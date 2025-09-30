 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20189211 Edited 30 September 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 1.08 is now live
Fixed issue with Workshop items loading
New improved save load system. Now autosaves.
Fixed some of the wordings mismatch in blessing cards

Update 1.07
Allow keyboard layouts
Streak indicator
Allow accented characters settings
Fixed bug where multiplier value was not restored from saved game
Fixed bug where perk count was not restored from saved gam

