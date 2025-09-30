 Skip to content
30 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

各位

いつも大変お世話になっております。

「Moratorium: Don't Beat This Game」につきまして、バグを修正いたしました。

修正点は以下の通りです。

・ステージ5において、ヒントを聞く会話の選択肢によって、進行不能に陥るバグを修正

ご迷惑をおかけいたしますが、ご理解のほどよろしくお願いいたします。

__________________________________________________

ゲーム制作：オチュー

mail:

ochumakurobeta@gmail.com

X(旧Twitter)アカウント:

https://x.com/ochumakurobeta

