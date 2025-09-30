The team at Bob’s Cult Studio welcomes all detectives brave enough to step into the world of Necrologium.

We’ve prepared for you a dark and haunting adventure, filled with mysteries that only the dead can reveal…

This is our first published game, and it’s been an incredible journey to bring it to life. Every puzzle, every clue, and every shadow was crafted with passion by our small team, and we’re thrilled to finally share it with you.

Join our community on Discord: https://discord.gg/jVkGAnp9Db



There you can connect with us directly, report bugs, share your discoveries, and be part of the investigation. Our team will be there to answer your questions and hear your thoughts.

We can’t wait to see how you uncover the secrets of Necrologium.

This is only the beginning, thank you for being with us on this journey.