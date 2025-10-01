 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20189062 Edited 1 October 2025 – 12:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Interface & UX

  • New crosshair UI: more feedback on firing and aiming state.
    — The aiming area has been cleared of HP and reload indicators; the reticle is visually updated and better reflects shot-related processes.
    — Increased emphasis on enemy destruction.

  • Copy Game ID: a copy button has been added.

  • Shell purchase: improved purchase flow.

  • Reward claiming:
    — you can switch between the battle squad and the full collection while claiming the reward;
    clearer timers on rewards.

  • Gold shell indicator: the tank card now shows a fill indicator for gold shells.

Visuals & Audio

  • Comprehensive graphics improvements with the transition to a new engine version.

  • Updated effects system: new driving effects for different surface types — and this is only the beginning.

  • Combat music: new music in battle. Managed in Settings.

Progress & Notifications

  • Battle Pass notifications: improved messages about completing tasks and stages directly in battle.

