priority

Melee Weapon Fire ATK+75.5%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+]

Additional Attack Chance

Brawl

Additional Attack Chance +38.6%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+]

Additional Attack Chance

Exquisite Strike

Additional Attack Chance +41.8%[+], Attack Speed Modifier +5%[+]

Additional Attack Damage

Double Edge Extension

Additional Attack Damage +32.7%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+]

Critical Hit Rate

Insight Expansion

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +20%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+]

Critical Hit Rate

Sword Dance

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +25.7%[x], Attack Speed Modifier +5%[+]

Critical Hit Damage

Lethal Swing

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +23.3%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+]

Melee Weapon Piercing Rate

Sweep

Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +20%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +15%[+]

Melee Weapon Piercing Rate

Targeted Vulnerability

Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +45%[+], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]

Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate

Battlefield Breakthrough

Melee Weapon Minimum Piercing Reduction Modifier +27%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +15%[+]

Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate

Ruthless

Melee Weapon Minimum Piercing Reduction Modifier +25%[+], Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +8%[+]

-

Compulsive Impact Rounds

Max Impact Rounds +60%[+], Movement Speed -20%[x]

-

Grip Augmentation

Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +87%[+], Melee Weapon ATK -30%[x]

Ultimate

Battle Proficiency

Veil Analyzer

On successful attack, All Attribute ATK +19%[x] for 5s

Attacking Anti-Void Shields with a melee weapon deals 1,500%[x] of Weapon DMG as additional damage

Attacking Anti-Arche Shields with a melee weapon deals 1,500%[x] of Weapon DMG as additional damage

Normal

Power Melee Weapon

-

Hardened Reinforcement

Melee Weapon ATK +35.6%[x]

-

Better Concentration

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +49%[x]

-

Better Insight

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +38%[x]

Attack Speed

Faster Attack Speed

Attack Speed Modifier +100%[+]

Blade Improvement

Chill Enhancement

Adds Melee Weapon Chill ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK

Blade Improvement

Electric Enhancement

Adds Melee Weapon Electric ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK

Blade Improvement

Toxic Enhancement

Adds Melee Weapon Toxic ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK

Blade Improvement

Fire Enhancement

Adds Melee Weapon Fire ATK equal to 25%[x] of Melee Weapon ATK

-

Penetration Enhancement

Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +33%[+]

-

Penetration Augmentation

Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate Modifier +44%[+]

-

Increased Range

Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +83%[+]

Rounds Conversion

Impact Round Charge Improvement

When acquiring dropped Impact Rounds, changes to 1 High-Power Round for every 200 Rounds

Rounds Conversion

Special Round Charge Improvement

When acquiring dropped Special Rounds, changes to 1 High-Power Round for every 120 Rounds

Rounds Conversion

General Round Charge Improvement

When acquiring dropped General Rounds, changes to 1 High-Power Round for every 25 Rounds

-

Expand High-Power Magazine

Max High-Power Rounds +50%[+]

Rare

ATK

Consecutive Focused Strikes

Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Additional ATK Damage +5%[x]

ATK

Exquisite Sword

Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Additional Attack Chance +2.6%[+]

ATK

Insightful Strike

Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +3.8%[x]

ATK

Keen Edge

Melee Weapon ATK +26%[x], Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +4.2%[x]

ATK

One-Point Breakthrough

Melee Weapon ATK +57.2%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier -15%[+]

ATK

Slow Art

Melee Weapon ATK +42.4%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]

Attribute ATK

Toxic Edge

Melee Weapon Toxic ATK +55.8%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]

Attribute ATK

Electric Edge

Melee Weapon Electric ATK +55.8%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]

Attribute ATK

Refrigerated Edge

Melee Weapon Chill ATK +55.8%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]

Attribute ATK

Superheated Edge

Melee Weapon Fire ATK +55.8%[x], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]

Attribute ATK

Poison Priority

Melee Weapon Toxic ATK +88.9%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range -15%[+]

Attribute ATK

Electricity Priority

Melee Weapon Electric ATK +88.9%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range -15%[+]

Attribute ATK

Chill Priority

Melee Weapon Chill ATK +88.9%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range -15%[+]

Attribute ATK

Fire Priority

Melee Weapon Fire ATK +88.9%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range -15%[+]

Additional Attack Chance

Brawl

Additional Attack Chance +43.5%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +5%[+]

Additional Attack Chance

Exquisite Strike

Additional Attack Chance +48.5%[+], Attack Speed Modifier +5%[+]

Additional Attack Damage

Double Edge Extension

Additional Attack Damage +38%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier

Critical Hit Rate

Insight Expansion

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +20.8%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range +5%[+]

Critical Hit Rate

Sword Dance

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate +28.3%[x], Attack Speed Modifier +5%[+]

Critical Hit Damage

Lethal Swing

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage +30.7%[x], Melee Weapon Attack Range +5%[+]

Melee Weapon Piercing Rate

Sweep

Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +20%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +15%[+]

Melee Weapon Piercing Rate

Targeted Vulnerability

Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +45%[+], Attack Speed Modifier -30%[+]

Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate

Battlefield Breakthrough

Melee Weapon Minimum Piercing Reduction Modifier +27%[+], Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +15%[+]

Melee Weapon Min. Piercing Rate

Ruthless

Melee Weapon Minimum Piercing Reduction Modifier +25%[+], Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier +8%[+]

-

Compulsive High-Power Rounds

Max High-Power Round +60%[+], Movement Speed -20%[x]

-

Grip Augmentation

Melee Weapon Attack Range Modifier +87.2%[+], Melee Weapon ATK -30%[x]

Ultimate

Battle Proficiency

Veil Analyzer

On successful attack, All Attribute ATK +19%[x] for 5s

Attacking Anti-Void Shields with a melee weapon deals 1,500%[x] of Weapon DMG as additional damage

Attacking Anti-Arche Shields with a melee weapon deals 1,500%[x] of Weapon DMG as additional damage

Descendant Rebalance/Improvements

- The skill performance displayed is based on level 4 skills.

(1) Kyle

- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.

Repulsion Dash

- Increase Accumulated Stacks (3 → 5)

- Increase Max Dash Distance on button hold (10m → 20m)

- Dash Speed Up

- On collision to the target, Stop & Damage → Target Piercing & Damage

- DMG Range UP

- Damage (1017.8% → 2644.5%)

- Additional Pierce DMG 1117.8%

Magnetic Bulwark

- Type change (Toggle → Standard)

- Type change (Toggle → Neutralization)

- Shield Cost Reduction (7% → 4%)

- Added Barrier Effect

ㄴ Inflict Stun & Damage to enemies that run into the barrier 1635.8%

ㄴ Move Barrier

ㄴ Barrier Monster Hit Counts 100

Magnetism Spurt

- Cooldown Reduction (30s → 15s)

- Magnetic Force Cost Reduction (8% → 3%)

- Damage Reduction (25% → 30%)

- Damage (3138 → 4049.4%)

- Additional Damage (274.8 → 412.2%)

- Movement Speed Increase: 50%

Superconductivity Thrusters

- When used in midair, instantly go down

- Flight Speed Up

- Additional effects when with Party Member

ㄴ x Bonus Skill ATK on Colossus (1000) by the number of Party Member(s)

ㄴ Max Stacks (3)

- The existing Skill of Collision Instinct module has been removed and its name and skill were changed to Superconductive Bombing MARK2.

Elimination of Collision Instinct

Superconductivity Thrusters → Superconductive Bombing MARK2

- Soars up in the air and fires Superconductive Bombing at the spot.

- Cooldown 140s

- Duration 10s

- Damage Reduction (25%→30%)

- Skill ends when Magnetic Force is fully consumed.

- Minimum Magnetic Force Condition and Magnetic Force Cost per Bomb -540

- Bomb DMG 4833.5%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Self-Directed Eruption.

Self-Directed Eruption

- Cooldown (30s → 15s)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Diamagnetic Bulwark.

Diamagnetic Bulwark

- Type change (Toggle → Standard)

- Type change (Toggle → Neutralization)

- Shield Cost Reduction (7% → 4%)

- Added Barrier Effect

ㄴ Block Enemy's Ranged Attack

ㄴ Move Barrier

ㄴ Barrier Monster Hit Counts 100

ㄴ Damage 319.4% → 2074.6%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Superconductive Bombing.

Superconductive Bombing

- Minimum Magnetic Force Condition and Magnetic Force Cost per Bomb -540

- Damage (1895.7% → 5487.1%)

- Explosion Damage (1203.4% → 3410.2%)

(2) Ajax

- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.

Event Horizon

- Changed the Singularity Effect attributed to each Stage.

Stage

Before

After

Stage 1

Cooldown Decrease

5%

Firearm Fire Rate

20%

Explosive ATK

20%

Explosive ATK

50%

Stage 2

Cooldown Decrease

10%

Firearm Fire Rate,
Cooldown Decrease

10%

Explosive ATK

40%

Explosive ATK

50%

Stage 3

Cooldown Decrease

20%

Cooldown Decrease

20%

Explosive ATK

60%

Explosive ATK

50%

Orbit Barrier

- MP Cost (30 → 15)

- Enhanced Max Reflection DMG Rate: (117% → 150%)

Void Walk

- Leap Enhancement

ㄴ Duration (16s → 20s)

ㄴShield Increase (103% → 120%)

ㄴ Added Stat Effect: Movement Speed 30%

Expulsion

- Added Skill Type: Clash

- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)

- Enhanced Damage (4021% → 5403.3%)

Hyper Cube

- MP Cost (50 → 35)

- Barrier Enhancement

ㄴ Firearm ATK Increase (10% → 25%)

ㄴ Explosive ATK Increase (20% → 25%)

- Added Stat Effect

ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Rate: 15%

ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Damage: 15%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Void Charge module.

Void Charge

- Proportional to DEF (17.3% → 20%)

- Damage (2239.6% → 2881.5%)

Expulsion

- Proportional to DEF (3% → 5%)

- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)

- Enhanced Damage (4021% → 5403.3%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Matrix Recomputation module.

Matrix Recomputation

- Added Skill Type: Clash

- Defense Simplification

ㄴ Added Stat Effect: Skill Cost Reduction 25%

- Shield Diversification

ㄴAdded Stat Effect: Skill Critical Hit Rate +20%

- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Life Barrier module.

Life Barrier

- Reflection Damage Rate (200% → 300%)

- Enhanced Max Reflection DMG Rate: (300% → 500%)

Hyper Cube

- Changed the Skill Name. (Life Barrier → Hyper Cube)

- MP Cost (50 → 35)

- Barrier Enhancement

ㄴ Firearm ATK Increase (10% → 25%)

ㄴ Explosive ATK Increase (20% → 25%)

ㄴ Added Stat Effect

ㆍ Firearm Critical Hit Rate: 15%

ㆍ Firearm Critical Hit Damage: 15%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Void Explosion module.

Expulsion

- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)

- Enhanced Damage (4021% → 5403.3%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Body Enhancement module.

Orbit Barrier

- MP Cost (36 → 18)

- Enhanced Max Reflection DMG Rate: (117% → 150%)

Void Walk

- Leap Enhancement

ㄴ Duration (16s → 20s)

ㄴShield Increase (103% → 120%)

ㄴ Added Stat Effect: Movement Speed 30%

Expulsion

- Damage (2480.8% → 3314.1%)

- Enhanced Damage (4021% → 5403.3%)

Hyper Cube

- MP Cost (60 → 42)

- Barrier Enhancement

ㄴ Firearm ATK Increase (10% → 25%)

ㄴ Explosive ATK Increase (20% → 25%)

- Added Stat Effect

ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Rate: 15%

ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Damage: 15%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Void Barrier module.

Void Barrier

- MP Cost (24 → 15)

- Enhanced Max Reflection DMG Rate: (117% → 150%)

(3) Esiemo

- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.

Adventitious Habit

- Explosion Damage (2072.5% → 2269.8%)

Time Bomb

- Projectile Movement Speed: +25%

- Explosion Damage (1368.6% → 2129.7%)

Blast

- It can now be used while Sprinting.

- Skill Power Increases: (Up to 4 times → Up to 5 times)

Guided Landmine

- It can now be used while Sprinting.

- Adjusted to allow for faster transitions to other actions after use.

- Stack Cooldown (18s → 24s)

- Max Stacks (3 → 2)

- Explosion Damage (2848.8% → 5185.3%)

Arche Explosion

- Made adjustments to ease the change of direction mid-movement.

- Cooldown (80s → 70s)

- Knockback Damage (85.8% → 777.0%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Cluster Bomb module.

Time Bomb

- Projectile Movement Speed: +25%

- Max Stacks (5 → 3)

- Stack Cooldown (13.5s → 9s)

- Explosion Damage (1368.6% → 2129.7%)

Blast

- Skill Power Increases: (Up to 4 times → Up to 5 times)

- The range of Explosive spread further, and the timing of the explosion has been hastened.

- Damage (420.8% → 1351.1%)

- Burn Damage (85% → 120.4%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Explosive Propaganda module.

Explosive Propaganda

- It can now be used while Sprinting.

- Adjusted to allow for faster transitions to other actions after use.

- Explosion Damage (3179.1% → 3914.0%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Creative Explosion module.

Blast

- Adjusted so that the skill can now be used while in Sprint.

- Skill Power Increases: (Up to 4 times → Up to 5 times)

Arche Explosion

- Made adjustments to ease the change of direction mid-movement.

- Knockback Damage (85.8% → 777.0%)

- Explosion Damage (5543.5% → 6360.0%)

(4) Bunny

- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.

Thrill Bomb

- It can now be used while Sprinting.

- Electricity Cost (100 → 120)

- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)

- Damage (887.9% → 1636.4%)

- Max Hits (8 → 12)

Speed of Light

- Adjusted to not collide with enemies while on Speed of Light.

Lightning Emission

- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)

- Damage (185.8% → 198.7%)

Maximum Power

- Electricity Cost (Max 240 → 140 per second)

- Amplify Lv.3 Damage (40% → 60%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Electric Condense module.

Electric Condense

- It can now be used while Sprinting.

- Damage (4715.0% → 7484.0%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Superconductor module.

Superconductor

- It can now be used while Sprinting.

- Electricity Cost (100 → 120)

- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)

- Damage (887.9% → 1636.4%)

- Max Hits (8 → 12)

Lightning Emission

- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)

- Damage (185.8% → 198.7%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Bionic Fuel module.

Bionic Fuel

- Adjusted to not collide with enemies while on Speed of Light.

- Electricity Obtained (0.3% → 0.5%)

- HP Cost (8% → 6%)

- Cease HP Consumption (Below 15% of Max HP → Below 35% of Max HP)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Electric Charge module.

Electric Charge

- Damage (4847.5% → 5322.3%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the High-Voltage module.

Thrill Bomb

- Electricity Cost (100 → 150)

- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)

- Damage (1271.0% → 2383.5%)

Lightning Emission

- Skill Power Per 10% of Electricity Retained (15% → 17%)

- Damage (425.8% → 523.5%)

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Electric Transition module.

Electric Transition

- Adjusted to not collide with enemies while on Speed of Light.

(5) Luna

- Adjusted Firearm Additional Damage and Max Damage of "Explosive Inspiration" effect from Ultimate Luna's "Battlefield Artist" Module.

ㄴ Damage Multiplier (Max Shield x 0.4% → Max Shield x 0.6%)

ㄴ Max Damage Multiplier (150% → 210%)

- Added "Charm," a new Skill Type, to "Remix" Skill which can be used upon equipping Ultimate Luna's "Battlefield Artist" Module.

- Added "Rhythm," a new Skill Type, to Luna's Skills listed below:

Modules

Skill Name

Default

Passionate Stage

Relaxing Act

Delightful Stage

Noise Surge

Exciting Surge

Relaxing Surge

Cheerful Surge

Aggressive Melody

Passionate Stage

Delightful Stage

Singer's Mercy

Passionate Stage

Relaxing Act

Delightful Stage

Battlefield Concert

Passionate Stage

Intense Stage

Fan Service

Battlefield Artist

Aggressive Inspiration

Lethal Inspiration

Sharp Inspiration

Miscellaneous

(1) New External Components

- Added new External Components.

Name

Set

Effect

Manus

2-piece Set

Melee Weapon ATK 6%[x]

4-piece Set

1 stack of of Knight's Willpower per second, 2 stacks on attacking target using normal attacks with a melee weapon (Up to 10 stacks)

Knight's Willpower effect is converted to Knight's Strike with 10 stacks

Knight's Strike increases Melee Attack Range Modifier of the next Melee Weapon Normal Attack by 10%[+], and deals Additional Damage equal to 22.7% of Melee Weapon ATK

(2) Mutant Cells

- 9 new Mutant Cells have been added.

Infiltration Operation Name

Previous Reward Equipment Level

Increased Reward Equipment Level

Non-Attribute Impairment

Malachite

When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Non-Attribute Impairment on the target.

Duration: 10s

Outgoing DMG Reduction: Non-Attribute Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9%

Max Reduction: 12.8%

Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s

Fire Impairment

Almandine

When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Fire Impairment on the target.

Duration: 10s

Outgoing DMG Reduction: Fire Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9%

Max Reduction: 12.8%

Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s

Chill Impairment

Cerulean

When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Chill Impairment on the target.

Duration: 10s

Outgoing DMG Reduction: Chill Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9%

Max Reduction: 12.8%

Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s

Toxic Impairment

Xantic

When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Toxic Impairment on the target.

Duration: 10s

Outgoing DMG Reduction: Toxic Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9%

Max Reduction: 12.8%

Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s

Electric Impairment

Rutile

When inflicting a debuff on a target with a skill, inflicts Electric Impairment on the target.

Duration: 10s

Outgoing DMG Reduction: Electric Skill Power Boost Ratio x 5.9%

Max Reduction: 12.8%

Cooldown Against Same Target: 30s

Singular Damage Conversion

Cerulean

Singular Skill Power Boost Ratio increases proportionally to the amount of HP consumed.
This effect is not applied when Max HP is 1.

Singular Skill Power Boost Ratio: Consumed HP Ratio x 32.5%

Max Increase: 17.1%

Dimension Damage Conversion

Xantic

Dimension Skill Power Boost Ratio increases proportionally to the amount of HP consumed.
This effect is not applied when Max HP is 1.

Dimension Skill Power Boost Ratio: Consumed HP Ratio x 32.5%

Max Increase: 17.1%

Tech Damage Conversion

Malachite

Tech Skill Power Boost Ratio increases proportionally to the amount of HP consumed.
This effect is not applied when Max HP is 1.

Tech Skill Power Boost Ratio: Consumed HP Ratio x 32.5%

Max Increase: 17.1%

Fusion Damage Conversion

Rutile

Fusion Skill Power Boost Ratio increases proportionally to the amount of HP consumed.
This effect is not applied when Max HP is 1.

Fusion Skill Power Boost Ratio: Consumed HP Ratio x 32.5%

Max Increase: 17.1%

(3) Photo Mode

- Added Look at the Camera option in the Subject tab of Photo Mode.

ㄴ This feature is currently unavailable in Lounge Photo Mode and will be applied in a future update.

- Setting the option to ON will make your Descendant's gaze to follow the camera.

ㄴ This feature resets when the Descendant's pose is changed. (To be updated in the future)

ㄴ If the camera is placed where the Descendant cannot see, they will not look at the camera.

(4) Melee Weapons

- Added a new Research Request to Anais.

ㄴ New Ultimate Weapon: Shadow

ㄴ New Ultimate Weapon: Deus Ex Manus

- Added 2 new Melee Weapons in Weapons filter.

ㄴ Balanced Melee Weapon

ㄴ Power Melee Weapon

- Added Melee Weapons category to Weapons List.

- Deleted Weapons filter in Weapons List

- Added Melee Weapon Module category in Library Module.

(5) Leaderboard Ranking Reward

- Ranking reward is given for placing on Void Intercept Battle: Challenge "Storm Hanger" leaderboards.

- Ranking reward will be distributed via mail based on your rank at the end of the leaderboard period.

- Mail will be sent sequentially, so players may receive their reward at varying times.

Leaderboard

Ranking Reward

Void Intercept Battle: Challenge "Storm Hanger"

- Conditions: All platforms, Solo and 2-4 Player Squads

- Recipients: Top 100

- Reward: Intercept Battle Prime Challenger Medal (limited-time)

- Expires on: 03.12.2025 (Thu) 07:19:59 (PST)

- You can receive the reward for the highest of your Descendant or Squad Rankings.

(6) Field Colossus Battle

- Added Field Colossus "Executioner" to Axion Plains.

ㄴ It spawns with the same schedule to the existing Field Colossus.

(7) Arche Tuning

- Added Melee Weapon stats to some Arche Tuning Nodes.

Previous Node Name

Changed Node Name

Tier

Previous Effect

Changed Effect

Enhanced Firearm ATK

Enhanced Weapon ATK

Normal

Firearm ATK 0.2%[x]

Explosive ATK 0.2%[x]

Firearm ATK 0.2%[x]

Explosive ATK 0.2%[x]

Melee Weapon ATK 0.2%[x]

Rare

Firearm ATK 2.6%[x]

Explosive ATK 2.6%[x]

Firearm ATK 2.6%[x]

Explosive ATK 2.6%[x]

Melee Weapon ATK 2.6%[x]

Ultimate

Firearm ATK 5.8%[x]

Explosive ATK 5.8%[x]

Firearm ATK 5.8%[x]

Explosive ATK 5.8%[x]

Melee Weapon ATK 5.8%[x]

Enhanced Double Strike Chance

Enhanced Double Strike Chance

Normal

Multi-Hit Chance 2%[x]

Multi-Hit Chance 2%[x]

Additional Attack Chance 2%[+]

Rare

Multi-Hit Chance 5%[x]

Multi-Hit Chance 5%[x]

Additional Attack chance 5%[+]

Enhanced Multi-Hit Damage

Enhanced Double Strike Multiplier

Normal

Multi-Hit Damage 2%[x]

Multi-Hit Damage 2%[x]

Consecutive Attack Damage 2%[x]

Rare

Enhanced Multi-Hit Damage 5%[x]

Enhanced Multi-Hit Damage 5%[x]

Consecutive Attack Damage 5%[x]

Enhanced Multi-Hit

Enhanced Double Strike

Ultimate

Multi-Hit Chance 12%[x]

Multi-Hit Damage 7%[x]

Multi-Hit Chance 12%[x]

Multi-Hit Damage 7%[x]

Additional Hit Chance 12%[x]

Consecutive Attack Damage 7%[x]

Enhanced Firearm Critical Hit Rate

Enhanced Weapon Critical Hit Rate

Normal

Firearm Critical Hit Rate 2.5%[x]

Firearm Critical Hit Rate 2.5%[x]

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate 2.5%[x]

Rare

Firearm Critical Hit Rate 6%[x]

Firearm Critical Hit Rate 6%[x]

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Rate 6%[x]

Enhanced Firearm Critical Hit Damage

Enhanced Weapon Critical Hit Damage

Normal

Firearm Critical Hit Damage 1.9%[x]

Firearm Critical Hit Damage 1.9%[x]

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage 1.9%[x]

Rare

Firearm Critical Hit Damage 9%[x]

Firearm Critical Hit Damage 9%[x]

Melee Weapon Critical Hit Damage 9%[x]

Enhanced Weak Point DMG

Enhanced Weapon Specialized Performance

Normal

Weak Point DMG 2%[x]

Weak Point DMG 2%[x]

Melee Weapon Piercing Rate 0.02x[+]

Rare

Weak Point DMG 4%[x]

Weak Point DMG 4%[x]

Melee Weapon Piercing Rate 0.04x[+]

(8) Stat

- 2 new Stats have been added.

Name

Description

Acquisition

Bonus Weapon ATK (vs. Legion of Breach)

Value of extra ATK added when attacking Legion of Breach type enemies. Applies to Weapons.

Such option is applied at random when obtaining a weapon and can also be acquired through Weapon Readjustment.

Through Weapon Cores, such option can be obtained through Special Augmentation Cores.

Bonus Skill ATK (vs. Legion of Breach)

Value of extra ATK added when attacking Legion of Breach type enemies. Applies to Skills.

Such option is applied when obtaining a Reactor at a certain probability

- With the addition of Melee Weapons, names of some Stats have been changed.

Before

After

Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Legion of Immortality)

Bonus Weapon ATK (vs. Legion of Immortality)

Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Legion of Truth)

Bonus Weapon ATK (vs. Legion of Truth)

Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Legion of Immortality)

Bonus Weapon ATK (vs. Legion of Immortality)

Event

- Added a new Event Challenge "New Sector Exploration." [Go to Event Info]

ㄴ Complete newly added Void Vessel "Medium-Sized Facility Zone" and Void Abyss Intercept Battle "Lava Citadel" and acquire various Growth Items.

ㄴ Complete Event Challenges and acquire new Melee Weapons "Shadow" and "Deus Ex Manus" Blueprint Chests!

ㄴ Period: After the 10.02.2025 - 11.05.2025 23:59 (PST)

- A new attendance event "Albion Harvest Festival" has been added.

ㄴ This 28-day event allows you to use Attendance Memento, which can be exchanged for past attendance rewards.

ㄴ The event offers various Consumables to help your growth and various Customization Items, as well as Event Shop Tokens.

ㄴ Period: After the 10.01.2025 maintenance - 11.05.2025 23:59 (PST)

Shop

- Modified some texture designs for the Emote “It’s Good” and the Ecive “Big Game.”

- Added new products.

Category

Sub Category

Items

Special Bundles

Limited Bundles

Viva Sparklings Bundle

Special Bundles

Limited Bundles

Touchdown Bundle

Special Bundles

Limited Bundles

New Vehicle Paint Bundle II

Special Bundles

Rotational Bundle

[Rotational] Valby's Glowing Frog Bundle

Special Bundles

Rotational Bundle

[Rotational] Blair's Incineration Master Bundle

Special Bundles

Rotational Bundle

[Rotational] Freyna's Vulgus Slayer Bundle

Special Bundles

Rotational Bundle

[Rotational] Yujin's Nightmare on Med Street Bundle

Special Bundles

Rotational Bundle

[Rotational] Kyle's Desert Wanderer Bundle

Special Bundles

Regular Bundles

Weekly Reactor Enhancement Bundle

Themed Skins

Regular Skins

Viva Sparklings Set

Themed Skins

Regular Skins

Touchdown Set

Cosmetic Items

Weapon Skins

Grandmaster's Sword

Cosmetic Items

Weapon Skins

Way of the Warrior

Cosmetic Items

Emotes

Cheering for Victory

Cosmetic Items

Spawns

Touchdown!

Customize

Vehicle Paint

Matte Nebula Purple

Customize

Vehicle Paint

Matte Elastic Navy

Customize

Vehicle Paint

Shiny Light Yellow

Customize

Vehicle Paint

Clear Red-Orange

Customize

Vehicle Paint

Matte Orange

Customize

Vehicle Paint

Matte Light Green

Customize

Vehicle Paint

Bright Sky

Customize

Vehicle Paint

Matte Titanium Silver

Customize

Vehicle Paint

Matte Gray

Customize

Vehicle Paint

Metal Marble White

■ Patch 1.3.6

Content Improvements

(1) Content

- Modified some of Axion Missions.

ㄴ Common

ㆍ Changed the number of monsters inside the assault ship (4-6 → 8-10)

ㄴ Sealed Residential District

ㆍ Changed the time limit. (10 min → 4 min)

ㄴ Removed Field Data Transmitter.

ㆍ Missions cannot be ceased by delivering Colossus Organic Sample.

ㄴ Increased the EXP Gain and Loot Gain Chance for defeating Common Monsters in the Sealed Residential District by 2.6 times.

ㄴ Added the following rewards for one Colossus Organic Sample from the Sealed Residential District.

ㆍ 18 Specially Treated Alloys, 9 Insulating Nuts, 3 Alloy Bearings, 3 High Conductivity Wires

ㄴ AX Refinery, Liquefied AX Vault, Emergency Deployment Zone

ㆍ Increased the Monster Spawn speed.

ㄴ AX Power Converter Station

ㆍ Reduced the number of Defense Objects (3 → 2)

ㆍ Reduced the number of Defense Waves (5 → 4)

ㆍ Reduced the number of activated Defense Objects (Max 3 → Max 2)

- Modified the timing of playing Void Intercept Battle's boss music.

- Added Collectible Coin to the Completion Reward of Void Erosion Purge (Normal Difficulty).

ㄴ Completing Stage 1 Mission grants 6 Coins, and you will get more coins as you progress.

Completing Stage 10 Mission grants 24 Coins.

- Added Collectible Coin to the reward for defeating Special Operation (Hard Difficulty) Commander.

ㄴ Defeating Kuiper Mine Blockade Commander: Min 4 - Max 7

ㄴ Defeating Albion Resource Defense Commander: Min 2 - Max 5

(2) Modules

- The maximum capacity of Module Inventory is increased. (2,000 → 2,500)

(3) Collectibles

- Changed some components of Common Collectibles Box and Premium Collectibles Box.

ㄴ Newly added Collectibles

Common Collectibles Box

Premium Collectibles Box

Jayber (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Jayber (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Jayber (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Jayber (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Jayber (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Jayber (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Kyle (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Kyle (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Kyle (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Kyle (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Kyle (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Kyle (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Luna (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Luna (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Hailey (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Luna (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Bunny (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Luna (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Bunny (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Hailey (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Vespers Hunting Dog (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Hailey (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Hailey (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Vespers Hunting Dog (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Vespers Hunting Dog (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Handgun Cake Piece

Normal

Vespers Hunting Dog (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Half a Handgun Cake

Rare

Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Whole Handgun Cake

Ultimate

Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Shabby Evil Repelling Lamp

Normal

Karel: Legion of Darkness General (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Plain Evil Repelling Lamp

Rare

Handgun Cake Piece

Normal

True Evil Repelling Lamp

Ultimate

Half a Handgun Cake

Rare

Empty Helmet Fish Bowl

Normal

Whole Handgun Cake

Ultimate

Shabby Evil Repelling Lamp

Normal

Plain Evil Repelling Lamp

Rare

True Evil Repelling Lamp

Ultimate

Empty Helmet Fish Bowl

Normal

Plain Helmet Fish Bowl

Rare

Lavish Helmet Fish Bowl

Ultimate

ㄴ Removed Collectibles

ㆍ Discontinued collectibles will be re-released, with details including acquisition methods to be provided in a future notice at the time of re-release.

 

Common Collectibles Box

Premium Collectibles Box

Opened Keepsake

Rare

Lepic (S) - Classic 1

Normal

 

Almost Finished Bunny Puzzle

Rare

Lepic (S) - Classic 1

Rare

 

Lepic (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Lepic (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

 

Lepic (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Ajax (S) - Classic 1

Normal

 

Lepic (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Ajax (S) - Classic 1

Rare

 

Recently Started Bunny Puzzle

Normal

Ajax (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

 

Sealed Keepsake

Normal

Viessa (S) - Classic 1

Normal

 

Viessa (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Viessa (S) - Classic 1

Rare

 

Viessa (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Viessa (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

 

Viessa (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Hagios Sheepdog (S) - Classic 1

Normal

 

Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Hagios Sheepdog (S) - Classic 1

Rare

 

Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Hagios Sheepdog (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

 

Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1

Normal

 

Ajax (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1

Rare

 

Ajax (S) - Classic 1

Rare

Seudo: Legion of Immortality Commander (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

 

Ajax (S) - Classic 1

Ultimate

Sealed Keepsake

Normal

 

Completed Bunny Puzzle

Ultimate

Opened Keepsake

Rare

 

Carnations and Keepsakes

Ultimate

Carnations and Keepsakes

Ultimate

 

Hagios Sheepdog (S) - Classic 1

Normal

Recently Started Bunny Puzzle

Normal

 

Bare Eyewear Display Stand

Normal

Almost Finished Bunny Puzzle

Rare

 

 

Completed Bunny Puzzle

Ultimate

 

Bare Eyewear Display Stand

Normal

 

Plain Eyewear Display Stand

Rare

 

Lavish Eyewear Display Stand

Ultimate

 

 

- Added Exchange Collectibles product.

Category

Tier

Set

Ornaments

Normal

Bare Porcelain Set

Ornaments

Rare

Plain Porcelain Set

Ornaments

Ultimate

Lavish Porcelain Set

Ornaments

Normal

Bare Lantern Set

Ornaments

Rare

Plain Lantern Set

Ornaments

Ultimate

Lavish Lantern Set

 

(4) UI & UX

- Made improvements to allow purchase rewards in bulk (applicable items) at ETA-0 Shop.

- You can now use multiple Selectable Boxes in your inventory.

- Pressing "Acquire All Attached Items" gives you all attached items in Mailbox.

- The number of currently held Collectibles is shown in the Collectibles List in the View Box Components pop-up in Purchase Collectibles UI.

- Added Monster and Colossus volume options to the Sound Effect Options.

ㄴ Monster: Sounds can now be adjusted individually

ㄴ Colossus: Sounds can now be adjusted individually

- Placing the cursor on the Collectibles icon in Collectibles Box Purchase Complete pop-up will display tool tip.

- Ultimate Tier will be displayed in a different color in the purchase completed pop-up animation that is played after purchasing Collectibles.

- Enlarged the size of "Deactivate" button of Inversion Reinforcement Skill.

- Removed "Recruit" tab and "Join/Recruit" channel in Chat.

- Added "Attached Items" in the Inventory sorting filter.

ㄴ Equipment Items set as Attached Items will be displayed at the top when sorting items by Attached Item filter.

ㄴ Attached Items are displayed by icons.

- Added "Align All Filters" in the Detailed Filter in Inventory.

ㄴ Only Equipment whose entire options match the set option filter will be filtered and displayed.

- Updated Inventory search keywords.

ㄴ Added search keywords related to Melee Weapons

ㄴ Added search keywords related to New Equipment

ㄴ As Reactor Implant function has been removed, search keywords related to Optimization Condition have been deleted.

- As Reactor Implant function has been removed, Optimization option filters have been removed from detailed filters.

- Added "Balanced Melee Weapons" and "Power Melee Weapons" in Weapons Filter in accordance with the addition of Melee Weapons.

- Added Melee Weapons-related option filter to the Detailed Filter.

- Currently equipped Module Socket Type and Capacity can be checked at Assign Module Socket Type screen.

- "Confirm Mission Result" time will not be displayed in the result screen of content playable in Field.

- Matchmaking in Instance Dungeons (e.g., Infiltration Operations or Intercept Battles) to other Dungeons via Library will be blocked.

- Clicking Acquisition Info connected to Sigma Sector will direct you to the Mission UI of the difficulty mode.

- Added exclusive icons for Season Target and Event Pass Target in Challenge Target in the ESC Menu.

- Changed Screen > Camera Settings > [Set Display of the Crosshair in the Cities] option to [Display Fire-disabled Crosshairs].

ㄴ You can set the display of the crosshair when you are unable to fire in cities and fields through this option.

ㄴ The existing setting will be reset and you may need to set the options again.

 

(5) Shop

- Customization Products equipped by my Descendant will not be shown in View Bundle Product.

- Preview of Emotes, Ecives, and Spawn items of Descendants and Fellows is shown in View Bundle Items.

ㄴ Selecting Preview will play Emote, Ecive, and Spawn animations of the character equipped with the Bundle Item.

ㄴ In Preview, the camera cannot be moved up, down, left, or right.

- Repositioned the placement of Select Descendant Filter to the far right.

 

(6) Party

- The system logic has been improved so that you do not encounter Parties with full party session when using Recommended Party, Quick Join, and Recommended Party Member functions.

ㄴ When the session is full while recruiting Party, the recruiting will end.

ㄴ In areas with full session, only the Players in the same session will appear as Recommended Party Member.

- Changed the notification displayed when the players attempt to move to other zones while Quick Join is activated.

ㄴ (Previous) Failed to access the server → (Changed) You cannot move during Matchmaking for Quick Join.

- Changed the Settings/Featured logic of social tags as shown below:

ㄴ The number of social tags that can be set has been changed from 3 → 1.

ㆍ Descendants with unmatching social tags will not be recommended to each other.

ㄴ Social tags will be changed the following 76 types, including some tags in the existing Battle category. All the other tags will be deleted.

 

Social Tags

1

Void Intercept Battle: Normal Grave Walker

2

Void Intercept Battle: Normal Stunning Beauty

3

Void Intercept Battle: Normal Executioner

4

Void Intercept Battle: Normal Dead Bride

5

Void Intercept Battle: Normal Devourer

6

Void Intercept Battle: Normal Pyromaniac

7

Void Intercept Battle: Normal Swamp Walker

8

Void Intercept Battle: Normal The Hanged Man

9

Void Intercept Battle: Hard Executioner

10

Void Intercept Battle: Hard Dead Bride

11

Void Intercept Battle: Hard Devourer

12

Void Intercept Battle: Hard Pyromaniac

13

Void Intercept Battle: Hard Swamp Walker

14

Void Intercept Battle: Hard Obstructer

15

Void Intercept Battle: Hard Frost Walker

16

Void Intercept Battle: Hard Molten Fortress

17

Void Intercept Battle: Hard Gluttony

18

Void Intercept Battle: Hard Death Stalker

19

Void Intercept Battle: Void Abyss

20

Void Intercept Battle: Challenge

21

Special Operation: Normal Kingston Albion Resource Defense

22

Special Operation: Normal Sterile Land Kuiper Mine Blockade

23

Special Operation: Normal Vespers Neutralize Void Experiment

24

Special Operation: Normal Echo Swamp Albion Resource Defense

25

Special Operation: Normal Agna Desert Neutralize Void Experiment

26

Special Operation: Normal White-night Gulch Kuiper Mine Blockade

27

Special Operation: Normal Hagios Neutralize Void Experiment

28

Special Operation: Normal Fortress Albion Resource Defense

29

Special Operation: Hard

30

Infiltration Operation: Normal The Kingston: The Magister Lab

31

Infiltration Operation: Normal The Kingston: Slumber Valley

32

Infiltration Operation: Normal Sterile Land: Unknown Laboratory

33

Infiltration Operation: Normal Sterile Land: The Forgottense

34

Infiltration Operation: Normal The Vespers: The Shelter

35

Infiltration Operation: Normal The Vespers: Sepulcher

36

Infiltration Operation: Normal Echo Swamp: The Chapel

37

Infiltration Operation: Normal Echo Swamp: Seed Vault

38

Infiltration Operation: Normal - Agna Desert: Caligo Ossuary

39

Infiltration Operation: Normal Agna Desert: The Asylum

40

Infiltration Operation: Normal White-night Gulch: Bio-Lab

41

Infiltration Operation: Normal White-night Gulch: Mystery's End

42

Infiltration Operation: Normal The Hagios: The Haven

43

Infiltration Operation: Normal The Hagios: Old Mystery

44

Infiltration Operation: Normal The Fortress: Heart of the Fortress

45

Infiltration Operation: Normal The Fortress: Quarantine Zone

46

Infiltration Operation: Hard The Kingston: The Magister Lab

47

Infiltration Operation: Hard The Kingston: The Slumber Valley

48

Infiltration Operation: Hard The Sterile Land: Unknown Laboratory

49

Infiltration Operation: Hard The Sterile Land: The Forgottense

50

Infiltration Operation: Hard The Vespers: the The Shelter

51

Infiltration Operation: Hard The Vespers: the Sepulcher

52

Infiltration Operation: Hard Echo Swamp: The Chapel

53

Infiltration Operation: Hard Echo Swamp: Seed Vault

54

Infiltration Operation: Hard The Agna Desert: Caligo Ossuary

55

Infiltration Operation: Hard The Agna Desert: The Asylum

56

Infiltration Operation: Hard White-night Gulch: Bio-Lab

57

Infiltration Operation: Hard White-night Gulch: Mystery's End

58

Infiltration Operation: Hard Hagios: The Haven

59

Infiltration Operation: Hard Hagios: Old Mystery

60

Infiltration Operation: Hard The Fortress: Heart of the Fortress

61

Infiltration Operation: Hard The Fortress: Quarantine Zone

62

Infiltration Operation: Hard 400%

63

Invasion

64

Void Erosion Purge: Normal Stages 1-9

65

Void Erosion Purge: Normal Stage 10

66

Void Erosion Purge: Challenge

67

Sigma Sector: Standard Broken Boundary

68

Sigma Sector: Standard Isolated Desert

69

Sigma Sector: High-risk Broken Boundary

70

Sigma Sector: High-risk Isolated Desert

71

Axion Plains: Operational Area

72

Axion Plains: Wall Crasher

73

Void Vessel-072: Normal Assumed Bridge Zone

74

Void Vessel-072: Normal Medium-Sized Facility Zone

75

Void Vessel-072: Hard Assumed Bridge Zone

76

Void Vessel-072: Hard Medium-Sized Facility Zone

- Improved Settings screen as follows:

ㄴ Added Help guide.

ㄴ Modified/Added some expressions.

ㆍ (Modified expression) Recruitment Settings → Priority Settings

ㆍ (Added expression) Recruitment Conditions - Not used for Recommended Parties.

ㄴ While you have set the maximum number of social tags, selecting another social tag will display the selected social tag in "My Social Tags" section.

ㄴ Removed the social tag category.

- Modified the social tag description in Help guide of "Recruit Party" menu.

 

(7) Reactor

- Reactor Optimization Conditions have been removed.

ㄴ The maximum Reactor power is now applied regardless of whether specific weapon types are equipped or used.

- Due to the removal of Reactor Optimization Conditions, Reactor transplantation is no longer available.

ㄴ As a token of appreciation for the effort put into Reactor transplantation, all Descendants will be granted 3 Crystallization Catalysts.

ㄴ The mail will expire on Nov 12, 2025 (Wed) 22:59 PST. Please claim the reward before it expires.

Mail Distribution

Rewards

2025.10.01(Wed) Maintenance ~ 2025.11.06(Thu) Maintenance

3 Crystallization Catalysts

 

 

(8) Miscellaneous

- As Reactor Implant function has been removed, related Awards have been changed.

ㄴ Previous: Reactor Implant 2 times

ㄴ Changed: Memory Sync at an Arche Trace 20 times

- Removed 2 Sub Quests related to Reactor Implant; Reactor Implant Training and Reactor Implant: Practicum.

- A function to check the range of random options in item tool tip has been added to Game Options.

- Added the phrase "My information." in the player's social pop-up.

- Added "View Descendant is not available for Squads" to be displayed for the social pop-up of a Descendant who got ranked in the leaderboard after playing in a 2-4 persons Squad.

- Changed the Medal Award names and conditions.

Category

Award Name

Award Requirement

Count

Remarks

Original

Ultimate Reactor Badge

Own Ultimate Reactors with 3 Optimization Conditions

20

- If the existing Ultimate Reactor Badge Award has been completed, the achievement status will be retained.

- If the counts of your existing Ultimate Reactor Badge is 10 or higher, it will be reduced to 9.

The count will go up in accordance with the Award condition of Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge I.

- If the counts of your existing Ultimate Reactor Badge is below 10,

The count will go up in accordance with the Award condition of Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge I.

Changed

Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge I

Own Ultimate Reactors with Enhancement Lv. 5

10

Original

Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge

Own Ultimate Reactors with Enhancement Lv. 5

20

Only the title of the Award has been changed.

Changed

Ultimate Reactor Enhancement Badge II

Own Ultimate Reactors with Enhancement Lv. 5

20

- "With the Current Squad" function, which was available on the Result screen of the matchmaking-based content, will be deleted.

- Items dropped from defeated Field Colossus will be spawned regardless of the distance if you are in the same Squad or Party.

- The maximum Vulgus summon count in the Laboratory is expanded to 50.

- You can summon "Legion of Breach" in the Laboratory.

ㄴ Use/Summon available for the players who entered Axion Plains only.

ㄴ Summon level is fixed at Lv. 190.

- Corrected the 4-set effect description of the External Component ‘Shell Crusher,’ changing “firearm” to “weapon.”

 

Bug Fixes

(1) Content

- Fixed an issue where the deimmunizing monster of Karon, the Named monster of Sterile Land - Unknown Laboratory 400% Dungeon is spawned behind the wall.

- Fixed an issue where the Seizure Object is not respawned in the Seizure Mission occasionally.

- Fixed an issue where the Ecive Marker of Vaults spawned in Void Vessel Operations appear abnormally.

- Fixed an issue where the music is interrupted mid-battle in the 8-Player Wall Crasher Intercept Battle.

- Fixed an issue where the destruction visual is not shown properly when the right leg part of Dead Bride, a Field Colossus, is destroyed.

- Fixed an issue where you could not progress in Quests due to failure to interact with NPCs if you log in again after experiencing CTD while playing certain Quests.

- Fixed an issue where monster actions were not immediately interrupted when affected by crowd control.

 

(2) Descendants

- Fixed an issue where moving to a new map re-activates Passive Skill and counts it as "using skill."

- Fixed an issue where Nell's Ecive Scan detects the visuals of some Monsters in Stealth mode.

- Fixed the display error for the acquisition of Ultimate Bunny Electricity.

 

(3) Modules

- Removed the Weaken Regeneration part in the description of "Nerve Infiltration," the Modification Module of Lepic and Ultimate Lepic.

 

(4) UI & UX

- Removed 2 Advanced Sound Options that did not play.

 

(5) Miscellaneous

- Fixed an issue where duplicate displays of Quest UI animation played when you set Tracking On for multiple Quests.

- Fixed an issue where an incorrect notification message was displayed when some features are temporarily unavailable.

 

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2074921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link