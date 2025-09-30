Update 1.08 is now live
Fixed issue with Workshop items loading
New improved save load system. Now autosaves.
Fixed some of the wordings mismatch in blessing cards
Update 1.07
Allow keyboard layouts
Streak indicator
Allow accented characters settings
Fixed bug where multiplier value was not restored from saved game
Fixed bug where perk count was not restored from saved gam
Update 1.08 and 1.07
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3230092
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3230093
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update