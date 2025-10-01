Interface & UX
New crosshair UI: more feedback on firing and aiming state.
— The aiming area has been cleared of HP and reload indicators; the reticle is visually updated and better reflects shot-related processes.
— Increased emphasis on enemy destruction.
Copy Game ID: a copy button has been added.
Shell purchase: improved purchase flow.
Reward claiming:
— you can switch between the battle squad and the full collection while claiming the reward;
— clearer timers on rewards.
Gold shell indicator: the tank card now shows a fill indicator for gold shells.
Visuals & Audio
Comprehensive graphics improvements with the transition to a new engine version.
Updated effects system: new driving effects for different surface types — and this is only the beginning.
Combat music: new music in battle. Managed in Settings.
Progress & Notifications
Battle Pass notifications: improved messages about completing tasks and stages directly in battle.
