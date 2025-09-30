各位
いつも大変お世話になっております。
「Moratorium: Don't Beat This Game」につきまして、バグを修正いたしました。
修正点は以下の通りです。
・ステージ5において、ヒントを聞く会話の選択肢によって、進行不能に陥るバグを修正
ご迷惑をおかけいたしますが、ご理解のほどよろしくお願いいたします。
__________________________________________________
ゲーム制作：オチュー
mail:
X(旧Twitter)アカウント:
